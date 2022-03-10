Live coverage
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on a punchy day to Bellante
Plenty of digs on the opening climb but nothing getting away yet. It's a fast start.
We're off, and it should be an action-packed start. After just 4km, the road tilts uphill for a short kick ahead of a longer climb to Valico Torre to Fuscello. The first 40km of this stage are largely pointing uphill.
Stunning stage start today in front of the Cascata delle Marmore waterfalls just outside Terni, in what is pretty much central Italy.
The riders have all signed on for the stage and we're about to get going.
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Another 200+km stage today but one that should see the race liven up after a time trial and a couple of sprints. It's a puncheur's delight today, with a finishing circuit that will see riders take on the short climb at Bellante three times, the last one being the ascent to the finish.
