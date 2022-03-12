Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 - live coverage
By Daniel Ostanek published
All the action from the queen stage of the race at Monte Carpegna
Situation
Break: Benoît Cosenfroy (AG2R Citroën), Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Konychev (BikeExchange-Jayco), Alex Aranburu, Lluis Mas (Movistar Team), Julian Alaphilippe, Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team), Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo).
175km to go
Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) has abandoned.
Some big names in the new breakaway, which now has a minute on the peloton...
Cosenfroy, Haller, Konychev and Bais have been joined by Alex Aranburu and Lluis Mas (Movistar Team), Julian Alaphilippe and Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team), and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo).
The riders are back on the downhill here. Not too steep but still a fast pace.
180km to go
Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) is forced to abandon after a crash.
Meanwhile, 10 men are on the attack now. 20 seconds back to the peloton.
Now 20 seconds for the break as the counter-attackers are caught.
190km to go
A counter-attacking group tries to make it away.
Israel-Premier Tech and Trek-Segafredo lead the peloton behind. They are 30 seconds down on the break.
Davide Bais has been out in the break a couple of times already in this race. He formerly held the green mountains jersey and will be looking to grab it back today. He lies 5 points down on Quinn Simmons.
195km to go
Up the climb, four men have a gap on the peloton.
Benoît Cosenfroy (AG2R Citroën) is out front with Marco Haller (Bora-Hansgrohe), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), and Alexander Konychev (BikeExchange-Jayco).
A look at the jersey holders as today's stage got underway a little while ago.
Tadej Pogačar is in blue as race leader. Remco Evenepoel is in the ciclamino points jersey. Quinn Simmons wears green as KOM leader. Pogačar leads the young riders classification but Thymen Arensman wears white.
The downhill section is interrupted by an unclassified hill. A good time for a break to jump away?
Here's what race leader Tadej Pogačar said before the stage...
"It's the history of cycling. Today we ride on a historical climb. I think there's a lot of riders that feel really good here. Today is a good test for everybody.
"I don't like it so cold. I'd prefer it warm but normally in cold weather my legs are fine. At the top it should be 3°C. I hope we don't freeze downhill.
"For now all the top 10 are pretty dangerous. But as I saw Remco and Vingegaard have a good kick and good legs. But today is a different race."
200km to go
The riders are zipping along to start the day. So far no breakaway.
We're also live at Paris-Nice today as the riders take on the Col de Turini.
210km to go
No moves have gone just yet.
The opening kilometres of the stage are run downhill, so the pace is fast from the off. Attacks fly at the front of the peloton as riders fight for the breakaway.
Arkéa-Samsic riders Thibault Guernalec and Dan McLay are the two non-starters today.
The official start has been given and the stage is underway. 155 riders kick off stage 6.
There will be almost 180km of racing before the riders hit Carpegna. On the way it's mostly flat and rolling roads, with one climb and one intermediate sprint en route.
The peloton will roll 2.4km through the neutral zone.
The riders have rolled out to start the stage.
A closer look at the steep slopes of the climb.
The six kilometre climb averages 9.9 per cent and was a favourite of Marco Pantani, with the Italian training on the climb before his main goals of the season.
Tirreno-Adriatico: Pantani's Monte Carpegna climb to test Pogacar’s dominance
Today's stage takes the riders up and over Monte Carpegna twice as the queen stage of the race. Pogačar vs Evenepoel for the overall.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.
