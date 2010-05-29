Image 1 of 3 The podium topped by Denis Flahaut (ISD) (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton) Image 2 of 3 The Tallinn Tartu (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton) Image 3 of 3 Denis Flahaut wins the Tallinn Tartu (Image credit: Club Tartu Maraton)

The Estonian Cycling Weekend kicked off with the Tallinn-Tartu Grand Prix 2010, won by Denis Flahaut from France (ISD Continental Team) from a sprint over Jaan Kirsipuu (CKT TMIT – Champion System) and Erki Pütsep (Estonian National Team).

Denis Flahaut praised his team who did great job. "We are trying to get the maximum from tomorrows' event as well, but it is going to be difficult," said Flahaut.

Jaan Kirsipuu said he did not have a very good day. "I did not feel very strong and I think I got the maximum out of the race. I was in a right place at the right time," adds Kirsipuu.

The weather was quite good for a cycling race. The sky was cloudy and wind rather supported the riders. Although there was many attempts to get away the group always caught the breaks. Tanel Kangert (Estonian National Team) was probably the most aggressive rider who went along with every attempt to leave the group and was eventually captured few kilometers before the finish line.

Estonian Cycling Weekend continues tomorrow with SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2010, a UCI Europe Tour class ME 1.1 event. The race will be held on the city circuit in Tartu, the second biggest city in Estonia.

