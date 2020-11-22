Brand wins in Merksplas after duel with Alvarado

Image 1 of 10 Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise) wins in Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) bunny hops the barriers in Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 Maghalie Rochette in her first race of the season (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Lucinda Brand leads Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado over the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 Ruby West runs over the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 Katie Compton in her first race in Europe of the season (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Sanne Cant (Iko Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) emerged victorious at the fourth round of the Telenet Superprestige series in Merksplas after a near race-long battle with world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix).

The two swapped spells on the front as their different skills emerged and were tested in the sand or on the short climbs. However, Alvarado crashed while leading during the last lap and so Brand was able to ride to the finish alone.

Carmen Alvarado then crashed again before the finish, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) passing her to take second place at six seconds. Carmen Alvarado came home third at 16 seconds.

More to come!