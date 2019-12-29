Van der Poel wins Superprestige Diegem elite men

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) continued his domination of European cyclo-cross on Sunday, riding alone to victory in Diegem, Belgium, to take the sixth round of the Telenet Superprestige series.

The reigning world champion shed his counterparts just over halfway through the race despite a valiant effort by Belgian Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) to take the race to the Dutchman.