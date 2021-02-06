Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke
By Cyclingnews
Aerts seals series victory with sixth place
Elite Men: Middelkerke - Middelkerke
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed a fine day for his team after Denise Betsema's women's race victory, taking victory in the final round of the men's Superprestige series in Middelkerke.
The Belgian beat teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to the line after an hour of racing, while fellow teammate Eli Iserbyt finished third, thus just missing out on the series win by the two points which he could've taken if he had won the race.
The three men jumped away from the rest of the peloton on the first lap of the race in a show of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal superiority, though European champion Iserbyt would eventually be dropped, two laps from the finish.
That move only spelled relief for Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions), however. He looked in danger of losing the series win in the final race, but did just enough to hang on with sixth place, 2:07 down on Sweeck.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:59:49
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:01
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:52
|4
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:01:23
|5
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:01:51
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:07
|7
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-bh-gsport
|0:02:19
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:02:37
|9
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:02:42
|10
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|11
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|12
|Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:03:01
|13
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:03:17
|14
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:03:21
|15
|Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
|16
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:03:59
|17
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:04:18
|18
|Daan Soete (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:04:38
|19
|Joran Wyseure (Bel)
|20
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|0:04:56
|21
|Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:05:02
|22
|David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:05:06
|23
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:05:18
|24
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
|0:05:57
|25
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:06:05
|26
|Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:06:08
|27
|Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:06:21
|28
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar CX Team
|0:06:27
|29
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Credishop-fristads
|0:06:36
|30
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel)
|0:06:42
|31
|Wout Vervoort (Bel)
|0:07:01
|32
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:07:24
|33
|Witse Meeussen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:07:30
|34
|Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:07:45
|35
|Arne Vrachten (Bel)
|0:08:26
|36
|Arno Van den Broeck (Bel)
|0:09:04
|Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|1 lap
|Klaas Groenen (Ned)
|2 laps
|Lennert Belmans (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|2 laps
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|2 laps
|Dolf Pemen (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|3 laps
|Ward Huybs (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|3 laps
|Timothé Gabriel (Fra)
|3 laps
|Jonathan Anderson (USA)
|3 laps
|Justin Laevens (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|4 laps
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|4 laps
|Ydris Salomez (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|4 laps
|Vincent Oger (Bel)
|5 laps
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Credishop-fristads
|DNF
|Robin Alderweireld (Bel)
|DNF
Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke
Aerts seals series victory with sixth place
