Fakarruddin wins wheel race
Edmonson takes two women's events
|1
|Jamie Smith
|0:02:12.20
|2
|Gerald McDonagh
|3
|Alex Carver
|4
|Mark Matthews
|1
|Daud Fakarruddin
|0:03:18.09
|2
|Damien Keirl
|3
|Franco Marvulli
|4
|Darrell Galpin
|1
|Miles Scotson
|0:05:52.99
|2
|George Tansley
|3
|Evan Hull
|4
|Caleb Ewan
|1
|Matthew Nicholson
|0:06:23.74
|2
|Rhys Watts
|3
|Dylan King
|4
|James Cleaver
|1
|Glenn Myler
|0:06:18.84
|2
|Michael Eastwood
|3
|Scott Miller
|4
|Darrell Galpin
|1
|Caleb Ewan
|0:00:11.84
|2
|Jamie Crass
|3
|Rick Sanders
|4
|Simon Elliott
|1
|Annette Edmonson
|0:01:11.20
|2
|Georgia Baker
|3
|Jessica Mundy
|4
|Janelle Smith
|1
|Annette Edmonson
|0:02:28.74
|2
|Jessica Mundy
|3
|Letita Custance
|4
|Belinda Goss
|1
|Belinda Goss
|0:03:53.69
|2
|Laura Mccaughy
|3
|Annette Edmonson
|4
|Emma Lawson
|1
|Jessica Mundy
|0:03:59.94
|2
|Kayla Salopek
|3
|Janelle Smith
|4
|Belinda Mason
|1
|Hamish Bound
|0:02:26.92
|2
|Joshua Harrison
|3
|Matthew Holmes
|4
|Louis Maney
|1
|Theodore Yates
|0:06:26.01
|2
|Braeden Dean
|3
|Thomas Kaesler
|4
|Joshua Harrison
|1
|Lauren Perry
|0:05:21.88
|2
|Macey Stewart
|3
|Liam Johnson
|4
|Samantha Fromenton
|1
|Braydon Bennett
|0:02:36.80
|2
|James Chynoweth
|3
|Dermott Ryan
|4
|Hayden Dicoco-Grant
|1
|Mathew Jackson
|0:04:05.48
|2
|James Robinson
|3
|Thomas Verleys Donk
|4
|Braydon Bennett
|1
|Harry Baker
|0:03:51.01
|2
|Hayden Dicoco-Grant
|3
|Travis Hinkley
|4
|Rachel Loft
|1
|Jack Sherriff
|0:01:26.62
|2
|Sam Walmsley
|3
|Anya Louw
|1
|Riley Hart
|0:03:11.29
|2
|David Stalker
|3
|Ronin Munro
|4
|Georgia O'Rourke
|1
|Jack Sherriff
|0:02:26.02
|2
|Anya Louw
|3
|Dana Badcock
|4
|Sam Sherriff
