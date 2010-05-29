Trending

Flahaut powers to win over Estonians

Kirsipuu, Pütsep fall shy on home soil

Image 1 of 3

The podium topped by Denis Flahaut (ISD)

The podium topped by Denis Flahaut (ISD)
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)
Image 2 of 3

The Tallinn Tartu

The Tallinn Tartu
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)
Image 3 of 3

Denis Flahaut wins the Tallinn Tartu

Denis Flahaut wins the Tallinn Tartu
(Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)

The Estonian Cycling Weekend kicked off with the Tallinn-Tartu Grand Prix 2010, won by Denis Flahaut from France (ISD Continental Team) from a sprint over Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT TMIT – Champion System) and Erki Pütsep (Estonian National Team).

Denis Flahaut praised his team who did great job. "We are trying to get the maximum from tomorrows' event as well, but it is going to be difficult," said Flahaut.

Jaan Kirsipuu said he did not have a very good day. "I did not feel very strong and I think I got the maximum out of the race. I was in a right place at the right time," adds Kirsipuu.

The weather was quite good for a cycling race. The sky was cloudy and wind rather supported the riders. Although there was many attempts to get away the group always caught the breaks. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) was probably the most aggressive rider who went along with every attempt to leave the group and was eventually captured few kilometers before the finish line.

Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2010, a UCI Europe Tour class ME 1.1 event. The race will be held on the city circuit in Tartu, the second biggest city in Estonia.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team3:53:38
2Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
3Erki Pütsep (Est) Estonia
4Reijo Puhm (Est)
5Normunds Lasis (Lat) Latvia
6Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
7Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
9Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia
10Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
11Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
12Toms Skujins (Lat)
13Silver Schultz (Est)
14Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Lithuania
15Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
16Caspar Austa (Est) Estonia
17Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) Belarus
18Kamil Migdol (Pol) Poland
19Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol) Legia - Felt
20Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
21Mariusz Woznicki (Pol) Legia - Felt
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Poland
23Kanstantsin Shkreddau (Blr) Belarus
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Lithuania
25Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
26Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland
27Indulis Bekmanis (Lat)
28Joonas Henttala (Fin) Finland
29Karlo Aia (Est)
30Joris Boillat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
31Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland
32Mart Ojavee (Est) CKT TMIT - Champion System
33Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Gabriel Leppik (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
35Ingus Eislers (Lat) Latvia
36Kristjan Heinrand (Est)
37Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland
38Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
39Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) Latvia0:00:04
40Vladimiras Kokorevas (Ltu) Lithuania
41Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus0:00:06
42Mihkel Jüri (Est)0:00:07
43Kristaps Safranovics (Lat) Latvia
44Janis Keišs (Lat)
45Aurimas Varna (Ltu) Lithuania
46Esko Ööpik (Est)
47Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Belarus
48Risto Raid (Est)
49Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
50Eerik Idarand (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Estonia
52Gert Joeaar (Est) Estonia
53Roger Beuchat (Swi) CKT TMIT - Champion System
54Zydrunas Savickas (Ltu) Lithuania
55Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
56Joonas Jogi (Est)0:00:11
57Markku Ainsalu (Est) Estonia
58Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
59Ervin Korts-Laur (Est) Estonia
60Artis Pujats (Lat)
61Yury Yurchanka (Blr) Belarus
62Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus
63Mika Simola (Fin) Finland0:00:16
64Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:18
65Priit Prous (Est) Estonia0:00:22
66Lukasz Modzelewski (Pol) Legia - Felt
67Janis Rezins (Lat)
68Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
69Andzs Flaksis (Lat)
70Adam Dudziak (Pol) Legia - Felt0:00:31
71Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
72Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team

 

Latest on Cyclingnews