Men - A J Clarke & Sons Wheel Race
1Jamie Smith0:02:12.20
2Gerald McDonagh
3Alex Carver
4Mark Matthews

Men - 3000m Wheel Race
1Daud Fakarruddin0:03:18.09
2Damien Keirl
3Franco Marvulli
4Darrell Galpin

Men - B Grade Scratch Race
1Miles Scotson0:05:52.99
2George Tansley
3Evan Hull
4Caleb Ewan

Men - D Grade Scratch Race
1Matthew Nicholson0:06:23.74
2Rhys Watts
3Dylan King
4James Cleaver

Men - E Grade Scratch Race
1Glenn Myler0:06:18.84
2Michael Eastwood
3Scott Miller
4Darrell Galpin

Men - Keirin
1Caleb Ewan0:00:11.84
2Jamie Crass
3Rick Sanders
4Simon Elliott

Women - 1000m Handicap
1Annette Edmonson0:01:11.20
2Georgia Baker
3Jessica Mundy
4Janelle Smith

Women - 2000m Wheel Race
1Annette Edmonson0:02:28.74
2Jessica Mundy
3Letita Custance
4Belinda Goss

Women - A Grade Scratch Race
1Belinda Goss0:03:53.69
2Laura Mccaughy
3Annette Edmonson
4Emma Lawson

Women - B Grade Scratch Race
1Jessica Mundy0:03:59.94
2Kayla Salopek
3Janelle Smith
4Belinda Mason

Under 17 - 2000m Wheel Race
1Hamish Bound0:02:26.92
2Joshua Harrison
3Matthew Holmes
4Louis Maney

Under 17 - A Grade Scratch Race
1Theodore Yates0:06:26.01
2Braeden Dean
3Thomas Kaesler
4Joshua Harrison

Under 17 - B Grade Scratch Race
1Lauren Perry0:05:21.88
2Macey Stewart
3Liam Johnson
4Samantha Fromenton

Under 15 - 2000m Wheel Race
1Braydon Bennett0:02:36.80
2James Chynoweth
3Dermott Ryan
4Hayden Dicoco-Grant

Under 15 - A Grade Scratch Race
1Mathew Jackson0:04:05.48
2James Robinson
3Thomas Verleys Donk
4Braydon Bennett

Under 15 - B Grade Scratch Race
1Harry Baker0:03:51.01
2Hayden Dicoco-Grant
3Travis Hinkley
4Rachel Loft

Under 13 - 2000m Wheel Race
1Jack Sherriff0:01:26.62
2Sam Walmsley
3Anya Louw

Under 13 - A Grade Scratch
1Riley Hart0:03:11.29
2David Stalker
3Ronin Munro
4Georgia O'Rourke

Under 13 - B Grade Scratch Race
1Jack Sherriff0:02:26.02
2Anya Louw
3Dana Badcock
4Sam Sherriff

