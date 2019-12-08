Worst wins Superprestige Zonhoven
Dutchwoman beats Alvarado and Kastelijn
Annemarie Worst (777) claimed an emphatic win in the Superprestige in Zonhoven, topping Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the historic, steep, sandy course.
Worst's teammate Yara Kastelijns, the European champion, overcame a fall on the big sandy descent on the second lap to take the final podium spot.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:43:20
|2
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:00:01
|3
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:00:09
|4
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:00:20
|5
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-liv
|0:00:32
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-crelan
|0:00:55
|7
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185
|0:01:17
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Footlogix Ladies Ct
|0:01:22
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:38
|10
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet - Baloise Lions
|0:01:50
|11
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Xalt Cycling
|0:01:53
|12
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads
|0:02:14
|13
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-footlogix
|0:02:40
|14
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics
|0:02:55
|15
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-crelan
|0:03:28
|16
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels-sauzen - Bingoal
|0:03:42
|17
|Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185
|0:03:52
|18
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan
|0:04:21
|19
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza
|0:04:42
|20
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|21
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics
|0:05:37
|22
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Healtmate - Cyclelive Team
|0:05:48
|23
|Veerle Goossens (Ned) Red Geographics - Vcycling.Nl
|0:06:05
|24
|Nicole Göldi (Swi) Bsk Graf rv Buchs
|0:06:09
|25
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-alphamotorhomes Ct
|0:06:33
|26
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza
|0:07:01
|27
|Isa Nomden (Ned) Zzpr.nl - Orange Babies Cyclin
|28
|Abby-mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity
|29
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Uci ctw btc City Ljubljana
|30
|Kim van de Putte (Bel) Bike Advice - Itaf Ct
|31
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy d. Foundation
|32
|Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
|33
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) Cannibal Team
|34
|Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
|35
|Svenja Wüthrich (Swi) Rv Rieden-wallisellen
|36
|Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Cc Pavé 76
|37
|Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi) Vc Meilen
|38
|Kätlin Kukk (Est) Cannibal Team
|39
|Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) Edinburgh Rc
|40
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian National Team
|41
|Michelle Schätti (Swi) Vc Wädenswil
|42
|Fleur van der Peet (Ned) Westland wil Vooruit
|43
|Nina Keller (Swi) Danis Velolade
|44
|Danique van Espelo (Ned) Go4cycling
|DNF
|Siobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing
|DNF
|Didi de Vries (Ned) Team Reysport Sportswear
