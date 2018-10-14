Trending

Annemarie Worst (Netherlands).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemarie Worst (Steylaerts-77.be) won the first round of the 2018 Superprestige Trophy in Gieten on Sunday. Marianne Vos (Waowdeals Pro Cycling) took second, 33 seconds behind, while Alice Maria Arzuffi (Steylaerts-77.be) rounded out the podium, 34 seconds behind her teammate.

Worst and Vos were locked in battle for the first half of the race, before Worst went on the attack in the sand section of lap four, a part of the lap where Vos had previously looked stronger. The next lap she was gone for good, again attacking in the sand.

By the next lap, Worst was almost 30 seconds up on her chasers, her first ever Superprestige victory secured. Vos and Arzuffi fought it out in the final laps, with the Dutchwoman eventually securing second place in the closing moments of the race.

How it happened

The first race of the 2018 Superprestige Trophy was held on the sandy track of Gieten in the Netherlands, with seven laps of the 4.9km course through the forest and around the stunning lake. Previous winners at the start included Vos (2004, 2005, 2006, 2011), Sanne Cant (2014, 2015, 2016) and Maud Kaptheijns (2017).

Vos, Maud Kaptheijns (Crelan-Charles) and Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Fidea Lions) lead the race out at the start, while world champion Sanne Cant (Iko-Beobank) ran into trouble early on, slipping to around 20th position.

Vos and Kaptheijns pulled away somewhat in the sand section midway through the lap, while Worst was also separated from the chasing peloton. Heading into the second lap, Vos was out front on her own, five seconds ahead of the two chasers, while the peloton was 15 seconds back.

Lap two saw Worst go on the offensive, catching Vos, while Arzuffi made it up to Kaptheijns, meaning it was two versus two at the front of the race. A lap later Arzuffi left Kaptheijns, who was joined by Loes Sels (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice), to go in search of the leaders.

The fourth lap saw Worst make her move, leaving Vos behind on a sand section, riding on as her rival was forced to run. Vos made it back, but the next lap Worst once again got away in the sand. Heading into the penultimate lap, she had an advantage of 29 seconds over Vos, Arzuffi and Sels, who would fight for the remaining podium spots.

By the final lap, Arzuffi had distanced her companions, before Vos got a second wind, chasing across the gap. The seven-time cyclo-cross world champion got a gap in the end, edging out the Italian by a solitary second while Sels took fourth another second back.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:48:03
2Marianne Vos (Ned)0:00:33
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita)0:00:34
4Loes Sels (Bel)0:00:35
5Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:01:01
6Denise Betsema (Ned)0:01:06
7Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:26
8Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:01:39
9Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:02:05
10Elle Anderson (Usa)0:02:16
11Eva Lechner (Ita)0:02:42
12Manon Bakker (Ned)0:02:49
13Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:03:01
14Nikki Brammeier (Gbr)0:03:10
15Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:03:36
16Anna Kay (Gbr)0:04:06
17Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:04:15
18Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:04:16
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:04:30
20Shirin Van Anrooij (Ned)0:04:39
21Aniek Van Alphen (Ned)0:05:12
22Emily Wadsworth (Gbr)0:05:33
23Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra)0:05:50
24Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:06:00
25Puck Pieterse (Ned)0:06:02
26Stefanie Paul (Ger)lap
27Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)lap
28Veerle Goossens (Ned)lap
29Marlies Vos (Ned)lap
30Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)lap
31Susanne Meistrok (Ned)lap
32Floor Weerink (Ned)lap
33Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)lap
34Irene Gerritsen (Ned)lap
35Katharina Julia Hinz (Ger)lap
36Ilse Pluimers (Ned)lap
37Lisa Van Helvoirt (Ned)lap
38Sofie Van Rooijen (Ned)lap
39Nina Küderle (Ger)lap
40Fiona Turnbull (Gbr)lap
41Dorien Hoog Antink (Ned)lap
42Inez Beijer (Ned)lap
43Fleur Van Der Peet (Ned)lap
44Laura Krans (Ned)lap
45Ida Johansson (Swe)lap
46Lisa Dorussen (Ned)lap
47Joy Van Vuuren (Ned)lap
48Pam Schutten (Ned)lap
49Danielle Quint (Ned)lap
50Ishbel Strathdee (Gbr)lap
51Celine Klootwijk (Ned)lap
52Iris Van Der Pol (Ned)lap
53Anoek Kuijpers (Ned)lap
54Rosan Koper (Ned)lap
55Lorena Peterman (Ned)lap
56Isa Pieterse (Ned)lap
57Lisa Bouwers (Ned)lap
58Rienke Ten Have (Ned)lap
59Liesanne Lobenstein (Ned)lap
60Joyce Timmerman (Ned)lap
61Cynthia Van Der Ham (Ned)lap
DNFSophie De Boer (Ned)
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel)
DNFMascha Mulder (Ned)
DNSAlicia Franck (Bel)
DNSRose Kloese (Ned)
DNSMickey Nijkamp (Ned)

