Image 1 of 10 Durrin celebrates a wonderful victory (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 2 of 10 JAM Fund rider Becca Fahringer leads a group. Fahringer had a great ride today, taking seventh place (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 3 of 10 Noble riding strong into the U23 Elite Women's Verge NECXS lead (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 4 of 10 White had one of her best rides in a UCI race today (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 5 of 10 Focused, Durrin never let up despite her lead (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 6 of 10 Bowman remounts (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 7 of 10 Bruno Roy leads a group through the Stan's NoTubes barriers (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 8 of 10 Durrin flies through the barriers at a pace no one else could match (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 9 of 10 The Elite Women hit the pro-only section of the course, a challenging bit even without today's rain-slicked mud (Image credit: Todd Prekaski) Image 10 of 10 Durrin wins, Noble second, and White third (Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo) led from start to finish to claim victory on the first day of racing in the Cycle-Smart International.

Durrin extended her lead steadily through the slick mud to win over Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC) and Elizabeth White ((UVM).

Durrin was pursued by Noble and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) while further behind a group including Jenny Ives (Verge Sport), Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar), Britlee Bowman (House Industries/SimpleHuman/Richard Sachs), Natasha Elliot (Cycle-Smart), Kate Northcott (NESS Racing), and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling) assembled.

Durrin remained in control with a steady gap on the field, while attacks shuffled the chasing group. Noble rode away from the chasers, but White bridged across on the final lap. Noble maintained her composure and held on for second, with White in third.

Full Results