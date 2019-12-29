Trending

Worst wins Superprestige Diegem women's race

Dutchwoman beats compatriot Alvarado in two-up sprint

Elite Women: Diegem - Diegem

NEXT STAGE
Annemarie Worst
Annemarie Worst (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemarie Worst out-kicked Dutch compatriot Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Sunday in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.

The duo separated themselves from the field along with Yara Kastelijn as the lead group slowly whittled down over the race's five laps. The trio got away with one to go, but Kastelijn lost contact with Worst and Alvarado as the pace picked up to a near sprint with half a lap remaining.

In the end, it was Worst who outlasted Alvardo as she crossed the line to take the emphatic victory. 

Former world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot finished outside the top 10 in her return to cyclo-cross racing.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned) 0:43:18
2Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 0:00:08
4Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 0:00:39
5Puck Pieterse(Ned) 0:01:05
6Alice Maria Arzuff (Ita) 0:01:07
7Blanka Kata Vas (Hun) 0:01:12
8Sanne Cant (Bel) 0:01:15
9Eva Lechner (Ita) 0:01:23
10Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:01:37

Latest on Cyclingnews