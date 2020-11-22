Brand wins in Merksplas after duel with Alvarado
World champion crashes twice on final lap
Lucinda Brand (Telenet Baloise Lions) emerged victorious at the fourth round of the Telenet Superprestige series in Merksplas after a near race-long battle with world champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix).
The two swapped spells on the front as their different skills emerged and were tested in the sand or on the short climbs. However, Alvarado crashed while leading during the last lap and so Brand was able to ride to the finish alone.
Carmen Alvarado then crashed again before the finish, with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) passing her to take second place at six seconds. Carmen Alvarado came home third at 16 seconds.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Telenet Baloise
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|3
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Annemaie Worst (Ned) 777
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|6
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Crediship-Firstads
|7
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Crediship-Firstads
|8
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino
|9
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|10
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) AS Bike
