Trending

Van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem elite men

World champion dominates sixth round of series in Belgium

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel at Superprestige Diegem 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued his domination of European cyclo-cross on Sunday, riding alone to victory in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series. 

The reigning world champion shed his counterparts just over halfway through the race despite a valiant effort by Belgian Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) to take the race to the Dutchman.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 0:59:41
2Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 0:00:09
3Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 0:00:28
4Tim Merlier (Bel) 0:00:36
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) 0:00:41
6Laurens Sweeck (Bel) 0:00:50
7Corne van Kessel (Ned) 0:01:09
8Quinten Hermans (Bel) 0:01:33
9David van der Poel (Ned) 0:01:49
10Thomas Pidcock (GBr) 0:02:23

Latest on Cyclingnews