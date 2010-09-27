Trending

Tamayo, Holloway cash in at Mayor's Cup

Equal prize money for winner's in Boston

Full Results

Women - Women 1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)1:00:42
2Jennifer McRae (Chann McRae Coaching)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
4Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
5Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
6Kacey Manderfield (Cycle LOFT)0:00:01
7Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoac)
8Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
9Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
10Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco/To the Top)
11Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
12Mary Zider (Specialized/Mazda/Coylestrong)
13Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
14Christy Blakely (Team CARD)0:00:02
15Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Denta)
16Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
17Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
18Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
19Kristen Lasasso (Team Tibco)0:00:03
20Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
21Cody Harris (BASE36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)0:00:04
22Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
23Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
24Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)0:00:05
25Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
26Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
27Ann Marie Miller (Crca Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)0:00:06
28Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:08
29Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)0:03:55
30Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)0:06:12
31Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing Inc.)
32Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)

Men - Men Pro 1/2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)1:33:40
2Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by Ra)
3Andrew Crater
4Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable/CRCA)0:00:01
5Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:00:07
6Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:00:02
7Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)0:01:12
8Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
9Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)0:01:13
10Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
11Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
12Godfrey Pollydore (Flying Ace Cycling Club)0:03:08
13Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
14Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
15Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
16William Dugan (Team Type 1)
17Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
18Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
19Amos Brumble Iv (CCB Wheelworks)
20Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21James Baldesare (Kenda Pro Cycling)
22Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
23Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)
24Jermaine Burrowes (WS UNITED/ MANGO SEED RESTAURAN)
25David Fierro (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
26Andrew Mccullough (Onion River Racing)
27Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Caoching/Zep)
28David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
29Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
30Christopher Worden (CCB/Wheelworks)
31Steve Stockwell (Sunapee Racing Team)
32Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corne)
33Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)
34Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
35Andre Tremblay (Nativo PG)
36Ryan Serbel (CCNS ? Charlescoaching.com)
37Horace Burrowes (WE STAND UNITED)
38Ciaran Mangan (CCB/ RACING)
39Kurt Schmid (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cy)
40Jurgen Nebelung
41Gary Birkhamshaw (CLR - Racing.com)
42J Alain Ferry (Team RaceMenu/mix1)
43Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Presented By M)
44Tobi Schultze (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
45J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
46Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp)
47Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)
48Aidan Charles (CCNS ? Charlescoaching.com)
49Christopher Coutu (MetLife p/b groSolar)
50Fabio Piergentili (WH Bagshaw Precision Parts)
51Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
52K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
53Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
54Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
55Jonathan Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
56Massimiliano Accaputo (CVC Subaru of New England)
57Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)
58Joseph Ackerman (Cycle Loft)
59Ronald Larose (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
60Patrick Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revo)
61Brad Warren (Wheelhouse / NCC)
62Dominik Meier (Team Natures Path / 3Sports)
63Derek Harnden (Colavita Racing Inc.)
64Jason Snow (cycle safe)
65John Hanson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
66Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
67Lucas Fortini (Unattached)
68Ryan O'hara (NorEast Cycling)
69Todd Yezefski (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
70Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
71Miro Koulnis (BikeReg.com)
72Alex Cox (CCB/Wheelworks)
73Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
74Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife p/b groSolar)
75Patrick Goguen (TEAM CF)
76Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
77Nathan Davis (Valley Ski and Bike Werx)
78Colin Murphy
79Gregory Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
80Charles Mccarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)

