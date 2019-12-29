Worst wins Superprestige Diegem women's race
Dutchwoman beats compatriot Alvarado in two-up sprint
Elite Women: Diegem - Diegem
Annemarie Worst out-kicked Dutch compatriot Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado Sunday in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.
The duo separated themselves from the field along with Yara Kastelijn as the lead group slowly whittled down over the race's five laps. The trio got away with one to go, but Kastelijn lost contact with Worst and Alvarado as the pace picked up to a near sprint with half a lap remaining.
In the end, it was Worst who outlasted Alvardo as she crossed the line to take the emphatic victory.
Former world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot finished outside the top 10 in her return to cyclo-cross racing.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:43:18
|2
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|3
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:00:08
|4
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:39
|5
|Puck Pieterse(Ned)
|0:01:05
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuff (Ita)
|0:01:07
|7
|Blanka Kata Vas (Hun)
|0:01:12
|8
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:01:15
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:01:23
|10
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:01:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Worst wins Superprestige Diegem women's raceDutchwoman beats compatriot Alvarado in two-up sprint
-
Bjerg: I'm striving to be the best time triallist in the worldDane keen to take on Hour Record before Dennis gets there
-
Egan Bernal set to skip Giro d'Italia and focus on Tour de France in 2020Colombian had considered doing the double
-
2020 Team Preview: CCC TeamSorely-needed reinforcements take the burden off Van Avermaet but this remains a work in progress
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy