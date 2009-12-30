Trending

Perkins tops men's keirin

Dunn bags another win in points score

Image 1 of 8

The wood choppers were again hard at it, providing entertainment at the carnivals.

The wood choppers were again hard at it, providing entertainment at the carnivals.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 2 of 8

Shane Perkins won the Men's Keirin race, the only men's UCI event of the day.

Shane Perkins won the Men's Keirin race, the only men's UCI event of the day.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 3 of 8

High jump was just one of the features of the athletics carnival, which is held as a part of the Christmas Carnivals.

High jump was just one of the features of the athletics carnival, which is held as a part of the Christmas Carnivals.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 4 of 8

The men line up ready for the racing to commence.

The men line up ready for the racing to commence.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 5 of 8

Isabella King slipped past Megan Dunn to win the women's A Grade Scratch Race.

Isabella King slipped past Megan Dunn to win the women's A Grade Scratch Race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 6 of 8

Scott Law claims a narrow victory in the A Grade Scratch Race.

Scott Law claims a narrow victory in the A Grade Scratch Race.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 7 of 8

A Grade Scratch Race podium (L-R): Maddison Hammond, Scott Law and Akmal Amrun.

A Grade Scratch Race podium (L-R): Maddison Hammond, Scott Law and Akmal Amrun.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)
Image 8 of 8

Ben Kersten checks out the running track as the peloton rolls past.

Ben Kersten checks out the running track as the peloton rolls past.
(Image credit: Lynne Ryan)

Only two International Cycling Union (UCI) races took place at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival’s first of two days in Devonport. There was still plenty of racing to be seen – both in the cycling and athletics carnivals – but the biggest news from the day was the State Government renewing its support of the carnivals for a further four years, increasing its expenditure by 50 percent to $600,000.

Shane Perkins was convincing in the men’s keirin race. Perkins snuck away to claim victory over Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang, who has enjoyed a successful outing at this year’s carnivals.

Megan Dunn showed her class in the women’s point score race, winning the event from Belinda Goss. Amy Cure took third place in the event.

Dunn had to settle for second fiddle in the women’s A Grade Scratch race, as Isabella King claimed victory and Goss finished third. The men’s A Grade scratch race was a close contest with Scott Law marginally holding off Maddison Hammond for the victory.

Results

Men's Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Perkins
2Azizulhasni Awang
3Barry Forde
4Sam Webster

Women's Points Score
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Megan Dunn
2Belinda Goss
3Amy Cure
4Michaela Anderson

1000m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Taylor
2Matt Glaetzer
3Shane Perkins
4Ben Kersten

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Ockerby
2M Bullen
3Harriff Saleh
4James Glasspool

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Scott Law
2Maddison Hammond
3Akmal Amrun
4Adrian Hanson

C Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bradley Robson
2Luke Parker
3Andrew Loft
4Justin Mcmullen

D Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Phillip Mundy
2P Connor
3Michael Maine
4Rhys Watts

E Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan King
2Jiri Jezik
3Dean Benedetti
4Darryl Galpin

1000m Handicap
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monica Bonaseraa
2Megan Dunn
3Kirsty Broun
4Miranda Laidlaw

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Isabella King
2Megan Dunn
3Belinda Goss
4Shannon Mccurley

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Holly Williams
2Laine Hammond
3H Bush
4Janelle Smith

C Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Monica Bonaseraa
2Cassandra Flugge
3Teagann Munro
4Georgia Baker

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Hinkley
2Jack Cummings
3Jordan Matthews
4Joseph Gates

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evan Hull
2Theodore Yates
3Jacob Schmid
4Jack Cummings

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Langham
2Izac Guest
3Bradley Ryan
4Joseph Gates

2000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Allison
2James Chynoweth
3Braydon Bennett
4Hayden Kenzie

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Hinkley
2Macey Stewart
3William Mcdonagh
4Lauren Perry

1000m Wheel Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dermott Ryan
2Travis Hinkley
3Alex Minehan
4Tom Galpin

A Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dermott Ryan
2Ronin Munro
3Sam Maney
4Ben Sherriff

B Grade Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1A Grant
2Alex Minehan
3Georgia O’Rouke
4Tom Galpin

 

