Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4 – Live coverage

A look at the jersey holders at today's start. Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the purple sprint Jersey, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the blue leader's jersey, Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) in the green mountain's jersey, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the white best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

135km to go Qhubeka Assos also have a man up front in Emil Vinjebo. So that's Vinjebo, Bais, Thomas and Würtz Schmidt.

Two other riders have joined Bais and Würtz Schmidt out in the breakaway. We're hearing that Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ) is one of them.

Here's what Egan Bernal had to say this morning after his time loss yesterday... "It’ll be a nice stage with a nice climb. I’ll try to do my best because it’ll be nice to watch, so we want to put on a show. These days my back has been OK. I felt it at Strade Bianche. These stages have been hard but with no long climb. Today will be different, and it will be a good test for my back. "We spoke about the climb this morning. It’s be hard but also really fast, so, yeah, to make a big difference you need to be really strong, so we’ll do our best, but for sure it’ll be difficult to beat these guys who have a 20-second advantage. You need to have the legs, and I don’t know if I’ll have them or not. "Today will be a good test, but it’s not the goal number one. I’m trying just to find my condition. I’ll do my best, but it will be good training for the coming race, although if I feel good, I’ll try." (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation) are on the attack in these early kilometres of the stage.

The one non-starter this morning is Manuel Belletti (Eolo-Kometa). He was caught up in the crash at the end of yesterday's stage 3.

The racing is underway at the start of stage 4!

Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) said the race is not all about leader Wout van Aert... "I think today will be a full gas race, I think it’s not only one guy to look for. I think there is a big field of competitors, so it’s going to be a hard race, and in the end, I need to do a good race, good climb and we’ll see in the end what the gaps going to be and what position I’m in."

Here's what Romain Bardet (Team DSM) had to say about today's stage... "We can see a lot happened here already in Tirreno. The race has been very stressed at some points. So, yeah, I think, thanks to the team we have done a good race so far, but I hope the best is yet to come. It’s hard to say. "I’m here, still waiting for what’s next so, yeah, for me I will try just to hang on with the best today. It’s my first stage race, also my first summit finish of the season. I don’t really known where my shape is at the minute. I think in the next two days I will have a really good indication."

Yesterday's stage 3 saw another showdown between Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel as the pair sprinted to the line in Gualdo Tadino. Check out our report here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's 148km stage will see the riders take on two HC climbs. First up is the Passo Campanelle (13.8km at 4.5 per cent) at 106.5km, followed by the finish at Prati di Tivo (14.7km at 7 per cent).

