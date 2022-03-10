Paris-Nice stage 5 - Live coverage

Refresh

-152km Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) leads the break over the summit of the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret. With two more category 1 ascents to come, there is scope for one of the escapees to place a significant down payment on the king of the mountains jersey this afternoon.

BikeExchange-Jayco have joined Jumbo-Visma in taking a controlling interest at the head of the peloton, and with good reason. Simon Yates positioned himself as Primoz Roglic's chief challenger with a fine display in yesterday's 13.4km time trial. The Bury man was even the quickest at the intermediate check, and although he fell back to 5th by the finish, he is the best-placed non-Jumbo rider on GC. He lies 4th at 49 seconds from Van Aert and 39 seconds behind Roglic. "I'm pretty happy with that, obviously. It's the best TT I've done for a while and we'll see what the rest of the race has to say now," Yates said afterwards. Read more here. (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images)

Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis) is the highest placed of the escapees in the general classification. He began the day 4:34 down in 51st place overall, and he is now the virtual race leader.

-157km Break: Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Mørkøv (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM). Peloton at 5:35

Jumbo-Visma have taken up the reins in the peloton and they are holding the break's lead at around the four-minute mark. Wout van Aert wears yellow but, after stretching himself at Tirreno-Adriatico last year, he insists that he would prefer to spare himself for the Classics ahead this time out. Primož Roglič, second at 10 seconds, lies poised to take over if and when his teammate relents this week.

-161km The 10 leaders are on the lower slopes of the hallowed Croix-de-Chaubouret and their lead over the peloton has yawned out to four minutes. Paris-Nice last visited this climb in 2015, when stage 4 finished at the summit and Richie Porte scored victory ahead of Sky teammate Geraint Thomas, while world champion Michal Kwiawtkowski - then of QuickStep - took the race lead. Porte would go on to win the race overall in Nice ahead of Kwiatkowski and Simon Spilak, who carved out an enigmatic niche as a one-week specialist who eschewed the Grand Tours. (Image credit: Getty)

-166km The pace has abated considerably in the peloton now that the ten escapees have established themselves, and the gap grows accordingly. McNulty, Jorgensen, Vanhoucke, Turgis, Madouas, Doull, Mørkøv, Pinchon, Fernandez and Bonnamour now have 2:45 over the bunch.

-170km Break: Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), Laurent Pichon (Arkea-Samsic), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Mørkøv (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), Owain Doull (EF Education-EasyPost), Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies) and Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM). Peloton at 0:40

Trek-Segafredo have been chasing, but it appears as though McNulty et al are winning the battle. Their lead extends to 40 seconds.

-173km A group of 10 riders has escaped the peloton ahead of the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret and opened a gap of 20 seconds over the peloton. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), whose GC hopes were dashed earlier in the week, is among them. The American has made a fine start to 2022, with two victories, and his time trial performance yesterday (14th) indicated that his form has not entirely deserted him, despite the blow to his morale.

And the peloton duly shuts down the would-be escapees. We begin again...

-179km A group of fifteen riders have managed to open a small gap over the peloton, though they will need their day passes stamped by the Jumbo-Visma squad if they are going to be allowed to go clear.

The day’s first ascent, the Col de la Croix de Chaubouret, begins after 25km and that should give a break a chance to forge clear. The name is an evocative one. The Croix de Chaubouret was once a staple of this race and, above all, was the traditional springboard for attackers when the Tour de France visited Saint-Étienne, though it has fallen out of favour in recent years. In 1980, Ismael Lejarreta led Sean Kelly over the top, although the Irishman almost rode him off his wheel over the other side and then disposed of him easily in the sprint in Saint-Étienne. Luis Herrera was first to the top in 1985, though the stage is best remembered for Bernard Hinault’s crash in the final kilometre. In 1990, Greg LeMond made significant gains on Claudio Chiappucci’s yellow jersey on the ascent, laying the foundations of his third overall victory. In 1995, Max Sciandri tracked Hernan Buenahora on the climb and then outsprinted him in Saint-Étienne. Two years later, the ascent was part of the Saint-Étienne time trial as Jan Ullrich put over three minutes into everybody else. And in 1999, Belgian champion Ludo Dierckxsens soloed to victory, though he was later sent home by his team after telling anti-doping officials that he had used a corticoid to treat a knee injury two months earlier. The doping control in question came back negative, however, and the stage win remained in Dierckxsens’ possession.

Today is advertised as a day for the baroudeurs, and, not surprisingly, there is no shortage of riders trying to make the day's early break. The pace is accordingly rasping in the opening kilometres, but no move has yet managed to establish itself.

Matteo Trentin's withdrawal is due to a delayed concussion rather than illness. The Italian crashed heavily on stage 2, hitting his head in the process, but he was passed fit to complete the stage and to race over the past two days. He reported symptoms of post-concussive syndrome following yesterday's time trial, however, and he is now out of the race. Read more here. (Image credit: Nico Vereecken/PN/SprintCyclingAgency©2022)

The peloton has hit kilometre zero and stage 5 of Paris-Nice is formally underway, albeit with a remarkably long list of non-starters. After two years of doing everything imaginable to avoid COVID-19 infection, it appears that many riders have been succumbing to flu both here and at Tirreno-Adriatico this week. There are 18 non-partants to report today: Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Amaury Capiot (Arkea-Samsic), Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Trentin (UAE Emirates), Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën), Yves Lampaert, Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyle), Dylan Groenewegen (BikeeXchange-Jayco), Dylan Vermaercke (DSM), Stefan Bisseger, Jens Keukeleire, Neilson Pawless (EF Education-Easypost), Carl Frederik Hagen, James Piccoli, Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech), Jonas Rickaert, Kristian Sbaragli and Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix).

The day's five classified climbs are as follows: Col de la Croix de Chaubouret (Cat. 1), 10km at 6.7% Côte de Saint-Jeure-d’Ay (Cat. 2), 2.2km at 5.3% Côte de Saint-Romain-de-Lerps (Cat. 1), 6.5km at 7.3% Côte de Toulard (Cat. 2), 1.5km at 9.7% Col de la Mure (Cat. 1), 7.6km at 8.3% (Image credit: ASO)

General classification after stage 4 1 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 11:51:05 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:28 4 Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 0:00:49 5 Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:00:51 6 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09 9 Stefan Bissegger (Swi) EF Education-EasyPost 0:01:13 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team DSM 0:01:19 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:21 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:41 13 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:45 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:51 15 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:53 16 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 0:01:54 17 Nairo Quintana (Col) Arkea-Samsic 0:01:55 18 Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:01:57 19 Fabien Doubey (Fra) TotalEnergies 0:02:02 20 Hugo Houle (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 0:02:04

The peloton rolls out of Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert at 11am local time, and is scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.10.