Tamayo, Holloway cash in at Mayor's Cup
Equal prize money for winner's in Boston
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
|1:00:42
|2
|Jennifer McRae (Chann McRae Coaching)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|4
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team)
|5
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|6
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle LOFT)
|0:00:01
|7
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoac)
|8
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|10
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco/To the Top)
|11
|Laura Ralston (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
|12
|Mary Zider (Specialized/Mazda/Coylestrong)
|13
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda)
|14
|Christy Blakely (Team CARD)
|0:00:02
|15
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Denta)
|16
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
|17
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
|18
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|19
|Kristen Lasasso (Team Tibco)
|0:00:03
|20
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|21
|Cody Harris (BASE36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)
|0:00:04
|22
|Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|23
|Debony Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|24
|Anna Mcloon (Team Kenda)
|0:00:05
|25
|Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)
|26
|Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|27
|Ann Marie Miller (Crca Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
|0:00:06
|28
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:08
|29
|Clara Kelly (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
|0:03:55
|30
|Melissa Garcia (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:06:12
|31
|Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|32
|Katherine Snell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Holloway (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|1:33:40
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by Ra)
|3
|Andrew Crater
|4
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable/CRCA)
|0:00:01
|5
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:00:07
|6
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:02
|7
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:12
|8
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|9
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|0:01:13
|10
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|11
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|12
|Godfrey Pollydore (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|0:03:08
|13
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|14
|Mark Mccormack (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
|15
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|16
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|17
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|18
|Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|19
|Amos Brumble Iv (CCB Wheelworks)
|20
|Shane Kline (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|21
|James Baldesare (Kenda Pro Cycling)
|22
|Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching)
|23
|Ariel Herrmann (Metromint Cycling)
|24
|Jermaine Burrowes (WS UNITED/ MANGO SEED RESTAURAN)
|25
|David Fierro (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dent)
|26
|Andrew Mccullough (Onion River Racing)
|27
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Caoching/Zep)
|28
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis fueled by)
|29
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion- United Healthcare)
|30
|Christopher Worden (CCB/Wheelworks)
|31
|Steve Stockwell (Sunapee Racing Team)
|32
|Paul Lynch (CLNoonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corne)
|33
|Cory Scott (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|34
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|35
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo PG)
|36
|Ryan Serbel (CCNS ? Charlescoaching.com)
|37
|Horace Burrowes (WE STAND UNITED)
|38
|Ciaran Mangan (CCB/ RACING)
|39
|Kurt Schmid (Comprehensive Racing / Salem Cy)
|40
|Jurgen Nebelung
|41
|Gary Birkhamshaw (CLR - Racing.com)
|42
|J Alain Ferry (Team RaceMenu/mix1)
|43
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Presented By M)
|44
|Tobi Schultze (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)
|45
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|46
|Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp)
|47
|Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)
|48
|Aidan Charles (CCNS ? Charlescoaching.com)
|49
|Christopher Coutu (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|50
|Fabio Piergentili (WH Bagshaw Precision Parts)
|51
|Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|52
|K Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|53
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
|54
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
|55
|Jonathan Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
|56
|Massimiliano Accaputo (CVC Subaru of New England)
|57
|Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|58
|Joseph Ackerman (Cycle Loft)
|59
|Ronald Larose (CCNS - Charlescoaching.com)
|60
|Patrick Ruane (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revo)
|61
|Brad Warren (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|62
|Dominik Meier (Team Natures Path / 3Sports)
|63
|Derek Harnden (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|64
|Jason Snow (cycle safe)
|65
|John Hanson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
|66
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo)
|67
|Lucas Fortini (Unattached)
|68
|Ryan O'hara (NorEast Cycling)
|69
|Todd Yezefski (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabric)
|70
|Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|71
|Miro Koulnis (BikeReg.com)
|72
|Alex Cox (CCB/Wheelworks)
|73
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|74
|Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|75
|Patrick Goguen (TEAM CF)
|76
|Peter Bell (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|77
|Nathan Davis (Valley Ski and Bike Werx)
|78
|Colin Murphy
|79
|Gregory Whitney (B2C2 p/b Boloco)
|80
|Charles Mccarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy