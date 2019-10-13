Iserbyt wins Superprestige Gieten
Hermans is second, Van Kessel third
Elite Men: Gieten - Gieten
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|1:04:13
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:17
|3
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:43
|4
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|5
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:08
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:17
|7
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:01:21
|8
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:01:26
|9
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:40
|10
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:01:56
|11
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:02:30
|12
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:42
|13
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing
|0:03:01
|14
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|0:03:22
|15
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:03:27
|16
|Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin – Fristads
|0:03:28
|17
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin – Fristads
|0:03:43
|18
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus
|0:03:51
|19
|Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:04:08
|20
|Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:04:22
|21
|Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel)
|0:04:46
|22
|Tim Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:04:55
|23
|Kyle Agterberg (Ned)
|0:04:57
|24
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads
|0:05:30
|25
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:05:48
|26
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:05:59
|27
|Maik Van der Heijden (Ned)
|0:06:31
|28
|Arno Van den Broeck (Bel)
|29
|Luke Verburg (Ned)
|30
|Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
|31
|Bart Artz (Ned)
|32
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
|33
|Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
|34
|Klaas Groenen (Ned)
|35
|Callum Macleod (GBr)
|36
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|37
|Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
|38
|Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing
|39
|Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
|40
|Pascal Tömke (Ger)
|41
|Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
|42
|Martin Mijnten (Ned)
|43
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
|44
|Finn Mansfield (GBr)
|45
|Ryan Christensen (NZl)
|46
|Sebastian Vester (Ned)
|47
|Jasir Kuiper (Ned)
|48
|Niels Bakker (Ned)
|49
|Dennis Brouwer (Ned)
|50
|Bart Klein Nienhuis (Ned)
|51
|Sjoerd Rep (Ned)
|52
|Bjorn Ten Have (Ned)
|53
|Sergio Ivan Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa)
|54
|Kees Kunkeler (Ned)
|55
|Roy Harms (Ned)
|DNF
|David Van der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Thymen Arensman (Ned)
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned)
|DNF
|Dylan Strik (Ned)
|DNF
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Ryan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
|DNF
|Jurgen Seelen (Ned)
|DNF
|Brendan Berendse (Ned)
|DNS
|Felix Paul (Ger)
|DNS
|Wesley Damiaans (Ned)
|DNS
|Tom Lindner (Ger)
