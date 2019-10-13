Trending

Alvarado wins Superprestige Gieten elite women

Cant is second, Kastelijn third

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:46:24
2Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:00:55
3Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777 0:01:06
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads 0:01:13
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:18
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:23
7Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza pro Cx 0:01:31
8Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:34
9Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:01:36
10Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:01:59
11Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:02:05
12Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:02:23
13Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc - Liv 0:02:44
14Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:03:14
15Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) 0:03:26
16Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:03:43
17Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:58
18Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:04:11
19Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) 0:04:18
20Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:29
21Monique Van de Ree (Ned) 0:05:23
22Anna Flynn (GBr) 0:05:32
23Veerle Goossens (Ned) 0:05:45
24Puck Pieterse (Ned) 0:05:54
25Isa Nomden (Ned)
26Esther Van der Burg (Ned) 0:06:30
27Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned) 0:06:45
28Marlies Vos (Ned) 0:07:06
29Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:07:26
30Senne Knaven (Ned)
31Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
32Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)
33Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
34Eva Jonkers (Ned)
35Julie Roelandts (Bel)
36Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned)
37Danielle Quint (Ned)
38Fleur Van der Peet (Ned)
39Iris Offerein (Ned)
40Laura Krans (Ned)
41Pam Schutten (Ned)
42Kimberly Boven (Ned)
43Lisa Dorussen (Ned)
44Danique Van Espelo (Ned)
45Annemoon Van Dienst (Ned)
46Aimée Schoe (Ned)
47Sophia Zwaan (Ned)
48Lora Bonthuis (Ned)
49Hedwig De Jong (Ned)
50Lisa Bouwers (Ned)
51Isa Pieterse (Ned)
52Josine Woudsma (Ned)
53Enya Heidema (Ned)
DNFKatie Scott (GBr)
DNFGaby Gieskens (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews