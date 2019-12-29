Van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem elite men
World champion dominates sixth round of series in Belgium
Elite Men: Diegem - Diegem
Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued his domination of European cyclo-cross on Sunday, riding alone to victory in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.
The reigning world champion shed his counterparts just over halfway through the race despite a valiant effort by Belgian Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) to take the race to the Dutchman.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
|0:59:41
|2
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|0:00:09
|3
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:00:28
|4
|Tim Merlier (Bel)
|0:00:36
|5
|Lars van der Haar (Ned)
|0:00:41
|6
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
|0:00:50
|7
|Corne van Kessel (Ned)
|0:01:09
|8
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|0:01:33
|9
|David van der Poel (Ned)
|0:01:49
|10
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr)
|0:02:23
