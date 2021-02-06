Betsema wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the final Telenet Superprestige round in Middelkerke. The Dutch rider won ahead of her compatriots Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) and world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions).

Brand won the Telenet Superprestige title to add to her victories at the UCI World Cup series and the World Championships. She took the Telenet Superprestige title after winning five rounds and securing 114 points, Alvarado was second with 112 points and Betsema third with 101 points.

Brand is also leading the X20 badkamers Trofee by 38 seconds ahead of Betsema and 4:35 ahead of Alvarado, with two rounds to go at Krawatencross and Brussels Universities Cyclocross.