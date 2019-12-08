Trending

Worst wins Superprestige Zonhoven

Dutchwoman beats Alvarado and Kastelijn

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Celebration during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Pelton Fans Public Mud Detail View during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team IkoCrelan Mud during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Celebration during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Yara Kastelijn of The Netherlands and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Arrival Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team 777 during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

ZONHOVEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 08 Podium Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado of the Netherlands and Team Corendon Circus Silver Medalist Annemarie Worst of The Netherlands and Team 777 Gold Medalist Yara Kastelijn of the Netherlands and Team 777 Bronze Medalist during the 24th Superprestige Zonhoven 2019 Women Elite superprestige zonhoven TelenetSuperprestige on December 08 2019 in Zonhoven Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Annemarie Worst (777) claimed an emphatic win in the Superprestige in Zonhoven, topping Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the historic, steep, sandy course.

Worst's teammate Yara Kastelijns, the European champion, overcame a fall on the big sandy descent on the second lap to take the final podium spot.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:43:20
2Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:00:01
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:00:09
4Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:00:20
5Inge van der Heijden (Ned) CCC-liv 0:00:32
6Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-crelan 0:00:55
7Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185 0:01:17
8Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza Footlogix Ladies Ct 0:01:22
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:38
10Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet - Baloise Lions 0:01:50
11Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Xalt Cycling 0:01:53
12Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin - Fristads 0:02:14
13Anna Kay (GBr) Experza-footlogix 0:02:40
14Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics 0:02:55
15Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko-crelan 0:03:28
16Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels-sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:42
17Lindy van Anrooij (Ned) Team 185 0:03:52
18Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan 0:04:21
19Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza 0:04:42
20Pauline Delhaye (Fra) Quick Cycling Team 0:05:04
21Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Kleur op Maat - bns Technics 0:05:37
22Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) Healtmate - Cyclelive Team 0:05:48
23Veerle Goossens (Ned) Red Geographics - Vcycling.Nl 0:06:05
24Nicole Göldi (Swi) Bsk Graf rv Buchs 0:06:09
25Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus-alphamotorhomes Ct 0:06:33
26Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza 0:07:01
27Isa Nomden (Ned) Zzpr.nl - Orange Babies Cyclin
28Abby-mae Parkinson (GBr) Trinity
29Monique van de Ree (Ned) Uci ctw btc City Ljubljana
30Kim van de Putte (Bel) Bike Advice - Itaf Ct
31Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Amy d. Foundation
32Sterre Vervloet (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
33Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) Cannibal Team
34Julie Brouwers (Bel) Vondelmolen Cycling Team
35Svenja Wüthrich (Swi) Rv Rieden-wallisellen
36Sofie van Rooijen (Ned) Cc Pavé 76
37Fabienne Kipfmüller (Swi) Vc Meilen
38Kätlin Kukk (Est) Cannibal Team
39Ishbel Strathdee (GBr) Edinburgh Rc
40Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus) Russian National Team
41Michelle Schätti (Swi) Vc Wädenswil
42Fleur van der Peet (Ned) Westland wil Vooruit
43Nina Keller (Swi) Danis Velolade
44Danique van Espelo (Ned) Go4cycling
DNFSiobhan Kelly (Can) Black dog Racing
DNFDidi de Vries (Ned) Team Reysport Sportswear

