Priadein wins in China

Russian compatriot Kirilova victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Priadein (Rus)1:30:36
2Silvio Busser (Swi)0:01:47
3Jiri Hudecek (Cze)0:02:17
4Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)0:05:38
5Christiaan Kriek (RSA)0:08:29
6Takuji Noda (Jpn)0:12:03
7Martin Hunal (Cze)0:15:17
8Alexey Leontyev (Rus)0:16:05
9Myagmarsuren Baasankhuu (Mgl)
10Shu Ming Liu (Tpe)
DNFMaani Altanzul (Mgl)
DNFMartin Kostelnicak (Svk)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ksenia Kirilova (Rus)1:12:24
2Maaris Meier (Est)0:01:47
3Melanie Gay (Swi)0:07:21
4Tatjana Kaliakina (Ltu)0:16:47
5Nadezda Kachuschkina (Rus)0:18:11
6Masami Noma (Jpn)
DNFDa-Jeong Yoo (Kor)

