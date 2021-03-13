Paris-Nice stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

Nearing the top of Sigale and the gap is 1:50.

We're on the climb and the break have actually found some more ground. 1:45 is the gap now. Pedersen is still in no man's land!

Given this break is little more than a minute up the road, we could see some more attacks and action from the bunch on these climbs. It's a shorter stage, but the intensity could make up for the loss of distance.

90km to go The gap is holding at around 1:25 as we approach the pair of cat-2 climbs. It's the Col de la Sigale (6.6km at 5.5%), shortly followed by the Côte de Saint-Antonin (6.2km at 5.3%).

A huge day at Paris-Nice but also a huge day at Tirreno-Adriatico, with a summit finish at Prati di Tivo. Can Wout Van Aert hang with with the climbers? My colleague Daniel Ostanek has live coverage of that one.

98km to go 1:30 is the gap now. It has edged out but this break isn't being 'let go'

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had launched a solo bid to get across to the break, and he's still stuck in the middle.

Jumbo-Visma are indeed on the front of the peloton, pegging this break at 1:15 for the time being.

For the full results and standings following yesterday's stage, here's the link you need.

The group has a lead of 50 seconds, but this is one that Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma team need to keep a close eye on. Cattaneo is only 2 minutes down on GC, and Teuns, Mader, and Powless are all within 2:30.

Here are the 13 riders in this break Neilson Powless (EF-Nippo), Andrey Amador and Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Julien Bernard and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Sam Bennett and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Dylan Teuns and Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious).

Over the top and this breakaway attempt has found a little more ground. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is in there...

David Gaudu (FDJ) is back after a mechanical. We have a story on the Frenchman this morning. He's been suffering from that crash with Tao Geoghegan Hart but is hoping to do something today. Here it is.

These were the first four to the top of the climb

1. Anthony Perez 5 points

2. Julien Bernard 3 points

3. Thomas De Gendt 2 points

4. David de la Cruz 1 point

The riders reach the top of the Gilette. The gaps are still small.

We've got a group of around 15 with a gap. De Gendt is among them.

Neilson Powless (EF-Nippo) has a dig off the front. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is looking lively too. No break yet but plenty of riders being spat out the back of the bunch.

Three non-starters today: Maximilian Walscheid (Qhubeka Assos), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).

We're off! The riders have reached the end of the neutral zone and the race has been waved underway. Immediately we're climbing.

The Gilette was not originally on the menu, but the final two stages have had to be altered due to COVID-19. Not because of new restrictions, but actually the opposite - Nice is easing restrictions and the mayor doesn't want a bike race blocking the streets and access to the seafront. Anyway, today's stage has been reduced from 166.5km to 119.2km. Besides the distance, the big change is the lack of the first-cat Col de Vence, for which the Gilette doesn't really make up. After that, it's the same parcours from km 71, with a pair of cat-2 climbs followed by the approach to the big final climb, which measures 16.3km at 6.3%. More on the re-routing here.

We're about to get underway. Many, many riders warming up on the rollers this morning. That's because of the uphill start, with the route tackling the Côte de Gilette from kilometre-zero. It's 6.6km at 4.9% and it's sure to be a fast and furious start to the day.

The scene at the start in Le Broc. The race to the sun lives up to its name. Bonjour Le Broc 👋#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/2adYR7BsoGMarch 13, 2021 See more