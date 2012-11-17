Trending

Driscoll earns victory on day 1 of Jingle Cross

Jones races in for second place ahead of Berden in third

Full results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:58:31
2Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha Focus0:00:12
3Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement0:00:22
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:28
5Brian Matter (USA) RACC Geargrinder0:01:56
6Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant Cycling0:01:58
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement0:02:00
8Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:02:26
9Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:47
10Joseph Maloney (USA) KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin0:03:03
11Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team0:03:12
12Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh Clement0:03:13
13Michael Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:03:33
14Eric Thompson (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
15Isaac Neff (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:36
16Tom Burke (USA) Midwest Cycling Group0:03:40
17Trevor Koss (USA)0:03:41
18Jeff Kluck (USA) Powerade - Independent Fabrication0:03:57
19Kevin Mcconnell (USA) Iowa City Cycling Club0:04:16
20Andrew Coe (USA)0:05:16
21Corey Stelljes (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:19
22Paul Mumford (USA) Chicago Cuttin Crew0:05:23
23Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Professional Cyclocross Team0:05:36
24Travis Braun (USA) Magnus
25Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars / LGR0:05:45
26Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling0:07:45
-2lapsMichael Hemme (USA) SRAM Factory
-2lapsWilliam Street (USA) KUHL
-2lapsDallas Fowler (USA) KUHL
-4lapsJohn Thompson (USA) St. Paul Bicycle Racing Club
DNFTimothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNFBryan Fawley (USA) Dallas Bike Works
DNFMark Savery (USA) Midwest Cycling Group
DNFJeremiah Gantzer (USA)
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Plan C p/b Challenge Tires
DNSJohn Meehan (USA)

