Image 1 of 8 The wood choppers were again hard at it, providing entertainment at the carnivals. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 2 of 8 Shane Perkins won the Men's Keirin race, the only men's UCI event of the day. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 3 of 8 High jump was just one of the features of the athletics carnival, which is held as a part of the Christmas Carnivals. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 4 of 8 The men line up ready for the racing to commence. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 5 of 8 Isabella King slipped past Megan Dunn to win the women's A Grade Scratch Race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 6 of 8 Scott Law claims a narrow victory in the A Grade Scratch Race. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 7 of 8 A Grade Scratch Race podium (L-R): Maddison Hammond, Scott Law and Akmal Amrun. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan) Image 8 of 8 Ben Kersten checks out the running track as the peloton rolls past. (Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Only two International Cycling Union (UCI) races took place at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival’s first of two days in Devonport. There was still plenty of racing to be seen – both in the cycling and athletics carnivals – but the biggest news from the day was the State Government renewing its support of the carnivals for a further four years, increasing its expenditure by 50 percent to $600,000.

Shane Perkins was convincing in the men’s keirin race. Perkins snuck away to claim victory over Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang, who has enjoyed a successful outing at this year’s carnivals.

Megan Dunn showed her class in the women’s point score race, winning the event from Belinda Goss. Amy Cure took third place in the event.

Dunn had to settle for second fiddle in the women’s A Grade Scratch race, as Isabella King claimed victory and Goss finished third. The men’s A Grade scratch race was a close contest with Scott Law marginally holding off Maddison Hammond for the victory.

Results

Men's Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Perkins 2 Azizulhasni Awang 3 Barry Forde 4 Sam Webster

Women's Points Score # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Megan Dunn 2 Belinda Goss 3 Amy Cure 4 Michaela Anderson

1000m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Taylor 2 Matt Glaetzer 3 Shane Perkins 4 Ben Kersten

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luke Ockerby 2 M Bullen 3 Harriff Saleh 4 James Glasspool

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Scott Law 2 Maddison Hammond 3 Akmal Amrun 4 Adrian Hanson

C Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradley Robson 2 Luke Parker 3 Andrew Loft 4 Justin Mcmullen

D Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Phillip Mundy 2 P Connor 3 Michael Maine 4 Rhys Watts

E Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dylan King 2 Jiri Jezik 3 Dean Benedetti 4 Darryl Galpin

1000m Handicap # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monica Bonaseraa 2 Megan Dunn 3 Kirsty Broun 4 Miranda Laidlaw

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Isabella King 2 Megan Dunn 3 Belinda Goss 4 Shannon Mccurley

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Holly Williams 2 Laine Hammond 3 H Bush 4 Janelle Smith

C Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Monica Bonaseraa 2 Cassandra Flugge 3 Teagann Munro 4 Georgia Baker

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathan Hinkley 2 Jack Cummings 3 Jordan Matthews 4 Joseph Gates

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Evan Hull 2 Theodore Yates 3 Jacob Schmid 4 Jack Cummings

B Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jacob Langham 2 Izac Guest 3 Bradley Ryan 4 Joseph Gates

2000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Alex Allison 2 James Chynoweth 3 Braydon Bennett 4 Hayden Kenzie

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Hinkley 2 Macey Stewart 3 William Mcdonagh 4 Lauren Perry

1000m Wheel Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dermott Ryan 2 Travis Hinkley 3 Alex Minehan 4 Tom Galpin

A Grade Scratch Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Dermott Ryan 2 Ronin Munro 3 Sam Maney 4 Ben Sherriff