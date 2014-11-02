Durrin solos to Cycle-Smart International day 1 victory
Noble takes second and White third
Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo) led from start to finish to claim victory on the first day of racing in the Cycle-Smart International.
Durrin extended her lead steadily through the slick mud to win over Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC) and Elizabeth White ((UVM).
Durrin was pursued by Noble and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) while further behind a group including Jenny Ives (Verge Sport), Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar), Britlee Bowman (House Industries/SimpleHuman/Richard Sachs), Natasha Elliot (Cycle-Smart), Kate Northcott (NESS Racing), and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling) assembled.
Durrin remained in control with a steady gap on the field, while attacks shuffled the chasing group. Noble rode away from the chasers, but White bridged across on the final lap. Noble maintained her composure and held on for second, with White in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gabby Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:38:16
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:00:41
|3
|Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:00:46
|4
|Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England
|0:00:55
|5
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar
|0:01:19
|7
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:24
|8
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot
|0:01:25
|9
|Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR
|0:01:38
|11
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:53
|12
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:02:21
|13
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|14
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|0:02:34
|15
|Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport
|0:02:47
|16
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:02:50
|17
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|0:02:56
|18
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:03:04
|19
|Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:03:17
|20
|Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:03:19
|21
|Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM
|0:03:42
|22
|Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:03:43
|23
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:03:46
|24
|Melody Chase (USA) Gus cx / Raleigh
|0:03:54
|25
|Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo
|0:04:07
|26
|Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride
|0:04:11
|27
|Stephanie Wetzel (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:04:27
|28
|Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:29
|29
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bik
|0:04:32
|30
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|0:04:50
|31
|Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
|32
|Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:04:59
|33
|Laura Van gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom
|0:05:16
|34
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:29
|35
|Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:05:36
|36
|Christin Christoph (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:05:47
|37
|Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue velo racing
|0:05:49
|38
|Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations
|0:06:31
|39
|Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|0:07:15
|40
|Katrina Niez (USA) Class Cycle / Ovens of France
|0:08:22
|41
|Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:08:25
