Solo Doylestown Health Criterium victory for Skylar Schneider
Gretchen Stumhofer second, Samantha Schneider third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:59:42
|2
|Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita|Bianchi)
|0:00:09
|3
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|0:00:12
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|5
|Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
|6
|Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank)
|7
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|8
|Colleen Gulick (Cercacor p/b Podium Sports)
|9
|Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
|10
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
|11
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|12
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|13
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|14
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|15
|Emily Spence (H+H Racing)
|16
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|17
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:20
|18
|Emily Underwood (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|19
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:22
|20
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|0:01:01
|21
|Chelsea Knapp (H+H Racing)
|0:01:04
|22
|Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:01:42
|DNF
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|DNF
|Cynthia Frazier (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Meredith Ehn (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
|DNF
|Beth Everhart (MMR)
|DNF
|Jenette Williams
