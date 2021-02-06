Trending

Sweeck wins Telenet Superprestige Middelkerke

Aerts seals series victory with sixth place

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) celebrates victory ahead of teammate Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) completed a fine day for his team after Denise Betsema's women's race victory, taking victory in the final round of the men's Superprestige series in Middelkerke.

The Belgian beat teammate Michael Vanthourenhout to the line after an hour of racing, while fellow teammate Eli Iserbyt finished third, thus just missing out on the series win by the two points which he could've taken if he had won the race.

The three men jumped away from the rest of the peloton on the first lap of the race in a show of Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal superiority, though European champion Iserbyt would eventually be dropped, two laps from the finish.

That move only spelled relief for Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions), however. He looked in danger of losing the series win in the final race, but did just enough to hang on with sixth place, 2:07 down on Sweeck.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:59:49
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:01
3 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:52
4 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:23
5 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:01:51
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:07
7Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-bh-gsport 0:02:19
8 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:02:37
9Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:02:42
10Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
11 Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
12Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:03:01
13Jim Aernouts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:03:17
14Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:21
15Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre
16 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:59
17 Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:04:18
18Daan Soete (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:04:38
19Joran Wyseure (Bel)
20Jens Adams (Bel) 0:04:56
21Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:05:02
22David Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:05:06
23Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:18
24Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre 0:05:57
25Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:06:05
26Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix 0:06:08
27Théo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:06:21
28Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar CX Team 0:06:27
29Timo Kielich (Bel) Credishop-fristads 0:06:36
30 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) 0:06:42
31Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:07:01
32 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:07:24
33 Witse Meeussen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:07:30
34Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:07:45
35Arne Vrachten (Bel) 0:08:26
36 Arno Van den Broeck (Bel) 0:09:04
Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 1 lap
Klaas Groenen (Ned) 2 laps
Lennert Belmans (Bel) Iko - Crelan 2 laps
Koen Van Dijke (Ned) 2 laps
Dolf Pemen (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 3 laps
Ward Huybs (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 3 laps
Timothé Gabriel (Fra) 3 laps
Jonathan Anderson (USA) 3 laps
Justin Laevens (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 4 laps
Cameron Jette (Can) 4 laps
Ydris Salomez (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 4 laps
Vincent Oger (Bel) 5 laps
Diether Sweeck (Bel) Credishop-fristads DNF
Robin Alderweireld (Bel) DNF

