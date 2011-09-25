Image 1 of 28 A dominant performance by Field. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 28 McNicholas takes the holeshot. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 28 Field bides his time. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 28 Lindine spent a lot of time on his own. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 28 Adam Myerson. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 28 Favata pushes the tape instead of running. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 28 Field takes the front. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 28 Myerson thrives in adverse conditions. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 28 Van Den Bosch leads Field through the barriers. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 28 Bazin rode his own race. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 28 Field takes a well-deserved victory. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 28 Van Den Bosch talks with supporters right after finishing. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 28 Field gets his medal. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 28 Richey, Parbo and Myerson in traffic. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 28 Running was often faster than riding. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 28 Field approaches the barriers. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 28 Manny Goguen makes a splash. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 28 Bazin leads Field through the sand. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 19 of 28 Local favorite Josh Dillon ahead of Myerson. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 20 of 28 Field, Bazin, Van Den Bosch. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 21 of 28 Lindine puts the hammer down. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 22 of 28 Myerson through the barriers. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 23 of 28 Parbo's disc brakes gave him an edge today. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 24 of 28 Luke Keough leads Dillon. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 25 of 28 (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 26 of 28 Good lines were hard to find. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 27 of 28 Field lets it ride through the chute. (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography) Image 28 of 28 The Podium: Van Den Bosch, Field, Bazin (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova | Pedal Power Photography)

Not to let the women's field have all the glory, the Elite Men had a packed start list including eventual winner Ian Field, Belgian Tom Van Den Bosch (AA Drink/leontien.nl) and a Frenchman coming off a big victory at the Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend last Sunday, Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat/Auber 93). Joachim Parbo (Challenge Tires) continued what we're pleased to say is an extended stay in New England, while Canadian Craig Richey (Renner Custom Cyclocross Team) kicked off his New England season. Of course the imports get top billing, but the domestic contingent was extremely strong in its own right, headlined by Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage racer Justin Lindine and race-promoter and New England staple Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley). Local favorite Josh Dillon and last year's revelation Christian Favata represented the RGM Watches/Richard Sachs team, while notable road racers Ted King (Liquigas-Cannondale) and former National Criterium Champion Shawn Milne (Kenda/Five Hour Energy) decided to take to the mud.

The start of the race saw third-year cross racer Dylan McNicholas ( cyclocrossworld.com) take the holeshot and put the hammer down hard for the first two laps. McNicholas, who is a second-year elite, drove the field through the long thick straights and was only brought back after putting a foot down during a technical descent. Once McNicholas was caught and left behind, Bazin and Field took to the front. Bazin, who is coming off a very intense road season, had the power while Field, whose specialty is racing in the muck, drove through the corners. Behind, Van Den Bosch and Lindine separated themselves from the group and took up the chase together. By the fourth lap, these two groups had come together and it was clear that the winner would come from this newly minted group of four.

Behind the leaders, several groups formed, broke up and reformed; Parbo, Myerson, Dillon, Luke Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross) and Richey came together in all possible iterations, with none able to get away for any length of time.

At the front, Lindine was the first to lose the pace, with three laps to go, by taking a spill on a long off-camber. Bazin, who had been yo-yoing off the back of the group – catching on the straights while losing time in the deeper sections also dropped the pace. Field and Van Den Bosch, then, were left to determine the winner. Each put in attacks over the final two laps.

Repeatedly, Van Den Bosch would attack but make a small mistake, giving Field the opportunity to get back on. Field made his decisive move early in the final lap, pushing hard and putting Van Den Bosch into difficulty, ultimately forcing his hand and driving on for the win. Van Den Bosch came across the line second with Bazin third. Justin Lindine came across the finish line for fourth and to the cheers as the top American. Lindine has quickly become the crowd's favorite for his full-out, hard racing style and his calm, approachable manner off the bike.

Parbo separated himself from his group and came across the line fifth. "I am very, very happy with this result. It's been a difficult time getting my season organized and I'm happy to have this result to show to my sponsors," said the many times Danish Champ. The Canadian, Craig Richey came across sixth ahead of Dillon. Adam Myerson came in eighth and, while he had hoped for a better result, was quick to praise the Nor'Easter Fest staff and Eastern Mountain Sports for supporting a great and unique event like Nor'Easter 'Cross.

Also of note, finishing tenth was RGM Watches/Richard Sachs racer Christian Favata, who battled back from a broken chain in the start that had forced him to run the first half of a lap.

