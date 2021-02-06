Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed a fine day for his team after Denise Betsema's women's race victory, taking victory in the final round of the men's Superprestige series in Middelkerke.

The Belgian beat teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to the line after an hour of racing, while fellow teammate Eli Iserbyt finished third, thus just missing out on the series win by the two points which he could've taken if he had won the race.

The three men jumped away from the rest of the peloton on the first lap of the race in a show of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal superiority, though European champion Iserbyt would eventually be dropped, two laps from the finish.

That move only spelled relief for Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions), however. He looked in danger of losing the series win in the final race, but did just enough to hang on with sixth place, 2:07 down on Sweeck.