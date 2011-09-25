Fields bests a top line-up
Van Den Bosch, Bazin best of the rest
Not to let the women's field have all the glory, the Elite Men had a packed start list including eventual winner Ian Field, Belgian Tom Van Den Bosch (AA Drink/leontien.nl) and a Frenchman coming off a big victory at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend last Sunday, Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat/Auber 93). Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) continued what we're pleased to say is an extended stay in New England, while Canadian Craig Richey (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) kicked off his New England season. Of course the imports get top billing, but the domestic contingent was extremely strong in its own right, headlined by Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage racer Justin Lindine and race-promoter and New England staple Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley). Local favorite Josh Dillon and last year's revelation Christian Favata represented the RGM Watches/Richard Sachs team, while notable road racers Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) and former National Criterium Champion Shawn Milne (Kenda/Five Hour Energy) decided to take to the mud.
The start of the race saw third-year cross racer Dylan McNicholas ( cyclocrossworld.com) take the holeshot and put the hammer down hard for the first two laps. McNicholas, who is a second-year elite, drove the field through the long thick straights and was only brought back after putting a foot down during a technical descent. Once McNicholas was caught and left behind, Bazin and Field took to the front. Bazin, who is coming off a very intense road season, had the power while Field, whose specialty is racing in the muck, drove through the corners. Behind, Van Den Bosch and Lindine separated themselves from the group and took up the chase together. By the fourth lap, these two groups had come together and it was clear that the winner would come from this newly minted group of four.
Behind the leaders, several groups formed, broke up and reformed; Parbo, Myerson, Dillon, Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Richey came together in all possible iterations, with none able to get away for any length of time.
At the front, Lindine was the first to lose the pace, with three laps to go, by taking a spill on a long off-camber. Bazin, who had been yo-yoing off the back of the group – catching on the straights while losing time in the deeper sections also dropped the pace. Field and Van Den Bosch, then, were left to determine the winner. Each put in attacks over the final two laps.
Repeatedly, Van Den Bosch would attack but make a small mistake, giving Field the opportunity to get back on. Field made his decisive move early in the final lap, pushing hard and putting Van Den Bosch into difficulty, ultimately forcing his hand and driving on for the win. Van Den Bosch came across the line second with Bazin third. Justin Lindine came across the finish line for fourth and to the cheers as the top American. Lindine has quickly become the crowd's favorite for his full-out, hard racing style and his calm, approachable manner off the bike.
Parbo separated himself from his group and came across the line fifth. "I am very, very happy with this result. It's been a difficult time getting my season organized and I'm happy to have this result to show to my sponsors," said the many times Danish Champ. The Canadian, Craig Richey came across sixth ahead of Dillon. Adam Myerson came in eighth and, while he had hoped for a better result, was quick to praise the Nor'Easter Fest staff and Eastern Mountain Sports for supporting a great and unique event like Nor'Easter 'Cross.
Also of note, finishing tenth was RGM Watches/Richard Sachs racer Christian Favata, who battled back from a broken chain in the start that had forced him to run the first half of a lap.
Full Results
|1
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:59:44
|2
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:40
|3
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:01:25
|4
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:01:53
|5
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:02:51
|6
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|0:03:40
|7
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:04:17
|8
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:04:53
|9
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:58
|10
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:06:33
|11
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:07:05
|12
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:07:35
|13
|David Wilcox (USA)
|0:07:47
|14
|Shawn Milne (USA)
|0:08:06
|15
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:08:16
|16
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:08:29
|17
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:08:31
|18
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|0:08:32
|19
|Sylvain Jean (Can) Kona/Bio-Max
|0:08:57
|20
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
|0:09:15
|21
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:09:57
|22
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:10:55
|1 lap
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|1 lap
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|1 lap
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|1 lap
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|1 lap
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) CCB Racing Team
|1 lap
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) Bicycle Express
|2 laps
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|2 laps
|Ben Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
|2 laps
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express-Kona
|2 laps
|Mukunda Feldman (USA) J.A.M Fund - NCC
|2 laps
|Bobby Bailey (USA) 1K2GO Sports
|4 laps
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|4 laps
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|DNF
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|DNF
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|DNF
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|DNF
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|DNF
|Matthew Green (USA) Spooky Bikes
|DNF
|Michael Rea (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNS
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy