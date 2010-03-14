Gasparotto strikes in Colmurano
Garzelli threatens Scarponi's lead
Stage 5: Chieti - Colmurano
Italy's Enrico Gasparotto won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico to Colmurano on Sunday thanks to an intelligent ride in the tough finale of the race.
After a difficult 2009 at Lampre, the blonde Italian is now back to his best at Astana and his impressive win must make him an outsider for victory in Saturday's Milano-Sanremo.
Gasparotto is more of a sprinter than a climber but cleverly made sure he had a chance of victory on the steep climb to Colmurano by going across to a late attack by Spain's Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
Gasaprotto was caught by Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), teammate Maxim Iglinskiy and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) after the 15 per cent section that ended with 1.5km to go, but he still had the strength and speed to win the sprint.
Garzelli finished second, with Iglinskiy taking third after slightly blocking Garzelli in the sprint. Evans was fourth after making an unsuccessful late attack. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) brought home the chasers at eight seconds.
Overall leader Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) lost a few seconds on the steep climb but managed to keep his overall lead despite a nasty crash with teammate Jose Serpa on a descent. Garzelli is now second at 10 seconds, Iglinskiy is third at 15 seconds, with Evans fourth at 18 seconds. There are only two stages to race at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico but it is still a wide-open race.
"I thought I was done for three kilometres from the finish when I saw the wide road and the climb," Gasparotto said in the press conference.
"Fortunately I managed to dose my effort, make it over the top of the climb and I had enough to keep going when Garzelli came across to me. I sat on him and caught my breath before giving it everything in the sprint."
"I had a difficult 2009 at Lampre but I actually learnt lot. You learn more when you lose races than when you win them. Lampre let me ride Amstel Gold, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege and now I think I can do something in the Classics. I'm not a campione, I've got to give it 110 per cent to win, I'm not like Pozzato who can win when he's only at 70 per cent. But I know that working hard and making sacrifices pays off in cycling."
Gasparotto knows that his first big Classics win could be Milano-Sanremo. In theory he could win it in a sprint but is hoping for a hard and selective race.
"At Astana we've got Iglinskiy, Basayev, Davis and me. We'll be trying to make it a hard race, right from the climb of the Manie. That could decide everything later and I know that other teams like Acqua & Sapone and Pozzato at Katusha are hoping for a similar race to get ride of the sprinters. We're going to attack for sure."
Scarponi keeps the leader's jersey despite a crash
Michele Scarponi pulled on the race leader's azzurra blue jersey but then went to hospital for x-rays on his arm and hip. He was hurting after his high-speed crash on the descent of the Sasso Tetto climb but insisted he could still win this year's Tirreno-Adriatico.
Monday's 134km sixth stage is from Montecosaro to Macerata. It is far shorter than the last two days of racing but includes four hilly circuits of Macerata and so could still cause Scarponi some problems. Garzelli and Evans will surely go on the attack and the final four kilometres climb at 4 per cent, with the final kilometre at 11.3 per cent.
"Everything went great until the Sasso Tetto climb, the team was really strong and controlled things even though it wasn't easy," he said.
"Then Serpa crashed in front of me on the descent. I got up quickly and took a wheel from Serpa and actually left him lying in the road bleeding. I got back on at the bottom of the decent and did what I could to hold onto my rivals on the final climb."
"The next stage is going to be difficult. It's short and intense and my rivals' morale will be high after my crash. But I hope to recover and I'm motivated because it's near home and I really want to win again. Evans and Garzelli are my biggest rivals but everyone is dangerous and the finish is tough. There could be time gaps."
Racing through the snow
The stage took the peloton into the heart of the Monte Sibillini mountains but with snow still blocking some roads, race organisers were forced to cut the Forca di Presta climb and reduce the stage distance to 216km instead of the planned 234km.
The riders did not complain at the start and were happy to roll out in the sun, with temperatures more like a real Italian spring after the snowstorms and cold rain of the opening stages.
11 riders formed the early break of the day, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam), Sacha Modolo (Colnago–ISF Inox), Dymitro Grabovskyy ISD-Neri), Marco Bandiera (Katusha), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r- La Mondiale), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha) and Kapser Klostergaard (Saxo Bank) either looking for personal glory or hoping to be their for their team leader later in the stage.
However the steady chasing by Androni Giocattoli and the tough terrain took its toll and the 11 were caught on the Sasso Tetto climb. Pinotti was the last caught at km 161km as the snow covered the mountains.
The descent was just as spectacular with Scarponi crashing. It was a bad day for his Androni Giocattoli team, with Leonardo Bertagnolli and Jose Serpa also crashing. Bertagnolli only had minor injuries but Serpa suffered a nasty cut to his eyebrow. He got up and finished the stage but his face was covered in blood.
The stage was always going to be decided by the final short but near-vertical climb to the finish in the village of Colmurano.
Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi) got a gap but Gasparotto went deep to get across to him to play an intelligent game plan.
Acqua & Sapone desperately lead the chase to set up Garzelli and the former Giro d'Italia winner surged across to Gasparotto on the climb. Oroz Ugalde struggled and was dropped but Gasparotto made it to the top and was able to stay with Garzelli. When Evans brought Iglinskiy across, it was two Astana riders against the rest and the numbers were clearly in Gasparotto's favour.
He did not mess it up, showing he was still strong, and won the sprint. With form and smart racing like that, he really could be a surprise contender in next Saturday's Milan-San Remo.
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5:32:22
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:08
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:12
|12
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:23
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:31
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:36
|18
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|26
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:57
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|29
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|33
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|34
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|35
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:04
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|37
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|38
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|42
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:53
|44
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:57
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:20
|46
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:37
|47
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:46
|48
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|49
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|50
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:48
|52
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|53
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|55
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|57
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|63
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|64
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|65
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:06:58
|66
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:22
|67
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:09:27
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:43
|69
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:47
|70
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|74
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:10:31
|75
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|78
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|79
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:13
|80
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:05
|83
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|85
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|87
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|88
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|92
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|93
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|97
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|98
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|101
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|104
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|106
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|107
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|109
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|110
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|111
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|112
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:46
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|115
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:58
|116
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:09
|117
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|118
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|120
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|121
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|122
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|123
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|124
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|126
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|127
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|128
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|129
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|130
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|131
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|135
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|136
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|137
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|138
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|139
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|140
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|141
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
|142
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|143
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|144
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|145
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|146
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|147
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|148
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|149
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|150
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|151
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|152
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:28:14
|153
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|154
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|155
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|156
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|157
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|158
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:28:19
|159
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:21
|160
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|161
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNS
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|pts
|2
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|3
|3
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|12
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|8
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|6
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|7
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|1
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|pts
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|4
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|pts
|2
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|3
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Astana
|16:37:42
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:39
|3
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:52
|4
|Rabobank
|0:01:26
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:30
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:01
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:10
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:46
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:51
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:03:59
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:11
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:08
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:58
|15
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:05
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:36
|17
|Quick Step
|0:30:04
|18
|Team Milram
|0:33:52
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:34
|20
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:37:42
|21
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:54:15
|22
|ISD - Neri
|0:57:37
|1
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23:40:44
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:10
|3
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:15
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:27
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|9
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|10
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:53
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|12
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:21
|14
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:01:24
|16
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|0:01:36
|19
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:39
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:44
|21
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:48
|22
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:50
|24
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:54
|25
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:55
|26
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:57
|27
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:05
|28
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:14
|29
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:32
|30
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|31
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:41
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:04
|33
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:18
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|35
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:41
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:33
|37
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:52
|38
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:12
|39
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:24
|40
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|41
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:17
|42
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:07:25
|43
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:10:13
|44
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:11:16
|45
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:11:25
|46
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:11:29
|47
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:30
|48
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:07
|49
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:13:10
|50
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:25
|51
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:14:27
|52
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:15:26
|53
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:10
|54
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:38
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:59
|56
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:18:04
|57
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:18:41
|58
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:14
|59
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|0:20:04
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:03
|61
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:23:49
|62
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:24:42
|63
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:25:21
|64
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:25:32
|65
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:03
|66
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:47
|67
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:53
|68
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|69
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:35
|70
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:05
|71
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:10
|72
|Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:30:17
|73
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:46
|74
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:31:55
|75
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:49
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:33:26
|77
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:32
|78
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:52
|79
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:34:11
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:21
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:34:44
|82
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:21
|83
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:27
|84
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:28
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:51
|86
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:05
|87
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:36:29
|88
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:36:47
|89
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:38:07
|90
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:38:12
|91
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:38:53
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:38:55
|93
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:39:42
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:41:04
|95
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:41:54
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:42:42
|97
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:44:10
|98
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:42
|99
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:44:43
|100
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:44:45
|101
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:52
|102
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:44:58
|103
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|0:46:06
|104
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:17
|105
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:46:49
|106
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:47:18
|107
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:26
|108
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:50:55
|109
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:51:42
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:53:06
|111
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:53:09
|112
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:54:38
|113
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:04
|114
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:55:24
|115
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:10
|116
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:56:38
|117
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:56:51
|118
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:58:13
|119
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:58:20
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:59:02
|121
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:59:15
|122
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:21
|123
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:59:28
|124
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:59:38
|125
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|126
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:41
|127
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|1:01:05
|128
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|1:03:52
|129
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:06:19
|130
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:06:22
|131
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:06:32
|132
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|1:06:51
|133
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
|1:07:21
|134
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:09
|135
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|136
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:09:33
|137
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:04
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|1:11:23
|139
|Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:11:53
|140
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|1:12:24
|141
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:12:57
|142
|Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
|1:13:15
|143
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:13:35
|144
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|1:14:55
|145
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1:15:03
|146
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|1:15:58
|147
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|1:15:59
|148
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:17:00
|149
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|1:17:19
|150
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|1:18:09
|151
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:43
|152
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|1:18:47
|153
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|154
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1:18:52
|155
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:19:37
|156
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:20:57
|157
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:56
|158
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|159
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|160
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:28:40
|161
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:30:44
|1
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|pts
|2
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|18
|3
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|15
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|5
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|13
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|12
|7
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|11
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|11
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|11
|12
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|10
|13
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|14
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|10
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|1
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|12
|3
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|10
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|11
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|13
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|14
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|15
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|3
|16
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|18
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|20
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|21
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|22
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|23
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|24
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|23:41:11
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:12
|4
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:17
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:21
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:27
|8
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:38
|9
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:51
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:06
|13
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:46
|14
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:37
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:25:05
|17
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:26:26
|18
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:38
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:33:44
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:34:17
|21
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:01
|22
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:38
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|0:36:20
|24
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:37:45
|25
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:37
|26
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:41:27
|27
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:42:15
|28
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:25
|29
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:44:31
|30
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:50
|31
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:37
|32
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:57:46
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:58:48
|34
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|1:00:38
|35
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:16:33
|36
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:16
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|1:18:20
|38
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|39
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|1:19:10
|40
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1:20:30
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|1:25:29
|1
|Astana
|71:05:03
|2
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:52
|3
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:55
|4
|Rabobank
|0:01:23
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:28
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:01
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:55
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:11
|10
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:09:46
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:48
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:12:16
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:13:26
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:24:57
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:59
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:37:23
|17
|Quick Step
|0:38:48
|18
|Team Milram
|0:42:57
|19
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:52:34
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:22
|21
|ISD - Neri
|1:28:44
|22
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:46:13
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
-
Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says LavenuTitle sponsor doesn't interfere in sporting decisions, insists AG2R La Mondiale team boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy