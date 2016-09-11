Trending

Solo Doylestown Health Criterium victory for Skylar Schneider

Gretchen Stumhofer second, Samantha Schneider third

Doylestown Health Criterium victory for Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)

(Image credit: Darrell Parks)
Skyler Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) takes the win for her team

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Skyler Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) holds tight on Gretchen Stumhofer’s (Colavita/Bianchi) wheel, waiting to pounce at the line

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
The Women’s field gets animated

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) patrols the field as her sister makes a get away

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel) tries to chase a break that got away

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling) one of US cycling’s Winningest riders on today’s circuit

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
2015’s winner, Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing) comes to form off an early injury

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank) focuses on the job at hand

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Field is strung out under the fire truck of Doylestown’s bravest. Marking the 15th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Women’s field takes off on Main Street. This Classic features a same result for Women/Men on the purse. Sadly, more Ladies failed to show- despite the potential for a Jackpot

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Women’s podium: 2nd place, Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita/Bianchi) 1st place, Skyler Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI) 3rd place, Samantha Schneider (IS Corp p/b Smart Choice MRI) Congrats to all

(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:59:42
2Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita|Bianchi)0:00:09
3Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)0:00:12
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)
5Tina Pic (The Happy Tooth Pro Cycling)
6Lauren Hall (Team TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank)
7Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
8Colleen Gulick (Cercacor p/b Podium Sports)
9Carrie Cartmill (The Cyclery - Opus)
10Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme Racing)
11Lexie Millard (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
12Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
13Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
14Yussely Soto (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
15Emily Spence (H+H Racing)
16Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
17Tiffany Pezzulo (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:20
18Emily Underwood (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
19Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel)0:00:22
20Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)0:01:01
21Chelsea Knapp (H+H Racing)0:01:04
22Leslie Timm (Fearless Femme Racing)0:01:42
DNFPaige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFJosie Talbot (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
DNFCynthia Frazier (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFMeredith Ehn (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell)
DNFBeth Everhart (MMR)
DNFJenette Williams

