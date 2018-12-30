Trending

Cant claims Diegem Superprestige victory

Worst, Betsema round out podium

Image 1 of 8

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 8

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 3 of 8

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 4 of 8

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 5 of 8

Sanne Cant celebrates the win in Diegem

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 6 of 8

Annemarie Worst, Sanne Cant and Denise Betsema on the Diegem podium

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 7 of 8

Sanne Cant (IKO-Beobank)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Image 8 of 8

Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team)

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) sprinted to victory at the sixth Superprestige round of the season in Diegem. European champion Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts-777.be) and Denise Betsema (Marlux-Bingoal) rounded off the podium in a tight race.

The trio had caught up with solo leader Eva Lechner (Clif Pro Team) towards the end of the penultimate lap of the race, with a standoff ensuing as the sprint to the line loomed. Lechner, who had been out front for much of the race, tried to make a difference on the final stretch of sand, but had to settle for fourth in the end.

On lap two Lechner was already up front with Worst, as the duo quickly separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Without much cooperation behind, it was Carmen del Ceylin Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) who took it upon herself to chase, going solo in pursuit at one point.

Eventually, a larger group coalesced, chasing some fifteen seconds behind as Worst put in a stinging attack for the lead. But Italian champion Lechner wouldn’t let her go; the duo expending energy that they perhaps didn’t have left to spend at the end of the race.

With two laps to race, Lechner was away on her own after Worst got caught up in a ribbon barrier. It looked for a time as though she would be riding to a lone victory. Cant and Betsema would put paid to that, though, with the duo catching Worst before Betsema put in the attack on the tarmac section that bridged the gap to Lechner.

With the four all together, none of the women put in a real attempt to go solo on the final lap, preferring to duke it out in the sprint. And it was Cant who prevailed to take her second Superprestige victory of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Corendon - Circus0:41:27
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) Steylaerts - 7770:00:02
3Denise Betsema (Ned) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:03
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin Tüv Sud0:00:06
5Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:00:33
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:00:46
7Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:00:52
8Christine Majerus (Lux)0:00:56
9Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus0:01:13
10Jolanda Neff (Swi) Trek Factory Racing Cx0:01:16
11Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:01:23
12Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:24
13Anna Kay (GBr)
14Kaitlin Keough (USA)0:01:27
15Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - 7770:01:28
16Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)0:02:26
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:31
18Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:02:33
19Nadja Heigl (Aut) Ktm Alchemist Racing Team0:02:44
20Geerte Hoeke (Ned) Creafin Tüv Sud0:02:48
21Manon Bakker (Ned)0:02:52
22Jennifer Jackson (Can)
23Sunny Gilbert (USA)
24Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:03:02
25Mari-Liis Mõttus (Est)0:03:11
26Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:21
27Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)0:03:38
28Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)0:03:40
29Elle Anderson (USA)0:03:42
30Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:03:51
31Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:03:55
32Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:05:20
33Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:05:37
34Dana Gilligan (Can)0:05:49
35Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)0:05:57
36Fiona Turnbull (GBr)0:06:04
37Tereza Vaníčková (Cze)0:06:16
38Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)0:06:20
39Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Tp Racing0:06:32
40Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:07:01
41Letizia Brufani (Ita)0:07:02
42Rebecca Gross (USA)0:07:04
43Mélissa Rouiller (Swi)0:07:06
44Tess Van Loy (Bel)0:07:08
45Marie Lynn (GBr)
46Clea Seidel (Ger)0:07:27
47Sidney Mcgill (Can)0:07:53
48Xan Crees (GBr)0:08:11
49Katie Scott (GBr)
50Kätlin Kukk (Est)
51Sarah Berkane (Fra)
52Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
53Sara Cueto Vega (Spa)
54Suzie Godart (Lux)
55Ishbel Strathdee (GBr)
56Julia Nikolopoulos (Ger)
57Ida Johansson (Swe)
58Ellie Dilks (GBr)
59Nieke Coppens (Bel)
60Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
61Ida Erngren (Swe)
62Ruby West (Can)

