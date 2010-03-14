Image 1 of 54 At the start in Chieti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 54 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 54 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 54 Tom Boonen and Filippo Pozzato are friends as well as rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 54 World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 54 Mark Cavendish needed miles in his legs and Tirreno-Adriatico has given him just that (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 54 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 54 Thomas Lövkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 54 Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) fixes his glasses (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 54 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is still going strong and despite a crash earlier in the season will be a favourite for Milan-Sanremo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 54 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 54 Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) shares a joke (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 54 Team Sky chill out before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 54 The peloton relax at the start in Chieti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 54 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) takes stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Italy's Enrico Gasparotto won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico to Colmurano on Sunday thanks to an intelligent ride in the tough finale of the race.

After a difficult 2009 at Lampre, the blonde Italian is now back to his best at Astana and his impressive win must make him an outsider for victory in Saturday's Milano-Sanremo.

Gasparotto is more of a sprinter than a climber but cleverly made sure he had a chance of victory on the steep climb to Colmurano by going across to a late attack by Spain's Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Gasaprotto was caught by Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), teammate Maxim Iglinskiy and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) after the 15 per cent section that ended with 1.5km to go, but he still had the strength and speed to win the sprint.

Garzelli finished second, with Iglinskiy taking third after slightly blocking Garzelli in the sprint. Evans was fourth after making an unsuccessful late attack. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) brought home the chasers at eight seconds.

Overall leader Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) lost a few seconds on the steep climb but managed to keep his overall lead despite a nasty crash with teammate Jose Serpa on a descent. Garzelli is now second at 10 seconds, Iglinskiy is third at 15 seconds, with Evans fourth at 18 seconds. There are only two stages to race at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico but it is still a wide-open race.

"I thought I was done for three kilometres from the finish when I saw the wide road and the climb," Gasparotto said in the press conference.

"Fortunately I managed to dose my effort, make it over the top of the climb and I had enough to keep going when Garzelli came across to me. I sat on him and caught my breath before giving it everything in the sprint."

"I had a difficult 2009 at Lampre but I actually learnt lot. You learn more when you lose races than when you win them. Lampre let me ride Amstel Gold, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege and now I think I can do something in the Classics. I'm not a campione, I've got to give it 110 per cent to win, I'm not like Pozzato who can win when he's only at 70 per cent. But I know that working hard and making sacrifices pays off in cycling."

Gasparotto knows that his first big Classics win could be Milano-Sanremo. In theory he could win it in a sprint but is hoping for a hard and selective race.

"At Astana we've got Iglinskiy, Basayev, Davis and me. We'll be trying to make it a hard race, right from the climb of the Manie. That could decide everything later and I know that other teams like Acqua & Sapone and Pozzato at Katusha are hoping for a similar race to get ride of the sprinters. We're going to attack for sure."

Scarponi keeps the leader's jersey despite a crash

Michele Scarponi pulled on the race leader's azzurra blue jersey but then went to hospital for x-rays on his arm and hip. He was hurting after his high-speed crash on the descent of the Sasso Tetto climb but insisted he could still win this year's Tirreno-Adriatico.

Monday's 134km sixth stage is from Montecosaro to Macerata. It is far shorter than the last two days of racing but includes four hilly circuits of Macerata and so could still cause Scarponi some problems. Garzelli and Evans will surely go on the attack and the final four kilometres climb at 4 per cent, with the final kilometre at 11.3 per cent.

"Everything went great until the Sasso Tetto climb, the team was really strong and controlled things even though it wasn't easy," he said.

"Then Serpa crashed in front of me on the descent. I got up quickly and took a wheel from Serpa and actually left him lying in the road bleeding. I got back on at the bottom of the decent and did what I could to hold onto my rivals on the final climb."

"The next stage is going to be difficult. It's short and intense and my rivals' morale will be high after my crash. But I hope to recover and I'm motivated because it's near home and I really want to win again. Evans and Garzelli are my biggest rivals but everyone is dangerous and the finish is tough. There could be time gaps."

Racing through the snow

The stage took the peloton into the heart of the Monte Sibillini mountains but with snow still blocking some roads, race organisers were forced to cut the Forca di Presta climb and reduce the stage distance to 216km instead of the planned 234km.

The riders did not complain at the start and were happy to roll out in the sun, with temperatures more like a real Italian spring after the snowstorms and cold rain of the opening stages.

11 riders formed the early break of the day, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam), Sacha Modolo (Colnago–ISF Inox), Dymitro Grabovskyy ISD-Neri), Marco Bandiera (Katusha), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r- La Mondiale), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha) and Kapser Klostergaard (Saxo Bank) either looking for personal glory or hoping to be their for their team leader later in the stage.

However the steady chasing by Androni Giocattoli and the tough terrain took its toll and the 11 were caught on the Sasso Tetto climb. Pinotti was the last caught at km 161km as the snow covered the mountains.

The descent was just as spectacular with Scarponi crashing. It was a bad day for his Androni Giocattoli team, with Leonardo Bertagnolli and Jose Serpa also crashing. Bertagnolli only had minor injuries but Serpa suffered a nasty cut to his eyebrow. He got up and finished the stage but his face was covered in blood.

The stage was always going to be decided by the final short but near-vertical climb to the finish in the village of Colmurano.

Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi) got a gap but Gasparotto went deep to get across to him to play an intelligent game plan.

Acqua & Sapone desperately lead the chase to set up Garzelli and the former Giro d'Italia winner surged across to Gasparotto on the climb. Oroz Ugalde struggled and was dropped but Gasparotto made it to the top and was able to stay with Garzelli. When Evans brought Iglinskiy across, it was two Astana riders against the rest and the numbers were clearly in Gasparotto's favour.

He did not mess it up, showing he was still strong, and won the sprint. With form and smart racing like that, he really could be a surprise contender in next Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

Full Results 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5:32:22 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:08 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:12 12 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:23 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:31 16 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:36 18 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 19 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 22 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 25 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 26 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:57 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 29 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 33 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 34 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 35 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:04 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:18 37 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 39 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 42 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 43 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 44 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:57 45 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:20 46 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:37 47 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:46 48 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 49 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 50 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:48 52 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:59 53 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 55 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 56 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 57 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 59 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 62 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 63 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 64 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 65 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:06:58 66 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:22 67 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:09:27 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:43 69 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:47 70 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 71 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 73 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 74 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:10:31 75 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 78 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 79 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:13 80 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:24:05 83 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 85 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 87 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 88 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 90 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 92 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 93 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 97 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 98 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 100 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 101 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 102 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 103 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 104 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 106 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 109 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 110 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 111 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 112 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:46 114 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 115 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:58 116 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:09 117 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 118 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 120 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 121 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 122 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 123 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 124 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 125 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 126 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 127 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 128 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 129 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 130 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 131 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 132 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 135 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 136 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 137 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 138 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 139 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 140 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 141 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux 142 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 143 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 144 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 145 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 146 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 147 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 148 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 149 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 150 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 151 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 152 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:28:14 153 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 154 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 155 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 156 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 157 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 158 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:28:19 159 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:21 160 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 161 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNS Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram DNF Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 pts 2 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 3 3 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 1 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3 3 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Points 1 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 12 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 10 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 8 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 6 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 5 7 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Mountain 1 - Castignano, km 104,8 1 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 4 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1

Mountain 2 - Sasso Tetto, km 161,4 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 5 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 3 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 2 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Teams 1 Astana 16:37:42 2 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:39 3 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:52 4 Rabobank 0:01:26 5 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:30 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:01 7 Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:10 8 Acqua & Sapone 0:02:46 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:51 10 Team Katusha 0:03:59 11 BMC Racing Team 0:06:11 12 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:22 13 Garmin - Transitions 0:09:08 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:58 15 Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:05 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:36 17 Quick Step 0:30:04 18 Team Milram 0:33:52 19 Team Saxo Bank 0:34:34 20 Francaise Des Jeux 0:37:42 21 Cervelo Test Team 0:54:15 22 ISD - Neri 0:57:37

General classification after stage 5 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23:40:44 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:10 3 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:00:15 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 9 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 10 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:53 11 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 12 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:21 14 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:01:24 16 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:27 18 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 0:01:36 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:39 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:44 21 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:48 22 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 23 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:50 24 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:54 25 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:55 26 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:57 27 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:05 28 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:14 29 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:32 30 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:41 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:04 33 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:18 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:19 35 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:41 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:33 37 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:52 38 Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:12 39 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:24 40 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:16 41 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:17 42 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:07:25 43 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:10:13 44 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:11:16 45 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:11:25 46 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:11:29 47 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:30 48 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:07 49 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:13:10 50 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:25 51 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:14:27 52 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:15:26 53 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:10 54 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:38 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:59 56 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:18:04 57 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:18:41 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:14 59 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 0:20:04 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:03 61 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:23:49 62 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:24:42 63 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:25:21 64 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:25:32 65 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:03 66 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:47 67 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:53 68 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:28:25 69 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:35 70 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:05 71 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:10 72 Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:30:17 73 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:46 74 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:31:55 75 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:49 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:33:26 77 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:32 78 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:52 79 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:34:11 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:34:21 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:34:44 82 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:21 83 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:27 84 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:28 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:51 86 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:05 87 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:36:29 88 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:36:47 89 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:38:07 90 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:38:12 91 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:38:53 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:38:55 93 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:39:42 94 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:41:04 95 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:41:54 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:42:42 97 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:44:10 98 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:42 99 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:44:43 100 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:44:45 101 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:52 102 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:44:58 103 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 0:46:06 104 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:17 105 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:46:49 106 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne 0:47:18 107 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:26 108 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:50:55 109 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:51:42 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:53:06 111 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:53:09 112 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:54:38 113 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:04 114 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:55:24 115 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:10 116 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:56:38 117 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:56:51 118 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:58:13 119 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:58:20 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:59:02 121 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:59:15 122 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:21 123 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:59:28 124 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:59:38 125 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 126 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:41 127 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 1:01:05 128 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:52 129 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:06:19 130 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:06:22 131 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 1:06:32 132 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 1:06:51 133 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux 1:07:21 134 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:09 135 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 136 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:09:33 137 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:10:04 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 1:11:23 139 Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:11:53 140 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 1:12:24 141 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:12:57 142 Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram 1:13:15 143 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 1:13:35 144 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 1:14:55 145 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1:15:03 146 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 1:15:58 147 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 1:15:59 148 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:17:00 149 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 1:17:19 150 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 1:18:09 151 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:43 152 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1:18:47 153 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 154 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1:18:52 155 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:19:37 156 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:20:57 157 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:56 158 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 159 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 160 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:28:40 161 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:30:44

Points classification 1 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 pts 2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 18 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 15 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 5 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 13 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 12 7 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 11 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 11 11 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 11 12 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 10 13 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 10 14 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 10 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 9 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9

Mountains classification 1 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 12 3 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 10 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 8 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 7 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 8 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli 5 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 10 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 11 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 13 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 14 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 15 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 3 16 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 18 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 20 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 21 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 2 22 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 23 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 1 24 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young rider classification 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 23:41:11 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:54 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:12 4 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:17 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:21 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:27 8 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:38 9 Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 10 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:02:51 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:06 13 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:09:46 14 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:17:37 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:25:05 17 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:26:26 18 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:38 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:33:44 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:34:17 21 Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:01 22 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:38 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri 0:36:20 24 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:37:45 25 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:37 26 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:41:27 27 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:42:15 28 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:25 29 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:44:31 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:50 31 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:37 32 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:57:46 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:58:48 34 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 1:00:38 35 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:16:33 36 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:16 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 1:18:20 38 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 39 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 1:19:10 40 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1:20:30 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 1:25:29