Driscoll earns victory on day 1 of Jingle Cross
Jones races in for second place ahead of Berden in third
Elite Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:58:31
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:00:12
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:22
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:28
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder
|0:01:56
|6
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:01:58
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:02:00
|8
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:26
|9
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:47
|10
|Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin
|0:03:03
|11
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:03:12
|12
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:03:13
|13
|Michael Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:03:33
|14
|Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|15
|Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:36
|16
|Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|0:03:40
|17
|Trevor Koss (USA)
|0:03:41
|18
|Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication
|0:03:57
|19
|Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club
|0:04:16
|20
|Andrew Coe (USA)
|0:05:16
|21
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:19
|22
|Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew
|0:05:23
|23
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:05:36
|24
|Travis Braun (USA) Magnus
|25
|Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR
|0:05:45
|26
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:07:45
|-2laps
|Michael Hemme (USA) SRAM Factory
|-2laps
|William Street (USA) KUHL
|-2laps
|Dallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
|-4laps
|John Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|DNF
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
|DNF
|Mark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
|DNF
|Jeremiah Gantzer (USA)
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
|DNS
|John Meehan (USA)
