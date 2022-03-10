Remco Evenepoel hit with driving ban for speeding offence
By Cyclingnews published
Belgian clocked at 125km/h in a 70 zone in November 2020
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) has been banned from driving for three weeks and handed a fine for speeding.
The offence dates back to November 2020 but the sanctions were only handed down at a court in Belgium on Wednesday.
According to various Belgian media reports, Evenepoel was clocked driving at 125 km/h near his home in Schepdaal, on a road where the speed limit is 70 km/h.
The 22-year-old was handed a 21-day ban from driving as well as a fine of €400.
In addition, he will have to re-take his driving theory test given he had been in possession of his driving licence for less than two years before the offence took place.
Evenepoel was 20 years old at the time, and was recovering from his horror crash at that summer's Il Lombardia, which left him with a broken pelvis after he fell into a ravine.
According to Het Laatste Nieuws, he was at a sponsor event that overran and was subsequently late for an appointment with his physio.
"To make up for time, he made the wrong decision and accelerated," said Evenepoel's lawyer, Kristof Callebaut, according to the Belgian newspaper.
"In the race, driving a little faster usually yields something, but in traffic you don't gain anything with that. He realises that. That speed is intolerable and he admits his mistake.
"He is not an enfant terrible who comes into the press with all kinds of nonsense. He leads an exemplary life, and you should if you race at that level. He doesn't smoke, doesn't drink, and doesn't even go out. He is incredibly talented and makes sacrifices every day. It seems as if it all happens automatically, but it is not at all like that and that is sometimes forgotten."
Evenepoel was not there in person to hear the verdict in court, as he was racing at Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy.
The Belgian, who won the recent Volta ao Algarve, will target the Vuelta a España later this year in what's set to be his sole Grand Tour appearance of the season.
