Brand wins in Merksplas after duel with Alvarado

World champion crashes twice on final lap

Image 1 of 10

Netherlands Lucinda Brand celebrates after winning the womens elite race of the fourth out of 8 stage of the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition in Merksplas on November 22 2020 Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA AFP Belgium OUT Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGAAFP via Getty Images

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise) wins in Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Puck Pieterse of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Perrine Clauzel of France AS Bike Crossteam Mud during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix) bunny hops the barriers in Merksplas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Maghalie Rochette of Canada and Team SpecializedFeedback Sports during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Maghalie Rochette in her first race of the season (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team Iko Crelan Manon Bakker of The Netherlands and Team CredishopFristads during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sanne Cant (IKO-Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of The Netherland and Team AlpecinFenix Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Telenet Baloise Lions during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lucinda Brand leads Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado over the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Ruby West of Canada and Proximus AlphaMotorhomes Doltcini CT during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Ruby West runs over the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Laura Verdonschot of Belgium and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal Mud during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Katherine Compton of The United States and Team Kfc Racing PB TrekKnight Composites during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Katie Compton in her first race in Europe of the season (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Sanne Cant of Belgium and Team Iko Crelan Mud during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sanne Cant (Iko Crelan) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 10

RIJKEVORSEL BELGIUM NOVEMBER 22 Katherine Compton of The United States and Team Kfc Racing PB TrekKnight Composites during the 9th Superprestige Merksplas 2020 Women Elite SuperprestigeCX SPMerksplas CX on November 22 2020 in Rijkevorsel Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Katie Compton (Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) emerged victorious at the fourth round of the Telenet Superprestige series in Merksplas after a near race-long battle with world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix). 

The two swapped spells on the front as their different skills emerged and were tested in the sand or on the short climbs. However, Alvarado crashed while leading during the last lap and so Brand was able to ride to the finish alone. 

Carmen Alvarado then crashed again before the finish, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) passing her to take second place at six seconds. Carmen Alvarado came home third at 16 seconds.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
3Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
4Annemaie Worst (Ned) 777
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
6Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Crediship-Firstads
7Manon Bakker (Ned) Crediship-Firstads
8Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino
9Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
10Perrine Clauzel (Fra) AS Bike

