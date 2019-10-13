Alvarado wins Superprestige Gieten elite women
Cant is second, Kastelijn third
Elite Women: Gieten - Gieten
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:46:24
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:00:55
|3
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777
|0:01:06
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
|0:01:13
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:18
|6
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:23
|7
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza pro Cx
|0:01:31
|8
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:34
|9
|Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:01:36
|10
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:01:59
|11
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:02:05
|12
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:02:23
|13
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv
|0:02:44
|14
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:03:14
|15
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)
|0:03:26
|16
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:03:43
|17
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:58
|18
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:04:11
|19
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:04:18
|20
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:29
|21
|Monique Van de Ree (Ned)
|0:05:23
|22
|Anna Flynn (GBr)
|0:05:32
|23
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:45
|24
|Puck Pieterse (Ned)
|0:05:54
|25
|Isa Nomden (Ned)
|26
|Esther Van der Burg (Ned)
|0:06:30
|27
|Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)
|0:06:45
|28
|Marlies Vos (Ned)
|0:07:06
|29
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|0:07:26
|30
|Senne Knaven (Ned)
|31
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|32
|Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|33
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|34
|Eva Jonkers (Ned)
|35
|Julie Roelandts (Bel)
|36
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
|37
|Danielle Quint (Ned)
|38
|Fleur Van der Peet (Ned)
|39
|Iris Offerein (Ned)
|40
|Laura Krans (Ned)
|41
|Pam Schutten (Ned)
|42
|Kimberly Boven (Ned)
|43
|Lisa Dorussen (Ned)
|44
|Danique Van Espelo (Ned)
|45
|Annemoon Van Dienst (Ned)
|46
|Aimée Schoe (Ned)
|47
|Sophia Zwaan (Ned)
|48
|Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
|49
|Hedwig De Jong (Ned)
|50
|Lisa Bouwers (Ned)
|51
|Isa Pieterse (Ned)
|52
|Josine Woudsma (Ned)
|53
|Enya Heidema (Ned)
|DNF
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|DNF
|Gaby Gieskens (Ned)
