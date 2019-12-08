Worst wins Superprestige Zonhoven

Image 1 of 10 Annemarie Worst (Team 777) takes the win in Zonhoven (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team IkoCrelan Mud during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Celebration during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Podium Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of the Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Silver Medalist Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Gold Medalist Yara Kastelijn of the Netherlands and Team 777 Bronze Medalist during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemarie Worst (777) claimed an emphatic win in the Superprestige in Zonhoven, topping Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the historic, steep, sandy course.

Worst's teammate Yara Kastelijns, the European champion, overcame a fall on the big sandy descent on the second lap to take the final podium spot.

