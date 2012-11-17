Wyman wins day 1 of Jingle Cross
Krasniak and Wilcoxson round out top three
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona
|0:40:54
|2
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha Focus
|0:00:17
|3
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA)
|0:00:20
|4
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA)
|0:01:06
|6
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Clif Bar/Bicycle Center
|0:01:13
|7
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:17
|8
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:02:00
|9
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:03
|10
|Amanda Carey (USA)
|0:02:15
|11
|Abby Strigel (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:24
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:02:47
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:40
|14
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:11
|15
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:04:17
|16
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:04:20
|17
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team
|0:04:47
|18
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:04:50
|19
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:05:49
|20
|Corrie Osborne (USA) Team Extreme
|0:05:55
|21
|Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:06:21
|22
|Jeanne Fleck (USA) Velo Deluth
|0:06:33
|23
|Robin Williams (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club / Mercy
|0:08:58
|DNF
|Elizabeth So (USA) Les Petites Victoires
