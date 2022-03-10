Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

Plenty of digs on the opening climb but nothing getting away yet. It's a fast start.

We're off, and it should be an action-packed start. After just 4km, the road tilts uphill for a short kick ahead of a longer climb to Valico Torre to Fuscello. The first 40km of this stage are largely pointing uphill.

Stunning stage start today in front of the Cascata delle Marmore waterfalls just outside Terni, in what is pretty much central Italy. (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The riders have all signed on for the stage and we're about to get going.