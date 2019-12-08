Toon Aerts wins Superprestige Zonhoven
Belgian champion tops Sweeck
Elite men: Zonhoven - Zonhoven
Belgian champion Toon Aerts claimed the victory in the Superprestige Zonhoven, beating Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) after Sweeck crashed at the top of the course's steep, sandy descent on the final lap.
Aerts made the decisive move of the race on the fifth of ten laps, surging solo before being eventually caught by Sweeck on the penultimate lap.
The pair took turns leading the race until Sweeck began to fade on the final lap, and once he dug in his front wheel on the turn into the descent and crashed it was game over for the Belgian.
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) made a late surge to take the final podium spot.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:59:15
|2
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:00:28
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|0:00:34
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:42
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:45
|6
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:46
|7
|Tom Pidcock (GBr)
|0:01:07
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|0:01:31
|9
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:02
|10
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|0:02:11
