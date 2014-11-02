Trending

Durrin solos to Cycle-Smart International day 1 victory

Noble takes second and White third

Durrin celebrates a wonderful victory

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
JAM Fund rider Becca Fahringer leads a group. Fahringer had a great ride today, taking seventh place

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Noble riding strong into the U23 Elite Women's Verge NECXS lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
White had one of her best rides in a UCI race today

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Focused, Durrin never let up despite her lead

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bowman remounts

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Bruno Roy leads a group through the Stan's NoTubes barriers

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Durrin flies through the barriers at a pace no one else could match

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The Elite Women hit the pro-only section of the course, a challenging bit even without today's rain-slicked mud

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Durrin wins, Noble second, and White third

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Gabby Durrin (Team Neon Velo) led from start to finish to claim victory on the first day of racing in the Cycle-Smart International.

Durrin extended her lead steadily through the slick mud to win over Ellen Noble (JAM Fund/NCC) and Elizabeth White ((UVM).

Durrin was pursued by Noble and Mo Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) while further behind a group including Jenny Ives (Verge Sport), Cassie Maximenko (Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/Power Bar), Britlee Bowman (House Industries/SimpleHuman/Richard Sachs), Natasha Elliot (Cycle-Smart), Kate Northcott (NESS Racing), and Elizabeth White (UVM Cycling) assembled.

Durrin remained in control with a steady gap on the field, while attacks shuffled the chasing group. Noble rode away from the chasers, but White bridged across on the final lap. Noble maintained her composure and held on for second, with White in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabby Durrin (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:38:16
2Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:00:41
3Elizabeth White (USA) UVM Cycling0:00:46
4Kate Northcott (USA) NESS Team New England0:00:55
5Natasha Elliott (Can) Cycle-Smart Elite Team
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing/Van Dessel/PowerBar0:01:19
7Rebecca Fahringer (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:24
8Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Sport-Test Pilot0:01:25
9Maureen Bruno roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
10Brittlee Bowman (USA) HOUSE INDUSTRIES/SIMPLEHUMAN/RICHAR0:01:38
11Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:53
12Nikki Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:02:21
13Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
14Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company0:02:34
15Erin Faccone (USA) GPM Sport0:02:47
16Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth0:02:50
17Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.0:02:56
18Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:03:04
19Emily Reynolds (USA) Ladies First Racing0:03:17
20Anna Dingman (USA) TRT Bicycles0:03:19
21Melissa Seib (USA) BIKEMAN.COM0:03:42
22Vickie Monahan (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:03:43
23Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:03:46
24Melody Chase (USA) Gus cx / Raleigh0:03:54
25Bryna Blanchard (USA) North American Velo0:04:07
26Roni Vetter (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery/Mad Alchemy Ride0:04:11
27Stephanie Wetzel (USA) MidAtlantic Colavita Women's Team0:04:27
28Nicole Pisani (USA) Bikeman.com0:04:29
29Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Patapsco Bik0:04:32
30Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health0:04:50
31Kathryn Cumming (USA) Team Yacht Club
32Kathryn Roszko (USA) BikeReg.com0:04:59
33Laura Van gilder (USA) Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom0:05:16
34Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:29
35Christine Fort (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:05:36
36Christin Christoph (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:05:47
37Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue velo racing0:05:49
38Melissa Lafleur (USA) Royal Mills p/b Graphic Innovations0:06:31
39Jane Sheridan rossi (USA) Rhode Island School of Design0:07:15
40Katrina Niez (USA) Class Cycle / Ovens of France0:08:22
41Jordan Dubé (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:08:25

 

