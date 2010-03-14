Trending

Gasparotto strikes in Colmurano

Garzelli threatens Scarponi's lead

Image 1 of 54

At the start in Chieti

At the start in Chieti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 54

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 54

Tom Boonen and Filippo Pozzato are friends as well as rivals

Tom Boonen and Filippo Pozzato are friends as well as rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 54

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 54

Mark Cavendish needed miles in his legs and Tirreno-Adriatico has given him just that

Mark Cavendish needed miles in his legs and Tirreno-Adriatico has given him just that
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 54

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 54

Thomas Lövkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

Thomas Lövkvist (Sky Professional Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 54

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) fixes his glasses

Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) fixes his glasses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 54

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is still going strong and despite a crash earlier in the season will be a favourite for Milan-Sanremo

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is still going strong and despite a crash earlier in the season will be a favourite for Milan-Sanremo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 54

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs in

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) signs in
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 54

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) shares a joke

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) shares a joke
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 54

Team Sky chill out before the start

Team Sky chill out before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 54

The peloton relax at the start in Chieti

The peloton relax at the start in Chieti
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) takes stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) takes stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 16 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) on the stage winner's podium.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) on the stage winner's podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 54

The Astana boys celebrate their win

The Astana boys celebrate their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC) shows the effort of the final kilometres.

Cadel Evans (BMC) shows the effort of the final kilometres.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates his first win since mid-2008

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates his first win since mid-2008
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 54

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) led home the chase group.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) led home the chase group.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 54

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) came in second, closing the gap on GC to Scarponi.

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua e Sapone) came in second, closing the gap on GC to Scarponi.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) gets his first win in two years.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) gets his first win in two years.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the attack at the finish of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cadel Evans (BMC) on the attack at the finish of stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 54

Enrico Gasparotto on the attack with Juan Jose Oroz

Enrico Gasparotto on the attack with Juan Jose Oroz
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 54

Michele Scarponi rides past the snow banks on stage 5.

Michele Scarponi rides past the snow banks on stage 5.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 54

Scarponi wasn't as bad as Jose Serpa, shown here with a very bloody face after his crash.

Scarponi wasn't as bad as Jose Serpa, shown here with a very bloody face after his crash.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 54

Michele Scarponi had a rough day, crashing on a descent and hurting his hip and arm.

Michele Scarponi had a rough day, crashing on a descent and hurting his hip and arm.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 54

Snow covered the landscape during part of the stage.

Snow covered the landscape during part of the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 54

Why the long shadow? The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton climbs into the early evening

Why the long shadow? The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton climbs into the early evening
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 54

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) collects his lunch

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) collects his lunch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 54

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 54

Alessandro Pettachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Pettachi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 54

Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam)

Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 54

Racing in Italy.

Racing in Italy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 54

The peloton makes its way through a snow-dusted town

The peloton makes its way through a snow-dusted town
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) follows the wheel of compatriot Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) follows the wheel of compatriot Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 54

Sky's Mathew Hayman and Chris Sutton descend together

Sky's Mathew Hayman and Chris Sutton descend together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 54

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 54

Michael Barry (Sky)

Michael Barry (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 54

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 54

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 54

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia)

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 54

A bloodly Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocatolli) climbs alone at the back of the field

A bloodly Jose Serpa (Androni-Giocatolli) climbs alone at the back of the field
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 54

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) rides ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre) rides ahead of Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 54

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 54

George Hincapie (BMC) rides towards the front of a small group

George Hincapie (BMC) rides towards the front of a small group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 54

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 54

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) passes the Tifosi

Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) passes the Tifosi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 54

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - Farnese Vini)

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre - Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 54

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) climb together

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) climb together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 54

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 54

Luca Mazzanti (Katusha)

Luca Mazzanti (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Enrico Gasparotto won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico to Colmurano on Sunday thanks to an intelligent ride in the tough finale of the race.

After a difficult 2009 at Lampre, the blonde Italian is now back to his best at Astana and his impressive win must make him an outsider for victory in Saturday's Milano-Sanremo.

Gasparotto is more of a sprinter than a climber but cleverly made sure he had a chance of victory on the steep climb to Colmurano by going across to a late attack by Spain's Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Gasaprotto was caught by Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone), teammate Maxim Iglinskiy and world champion Cadel Evans (BMC) after the 15 per cent section that ended with 1.5km to go, but he still had the strength and speed to win the sprint.

Garzelli finished second, with Iglinskiy taking third after slightly blocking Garzelli in the sprint. Evans was fourth after making an unsuccessful late attack. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) brought home the chasers at eight seconds.

Overall leader Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) lost a few seconds on the steep climb but managed to keep his overall lead despite a nasty crash with teammate Jose Serpa on a descent. Garzelli is now second at 10 seconds, Iglinskiy is third at 15 seconds, with Evans fourth at 18 seconds. There are only two stages to race at this year's Tirreno-Adriatico but it is still a wide-open race.

"I thought I was done for three kilometres from the finish when I saw the wide road and the climb," Gasparotto said in the press conference.

"Fortunately I managed to dose my effort, make it over the top of the climb and I had enough to keep going when Garzelli came across to me. I sat on him and caught my breath before giving it everything in the sprint."

"I had a difficult 2009 at Lampre but I actually learnt lot. You learn more when you lose races than when you win them. Lampre let me ride Amstel Gold, Fleche-Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege and now I think I can do something in the Classics. I'm not a campione, I've got to give it 110 per cent to win, I'm not like Pozzato who can win when he's only at 70 per cent. But I know that working hard and making sacrifices pays off in cycling."

Gasparotto knows that his first big Classics win could be Milano-Sanremo. In theory he could win it in a sprint but is hoping for a hard and selective race.

"At Astana we've got Iglinskiy, Basayev, Davis and me. We'll be trying to make it a hard race, right from the climb of the Manie. That could decide everything later and I know that other teams like Acqua & Sapone and Pozzato at Katusha are hoping for a similar race to get ride of the sprinters. We're going to attack for sure."

Scarponi keeps the leader's jersey despite a crash

Michele Scarponi pulled on the race leader's azzurra blue jersey but then went to hospital for x-rays on his arm and hip. He was hurting after his high-speed crash on the descent of the Sasso Tetto climb but insisted he could still win this year's Tirreno-Adriatico.

Monday's 134km sixth stage is from Montecosaro to Macerata. It is far shorter than the last two days of racing but includes four hilly circuits of Macerata and so could still cause Scarponi some problems. Garzelli and Evans will surely go on the attack and the final four kilometres climb at 4 per cent, with the final kilometre at 11.3 per cent.

"Everything went great until the Sasso Tetto climb, the team was really strong and controlled things even though it wasn't easy," he said.

"Then Serpa crashed in front of me on the descent. I got up quickly and took a wheel from Serpa and actually left him lying in the road bleeding. I got back on at the bottom of the decent and did what I could to hold onto my rivals on the final climb."

"The next stage is going to be difficult. It's short and intense and my rivals' morale will be high after my crash. But I hope to recover and I'm motivated because it's near home and I really want to win again. Evans and Garzelli are my biggest rivals but everyone is dangerous and the finish is tough. There could be time gaps."

Racing through the snow

The stage took the peloton into the heart of the Monte Sibillini mountains but with snow still blocking some roads, race organisers were forced to cut the Forca di Presta climb and reduce the stage distance to 216km instead of the planned 234km.

The riders did not complain at the start and were happy to roll out in the sun, with temperatures more like a real Italian spring after the snowstorms and cold rain of the opening stages.

11 riders formed the early break of the day, with Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) Daniele Oss (Liquigas-Doimo), Roger Hammond (Cervelo TestTeam), Sacha Modolo (Colnago–ISF Inox), Dymitro Grabovskyy ISD-Neri), Marco Bandiera (Katusha), Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r- La Mondiale), Alan Perez Lezaun (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions), Luca Mazzanti (Katusha) and Kapser Klostergaard (Saxo Bank) either looking for personal glory or hoping to be their for their team leader later in the stage.

However the steady chasing by Androni Giocattoli and the tough terrain took its toll and the 11 were caught on the Sasso Tetto climb. Pinotti was the last caught at km 161km as the snow covered the mountains.

The descent was just as spectacular with Scarponi crashing. It was a bad day for his Androni Giocattoli team, with Leonardo Bertagnolli and Jose Serpa also crashing. Bertagnolli only had minor injuries but Serpa suffered a nasty cut to his eyebrow. He got up and finished the stage but his face was covered in blood.

The stage was always going to be decided by the final short but near-vertical climb to the finish in the village of Colmurano.

Oroz Ugalde (Euskaltel-Euskadi) got a gap but Gasparotto went deep to get across to him to play an intelligent game plan.

Acqua & Sapone desperately lead the chase to set up Garzelli and the former Giro d'Italia winner surged across to Gasparotto on the climb. Oroz Ugalde struggled and was dropped but Gasparotto made it to the top and was able to stay with Garzelli. When Evans brought Iglinskiy across, it was two Astana riders against the rest and the numbers were clearly in Gasparotto's favour.

He did not mess it up, showing he was still strong, and won the sprint. With form and smart racing like that, he really could be a surprise contender in next Saturday's Milan-San Remo.

Full Results
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5:32:22
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:08
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
11Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:12
12Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:23
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:31
16Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
18Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
19Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
21Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
22Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
23Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
24Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
26Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:00:57
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
29Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
30Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
33Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
34Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
35Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:04
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:18
37Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
38Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
39Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
42Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
43Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
44Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:57
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:20
46Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:02:37
47Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:02:46
48Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
49Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
50Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
51Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:02:48
52Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:59
53Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
55Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
56Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team
57George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
59Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
62Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
63Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
64Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
65Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:06:58
66Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:22
67Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:09:27
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:43
69Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:47
70Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
71Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
73Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
74Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:10:31
75Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
77Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
78Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
79Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:11:13
80Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:05
83Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
85Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
87Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
88Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
90Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram
92Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne
93Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
94Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
96Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
97Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
98Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
100Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
101Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
102Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
103Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
104Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
105Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
106Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
109Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
110Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
111Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
112Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:46
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
115Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:58
116Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:09
117Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
118Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
120Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
121Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
122Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
123Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
124Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
126Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
127Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
128Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
129Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
130Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
131Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
132Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
133Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
134Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
135Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
136Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
137Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli
138Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
139Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
140Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
141Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux
142Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
143Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
144Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
145Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
146Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
147Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
148Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
149Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
150Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
151Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
152Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:28:14
153Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
154Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
155Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
156Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
157Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
158Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri0:28:19
159Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:28:21
160Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
161Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNSLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLudovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Sprint 1
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5pts
2Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha3
3Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3
3Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia1

Points
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana12pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone10
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana8
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
6Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank5
7Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Mountain 1 - Castignano, km 104,8
1Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri5pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
4Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1

Mountain 2 - Sasso Tetto, km 161,4
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia5pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
3Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone2
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1

Teams
1Astana16:37:42
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:39
3Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:52
4Rabobank0:01:26
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:30
6Androni Giocattoli0:02:01
7Caisse d'Epargne0:02:10
8Acqua & Sapone0:02:46
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:51
10Team Katusha0:03:59
11BMC Racing Team0:06:11
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:22
13Garmin - Transitions0:09:08
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:58
15Liquigas-Doimo0:12:05
16AG2R La Mondiale0:13:36
17Quick Step0:30:04
18Team Milram0:33:52
19Team Saxo Bank0:34:34
20Francaise Des Jeux0:37:42
21Cervelo Test Team0:54:15
22ISD - Neri0:57:37

General classification after stage 5
1Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23:40:44
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:10
3Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:00:15
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:27
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
9Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
10Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:53
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
12Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:21
14Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:01:24
16Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
17Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:27
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank0:01:36
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:39
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:44
21Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:48
22Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
23Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:50
24Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:54
25Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:55
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:57
27Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:02:05
28Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:14
29Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:32
30Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
31Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:41
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:04
33Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:18
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:19
35Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:41
36Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:33
37Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana0:04:52
38Francesco Failli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:06:12
39Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:24
40Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:16
41Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:07:17
42Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:07:25
43Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:10:13
44Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:11:16
45Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:11:25
46Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:11:29
47Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:30
48Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:07
49Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:13:10
50Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:25
51Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:14:27
52Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:15:26
53George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:10
54Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:38
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:59
56Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:18:04
57Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:18:41
58Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:19:14
59Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank0:20:04
60Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:03
61Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:23:49
62Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:24:42
63Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:25:21
64Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:25:32
65Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:03
66Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:47
67Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:53
68Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:28:25
69Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:28:35
70Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:30:05
71Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:30:10
72Lorenzo Bernucci (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:30:17
73Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:30:46
74Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:31:55
75Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:49
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:33:26
77Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:32
78Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:52
79Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:34:11
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:34:21
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:34:44
82Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:21
83Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:27
84Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:28
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:51
86Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:36:05
87Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:36:29
88Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:36:47
89Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:38:07
90Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:38:12
91Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:38:53
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:38:55
93Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:39:42
94Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:41:04
95Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:41:54
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:42:42
97Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:44:10
98Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:42
99Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:44:43
100Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:44:45
101Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:52
102Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:44:58
103Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team0:46:06
104Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:46:17
105Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:46:49
106Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d'Epargne0:47:18
107Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:26
108Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:50:55
109Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:51:42
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:53:06
111Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:53:09
112Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:54:38
113Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:04
114Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:55:24
115Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:10
116Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:56:38
117Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:56:51
118Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:58:13
119Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:58:20
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:59:02
121Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:59:15
122Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:21
123Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:59:28
124Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:59:38
125Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
126Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:41
127Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana1:01:05
128Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli1:03:52
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:06:19
130Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:06:22
131Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step1:06:32
132Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team1:06:51
133Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise Des Jeux1:07:21
134Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:09
135Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
136Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:09:33
137Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:04
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team1:11:23
139Carlo Scognamiglio (Ita) ISD - Neri1:11:53
140Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha1:12:24
141Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:12:57
142Roy Sentjens (Ned) Team Milram1:13:15
143Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia1:13:35
144Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana1:14:55
145Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1:15:03
146Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step1:15:58
147Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions1:15:59
148Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:17:00
149Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram1:17:19
150Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions1:18:09
151Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:43
152Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux1:18:47
153Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
154Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1:18:52
155Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:19:37
156Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1:20:57
157Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:56
158Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
159Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
160Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1:28:40
161Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:30:44

Points classification
1Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20pts
2Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone18
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana15
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli14
5Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana13
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step12
7Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi12
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
9Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri11
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne11
11Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions11
12Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank10
13Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne10
14Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux10
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank9
17Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank9

Mountains classification
1Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri15pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri12
3Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha10
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia8
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
8Cameron Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli5
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
10Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
11Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
13Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
14Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha4
15Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone3
16Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3
18Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
20Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
21Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions2
22Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
23Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia1
24Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young rider classification
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank23:41:11
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:12
4Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:17
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:21
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:27
8Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:01:38
9Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
10Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:51
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
12Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:06
13Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:46
14Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:17:37
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:36
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:25:05
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:26:26
18Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:29:38
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:33:44
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:34:17
21Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:01
22Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:38
23Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri0:36:20
24Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:37:45
25Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:40:37
26Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:41:27
27Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:42:15
28Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:25
29Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:44:31
30Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:45:50
31Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:54:37
32Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:57:46
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:58:48
34Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana1:00:38
35Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:16:33
36Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:16
37Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux1:18:20
38Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
39Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team1:19:10
40Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1:20:30
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia1:25:29

Teams classification
1Astana71:05:03
2Androni Giocattoli0:00:52
3Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:55
4Rabobank0:01:23
5Caisse d'Epargne0:01:28
6Team HTC - Columbia0:02:01
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
8Acqua & Sapone0:06:55
9Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:11
10Colnago - CSF Inox0:09:46
11Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:48
12BMC Racing Team0:12:16
13Team Katusha0:13:26
14Liquigas-Doimo0:24:57
15AG2R La Mondiale0:25:59
16Garmin - Transitions0:37:23
17Quick Step0:38:48
18Team Milram0:42:57
19Francaise Des Jeux0:52:34
20Team Saxo Bank0:59:22
21ISD - Neri1:28:44
22Cervelo Test Team1:46:13

 

Latest on Cyclingnews