Paris-Nice stage 6 - Live coverage

-187km Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) are at the foot of the first climb of the day, the category 2 Col de Murs (10.3km at 4.2%). They have 30 seconds on the persistant Grignard and 4:30 on the peloton.

The pace has definitively relented in the peloton, and it appears that the king of the mountains Madouas et al have been granted their bon de sortie for the early part of the stage. The bunch is now more than 3 minutes back. Grignard, meanwhile, is half a minute or so shy of the break and he may struggle to close that gap at this juncture.

-193km Break: Johan Jacobs (Movistar), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) Chaser at 0:15: Sébastien Grignard (Lotto Soudal) Peloton at 1:00

This quintet has established a lead of 50 seconds over the peloton, but now there is a flurry of counter-attacking behind and the pace hasn't abated just yet.

-201km Johan Jacobs (Movistar) attacks alone from the peloton. Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Yevgeniy Federov (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Victor Koretzky (B&B Hotels-KTM) set off in pursuit and join him.

-206km Conditions in the opening kilometres aren't entirely congenial for a breakaway attempt, but that hasn't stopped a group of five from trying. They are quickly brought back by EF Education-EasyPost.

-209km The peloton is riding into a headwind in the opening kilometres and so there are no early attacks to report, though the race will swing into brief section of crosswind ahead of the Col de Murs.

-213km Two more non-starters to report. Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Baptiste Planckaert (Intermarhé-Wanty Gobert) have also withdrawn from Paris-Nice. Meanwhile, the peloton has hit kilometre zero and stage 6 is formally underway.

The peloton is currently navigating the neutralised zone in Courthézon. After 18 riders didn't start yesterday and five more pulled out during the stage, there are four more non-starters to report this morning. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana Qazaqstan) and Simon Geschke (Cofidis) have withdrawn due to illness, while Markus Hoelgaard (Trek-Segafredo) has left the race citing fatigue.

There are five classified climbs on today's stage, as well as uphill intermediate sprints at the Col du Pointu after 65km and at Lascours with a little under 9km to go. The categorised ascents are as follows: Col de Murs (Cat. 2), 10.3km at 4.2% Col de Sambuc (Cat. 2), 3.5km at 6% Col des Portes (Cat. 3), 3.3km at 5.1% Col de Pas de la Couelle (Cat. 3), 5.3km at 4.2% Col de l’Espigoulier (Cat. 2), 10.8km at 4.4%

General classification after stage 5 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:50:28 2 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:39 3 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:41 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:56 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:59 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:11 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:26 8 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:35 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:45 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:01 11 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:03 12 David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:02:24 14 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:02:25 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:40 16 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:02:56 17 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 0:02:58 18 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:08 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:03:16 20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:05

The peloton sets off from Courthezon at 10.25 local time and is due to hit kilometre zero at 10.40 for the formal start of the stage.