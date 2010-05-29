Flahaut powers to win over Estonians
Kirsipuu, Pütsep fall shy on home soil
The Estonian Cycling Weekend kicked off with the Tallinn-Tartu Grand Prix 2010, won by Denis Flahaut from France (ISD Continental Team) from a sprint over Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT TMIT – Champion System) and Erki Pütsep (Estonian National Team).
Denis Flahaut praised his team who did great job. "We are trying to get the maximum from tomorrows' event as well, but it is going to be difficult," said Flahaut.
Jaan Kirsipuu said he did not have a very good day. "I did not feel very strong and I think I got the maximum out of the race. I was in a right place at the right time," adds Kirsipuu.
The weather was quite good for a cycling race. The sky was cloudy and wind rather supported the riders. Although there was many attempts to get away the group always caught the breaks. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) was probably the most aggressive rider who went along with every attempt to leave the group and was eventually captured few kilometers before the finish line.
Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2010, a UCI Europe Tour class ME 1.1 event. The race will be held on the city circuit in Tartu, the second biggest city in Estonia.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|3:53:38
|2
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|3
|Erki Pütsep (Est) Estonia
|4
|Reijo Puhm (Est)
|5
|Normunds Lasis (Lat) Latvia
|6
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|7
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|9
|Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia
|10
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|11
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat)
|13
|Silver Schultz (Est)
|14
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Lithuania
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|Caspar Austa (Est) Estonia
|17
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
|18
|Kamil Migdol (Pol) Poland
|19
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
|20
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|21
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
|23
|Kanstantsin Shkreddau (Blr) Belarus
|24
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
|25
|Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
|26
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland
|27
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
|28
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Finland
|29
|Karlo Aia (Est)
|30
|Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|31
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland
|32
|Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|33
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|35
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Latvia
|36
|Kristjan Heinrand (Est)
|37
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
|38
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|39
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) Latvia
|0:00:04
|40
|Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) Lithuania
|41
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:06
|42
|Mihkel Jüri (Est)
|0:00:07
|43
|Kristaps Safranovics (Lat) Latvia
|44
|Janis Keišs (Lat)
|45
|Aurimas Varna (Ltu) Lithuania
|46
|Esko Ööpik (Est)
|47
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarus
|48
|Risto Raid (Est)
|49
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|50
|Eerik Idarand (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia
|52
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Estonia
|53
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
|54
|Zydrunas Savickas (Ltu) Lithuania
|55
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|56
|Joonas Jogi (Est)
|0:00:11
|57
|Markku Ainsalu (Est) Estonia
|58
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|59
|Ervin Korts-Laur (Est) Estonia
|60
|Artis Pujats (Lat)
|61
|Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
|62
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
|63
|Mika Simola (Fin) Finland
|0:00:16
|64
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:18
|65
|Priit Prous (Est) Estonia
|0:00:22
|66
|Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
|67
|Janis Rezins (Lat)
|68
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
|69
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
|70
|Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt
|0:00:31
|71
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|72
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy