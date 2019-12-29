Worst wins Superprestige Diegem women's race

Annemarie Worst out-kicked Dutch compatriot Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Sunday in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.

The duo separated themselves from the field along with Yara Kastelijn as the lead group slowly whittled down over the race's five laps. The trio got away with one to go, but Kastelijn lost contact with Worst and Alvarado as the pace picked up to a near sprint with half a lap remaining.

In the end, it was Worst who outlasted Alvardo as she crossed the line to take the emphatic victory.

Former world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot finished outside the top 10 in her return to cyclo-cross racing.