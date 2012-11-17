Trending

Wyman wins day 1 of Jingle Cross

Krasniak and Wilcoxson round out top three

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona0:40:54
2Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Focus0:00:17
3Jade Wilcoxson (USA)0:00:20
4Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:00:56
5Carmen McNellis Small (USA)0:01:06
6Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center0:01:13
7Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:17
8Crystal Anthony (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:02:00
9Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:02:03
10Amanda Carey (USA)0:02:15
11Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:24
12Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:02:47
13Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:40
14Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:11
15Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:04:17
16Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:04:20
17Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team0:04:47
18Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc0:04:50
19Rebecca Gross (USA)0:05:49
20Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme0:05:55
21Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing0:06:21
22Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Deluth0:06:33
23Robin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy0:08:58
DNFElizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires

