Perkins tops men's keirin
Dunn bags another win in points score
Only two International Cycling Union (UCI) races took place at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnival’s first of two days in Devonport. There was still plenty of racing to be seen – both in the cycling and athletics carnivals – but the biggest news from the day was the State Government renewing its support of the carnivals for a further four years, increasing its expenditure by 50 percent to $600,000.
Shane Perkins was convincing in the men’s keirin race. Perkins snuck away to claim victory over Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang, who has enjoyed a successful outing at this year’s carnivals.
Megan Dunn showed her class in the women’s point score race, winning the event from Belinda Goss. Amy Cure took third place in the event.
Dunn had to settle for second fiddle in the women’s A Grade Scratch race, as Isabella King claimed victory and Goss finished third. The men’s A Grade scratch race was a close contest with Scott Law marginally holding off Maddison Hammond for the victory.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Perkins
|2
|Azizulhasni Awang
|3
|Barry Forde
|4
|Sam Webster
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Megan Dunn
|2
|Belinda Goss
|3
|Amy Cure
|4
|Michaela Anderson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Taylor
|2
|Matt Glaetzer
|3
|Shane Perkins
|4
|Ben Kersten
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Ockerby
|2
|M Bullen
|3
|Harriff Saleh
|4
|James Glasspool
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Scott Law
|2
|Maddison Hammond
|3
|Akmal Amrun
|4
|Adrian Hanson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bradley Robson
|2
|Luke Parker
|3
|Andrew Loft
|4
|Justin Mcmullen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Phillip Mundy
|2
|P Connor
|3
|Michael Maine
|4
|Rhys Watts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan King
|2
|Jiri Jezik
|3
|Dean Benedetti
|4
|Darryl Galpin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monica Bonaseraa
|2
|Megan Dunn
|3
|Kirsty Broun
|4
|Miranda Laidlaw
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Isabella King
|2
|Megan Dunn
|3
|Belinda Goss
|4
|Shannon Mccurley
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Holly Williams
|2
|Laine Hammond
|3
|H Bush
|4
|Janelle Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Monica Bonaseraa
|2
|Cassandra Flugge
|3
|Teagann Munro
|4
|Georgia Baker
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathan Hinkley
|2
|Jack Cummings
|3
|Jordan Matthews
|4
|Joseph Gates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Evan Hull
|2
|Theodore Yates
|3
|Jacob Schmid
|4
|Jack Cummings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Langham
|2
|Izac Guest
|3
|Bradley Ryan
|4
|Joseph Gates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Allison
|2
|James Chynoweth
|3
|Braydon Bennett
|4
|Hayden Kenzie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Hinkley
|2
|Macey Stewart
|3
|William Mcdonagh
|4
|Lauren Perry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dermott Ryan
|2
|Travis Hinkley
|3
|Alex Minehan
|4
|Tom Galpin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dermott Ryan
|2
|Ronin Munro
|3
|Sam Maney
|4
|Ben Sherriff
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|A Grant
|2
|Alex Minehan
|3
|Georgia O’Rouke
|4
|Tom Galpin
