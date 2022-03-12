Paris-Nice stage 7 - live coverage

Refresh

-103km The gap between the breakaway and the peloton remains stable at 1'40" as both groups are now on the Côte de Coursegoules.

-105km Pacher built up a lead of ten seconds on his solo escapade but has now been caught by his breakaway companions.

The Côte de Coursegoules is one of two categorised climbs on the route today. The second is the Col de Turini- a 14.9km climb at 7.3%. As the only summit finish in the race, it is likely that the general classification will be decided there.

-107km At the front of the race, meanwhile, Quentin Pacher has attacked as the breakaway begin to ascend the Côte de Coursegoules. He has opened up a small gap.

A stray gust of wind before the stage knocked over one of the sponsor's boards into an unlucky Kevin Geniets as he made his way to the start line. Kevin Geniets had to abandon from #ParisNice. This happened just before the start of Paris-Nice stage 7 😳😣 @GenietsKevin. pic.twitter.com/xmmUp1yZqVMarch 12, 2022 See more

-117km As the road begins to rise towards the Côte de Coursegoules, Alexis Vuillermoz has already been distanced from the peloton.

-118km In this exceptionally attritional Paris-Nice, seven more riders are non-starters this morning: Max Walscheid (Cofidis), Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ), Anthony Turgis, Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan), Dimitri Claeys (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) and Kevin Geniets (Groupama-FDJ). Mike Teunissen has also abandoned during the stage. Only 102 riders remain in the peloton, from an original start list of 154.

-120km The peloton will soon be approaching the first climb of the day- the category 2 Côte de Coursegoules. It is an 8.1km climb at an average gradient of 4.9% but the road begins to rise long before the start of the categorised section.

-123km The peloton, controlled predominantly by Ineos-Grenadiers and Arkea-Samsic, are keeping the breakaway to heel, only allowing them an advantage of 1'30".

-131km Mads Pedersen (Trek - Segafredo) and Alexis Gougeard (FRA - B&B Hotels - KTM) drive the breakaway on Stage 7 of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022)

-134km The best-placed rider overall in the breakaway is Franck Bonnamour. (21st, +5'17'') He remains in the yellow jersey, with an advantage of 39 seconds over Simon Yates. The virtual podium is completed by Pierre Latour, a further two seconds behind Yates.

David Gaudu, who features in the breakaway, was captured before the stage perhaps thinking about his tactics for the day. Pensif @DavidGaudu ? 😉Thoughtful @DavidGaudu? 😉#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/00613p5ULSMarch 12, 2022 See more

The break consists of Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe), Fabio Felline (Astana-Qazaqstan), David Gaudu, Olivier Le Gac, Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ), Julien Bernard, Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Morkov (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Ivan Garcia Cortina, Gregor Muhlberger, Albert Torres (Movistar), Cees Bol, Nico Denz (Team DSM), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Simon Carr, Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Franck Bonnamour, Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels-KTM).

140km to go The riders began at 10:20 and navigated a ten kilometre neutral zone. Almost immediately as the flag dropped, a large group comprised of 18 riders attacked and have built up a lead 1'20".