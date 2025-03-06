Lukas Nerurkar breaks jaw, suffers concussion in Trofeo Laigueglia crash

By
published

21-year-old Briton to undergo surgery in coming days

ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA JANUARY 26 Lukas Nerurkar of The United Kingdom and Team EF EducationEasypost competes during the 25th Santos Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 6 a 90km stage from Adelaide to Adelaide UCIWT on January 26 2025 in Adelaide Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Lukas Nerurkar (EF Education-EasyPost) at the 2025 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lukas Nerurkar was forced to abandon Trofeo Laigueglia on Wednesday after being involved in a crash, with his EF Education-EasyPost team announcing after medical checks that the 21-year-old Briton had a broken jaw and concussion.

"He has been discharged from the hospital and will travel back to Girona where he will undergo surgery in the next few days," EF Education-EasyPost said in a medical update on social media.

