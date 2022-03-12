Ronde van Drenthe Women - Live Coverage

Refresh

Joker is riding solo into a headwind but her advantage is still 1'45" 118km to go

Jonker's lead is now down to 1'30" 122km to go

📺 We're 20 km into the race here at #RondevDrenthe and one rider leading alone: Kerry Jonker of Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch. She is roughly 2 minutes ahead of the main bunch, which is lead by different teams but mainly 3 riders of Trek - Segafredo.

Jonker's lead is now 2 minutes as Trek Segafredo lead the peloton

6km to go until the first cobbled sector

The gap to lone leader, Jonker is 1:45

Julie Leth of Uno-X has abandoned the race - the reason is unknown at this stage

Attack from Kerry Jonker of Andy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch

After almost 10km of racing, the peloton are all together 145km to go

The riders have a flat 80km before they reach the circuit which includes the four ascents of the VAM-Berg

Former winner Marta Bastianelli (UAE) is also racing. The Italian is in great form and already has three wins under her belt this season.

The official start has been given and the race is on!

This race is typically one for the sprinters. Winner of last week's Strade Bianche, the first round of the Women's World Tour, Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx, is also a favourite as is World Champion, Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Balsamo

And they're off! The race is underway 155km to go

Unfortunately, BikeExchange's Ruby Roseman-Gannon will not start today due to illness.

WWT team Movistar will sit out this round, here's why: Several schedule adjustments for our roster didn't allow us bringing a full team to this race. We'll be back racing at Wednesday's Nokere Koerse and next Sunday's Trofeo Binda.

Too hot to handle? The women were reportedly given oven mitts at the team presentation... The women get oven mits during the teampresentation!?! #rondevdrenthe

The riders have signed on and will soon be ready to go! 🚨 30 minutes until we start racing at #RondevDrenthe and the sign-on is in full swing!One of the wider spectrum of favourites today should be her... But can you name the @teamsdworx rider we're looking at here in Assen?

There are 112 riders on the startlist including last year's winner Lorena Wiebes - can the sprinter back up last year's victory today?

We're in Assen, Holland for the second round of the Women's WorldTour and the 14th edition of the Ronde van Drenthe. The race starts at 12:15 CET and the 155.9km course includes 6 Cobble sections and 4 ascents of the VAM-berg climb