Eli Iserbyt wins Superprestige Gieten
Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 1:04:13
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:17
3Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:43
4Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
5Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:08
6Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:17
7Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:01:21
8Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:01:26
9Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:40
10Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 0:01:56
11Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:02:30
12Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:42
13Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Trinity Racing 0:03:01
14Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon - Circus 0:03:22
15Timo Kielich (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:03:27
16Ben Turner (GBr) Creafin – Fristads 0:03:28
17Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin – Fristads 0:03:43
18Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Circus 0:03:51
19Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:08
20Jelle Camps (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:04:22
21Pieter-Jan Vliegen (Bel) 0:04:46
22Tim Van Dijke (Ned) 0:04:55
23Kyle Agterberg (Ned) 0:04:57
24Braam Merlier (Bel) Creafin – Fristads 0:05:30
25Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:05:48
26Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:05:59
27Maik Van der Heijden (Ned) 0:06:31
28Arno Van den Broeck (Bel)
29Luke Verburg (Ned)
30Koen Van Dijke (Ned)
31Bart Artz (Ned)
32Kelvin Bakx (Ned)
33Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
34Klaas Groenen (Ned)
35Callum Macleod (GBr)
36Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
37Noah Vreeswijk (Ned)
38Cameron Mason (GBr) Trinity Racing
39Koen Van Helvoirt (Ned)
40Pascal Tömke (Ger)
41Pete Uptegrove (Ned)
42Martin Mijnten (Ned)
43Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
44Finn Mansfield (GBr)
45Ryan Christensen (NZl)
46Sebastian Vester (Ned)
47Jasir Kuiper (Ned)
48Niels Bakker (Ned)
49Dennis Brouwer (Ned)
50Bart Klein Nienhuis (Ned)
51Sjoerd Rep (Ned)
52Bjorn Ten Have (Ned)
53Sergio Ivan Fernandez Rodriguez (Spa)
54Kees Kunkeler (Ned)
55Roy Harms (Ned)
DNFDavid Van der Poel (Ned) Corendon - Circus
DNFThymen Arensman (Ned)
DNFLars Boom (Ned)
DNFDylan Strik (Ned)
DNFBen Tulett (GBr) Corendon - Circus
DNFRyan Cortjens (Bel) Corendon - Circus
DNFJurgen Seelen (Ned)
DNFBrendan Berendse (Ned)
DNSFelix Paul (Ger)
DNSWesley Damiaans (Ned)
DNSTom Lindner (Ger)

