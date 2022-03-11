Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 5 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on a day for the puncheurs
The clock has just ticked over to one hour and we've done around 46km already, so that gives an indication of the intensity.
111km to go
The riders are flying down this descent. Given the speed, it's hard for differences to be made here, and it'll be on the next couple of lumps that a breakaway is likely to finally form.
This Tirreno-Adriatico was billed as a first battle between Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel. It was Evenepoel who drew a little blood in the opening time trial but Pogacar since went after bonus seconds and then moved into the race lead with his victory yesterday. Evenepoel finished a couple of seconds back but also missed out on the finish line bonuses and so ended up conceding 12 seconds, leaving him now trailing Pogacar by nine seconds. Anyway, here's Evenepoel's reaction to yesterday's events.
Evenepoel faces questions after Pogacar takes flight at Tirreno-Adriatico
A few more attempts on this gentle dip before the main plunge, but nothing sticking.
35km ridden
The race reaches the top of the Valico de Pietra Rossa climb and still we have no breakaway. It's been a blistering start and it's only going to get quicker as we now dive downhill.
Thibaut Pinot is among those looking to break clear on the upper reaches of our early climb.
We're on the climb now and it's still all together. Remco Evenepoel's QuickStep-AlphaVinyl teammates - including world champ Julian Alaphilippe - are very active and guarding a watchful eye over proceedings.
We've got a climb coming up after 25km which is where we should see a proper selection.
A group of 12 goes clear but is pegged back.
There's plenty of interest in the breakaway today, it seems. Lots of attacks but nothing being allowed to go clear.
It's a gentle downhill start and, as such, it's fast. Nothing sticking in the opening kilometres.
We're properly off. The flag has been waved and the stage is underway. Here come the first attacks.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is out of the race. He has stomach problems and is one of three non-starters today along with Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) and Simone Consonni (Cofidis).
Before we get going, why not get up to speed with our stage 4 report, where you can also find the full results and plenty of photos.
Tirreno-Adriatico: Pogacar powers away to win stage 4 in Bellante
Here's a look at those final few kilometres.
The 'Tappa dei Muri' (or the 'Stage of the Walls') has become a bit of a Tirreno-Adriatico tradition. This year, we have a number of short steep climbs on what is a short stage at 155km. The most serious stuff comes in the final 30km, with up and down almost all the way.
The final haul to the line features a 750-metre 'wall' at 21 per cent, before a brief plateau and then another couple of steep pitches to the line.
We're off. The riders are rolling out of Sfero and heading towards kilometre-zero for the proper start of the stage.
Hello and welcome along as we head deeper into Tirreno-Adriatico. After yesterday's trio of climbs in Bellante, today we have a stage that's weighted even more heavily towards the puncheurs, with a series of short climbs and some severe gradients.
