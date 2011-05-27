Furlan fastest in Tallinn-Tartu
Christina Watches gets a win with Italiain speedster
Italian Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) has won the Tallinn – Tartu Grand Prix, in a bunch sprint ahead of Jonas Ahlstrand from Sweden (Team Cykelcity.se) and in third Alexandre Blain from France (Endura Racing). The best Estonian rider race was Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion Systems) who was fourth.
Right in the beginning of the race five riders broke away and managed to hold their position until the last quarter of the competition. In the very end the leaders were caught by the main group and the best one was sorted out in the group finish.
"Of course I am very happy about the results today. Our team did a very good job. I believe we have a successful future ahead of us," Furlan said following his win.
"The competition was very strong. I believe I got the best possible place, I did not have strength to compete Angelo Furlan," said Ahlstrand.
Blain confirmed that it was a very high level competition and he is satisfied with the results. "We supposed there will be a group finish. Christina Watches – Onfone did a good job during the whole race," he added.
Both of the intermediate sprints were won by Estonians, the first one in 79.7 km by Martin Puusepp (National Team of Estonia) and the second one in 129.1 km by Erki Pütsep (Alpha Baltics – Unitymarathons.com).
There were 116 riders signed for the competition, out of which 106 finished the race.
Tomorrow the second competition, SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2011 (UCI 1.1), is held in the framework of the Estonian Cycling Weekend. The competition starts at 13.30.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Ofone
|4:41:40
|2
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|4
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|5
|Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia
|6
|Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|7
|Erki Pütsep (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|8
|Toms Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Estonia
|10
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|11
|Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
|12
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|13
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
|14
|Sander Maasing (Est) Estonia
|15
|Reijo Puhm (Est) Estonia
|16
|Nikita Zharoven (Blr) Belarus
|17
|Viktor Shmalko (Rus) Russian Federation
|18
|Artis Pujats (Lat) Latvia
|19
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|20
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|21
|Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|22
|Roman Kolstov (Rus) Russian Federation
|23
|Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Poland
|24
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
|25
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|26
|Risto Aaltio (Fin) Finland
|27
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|28
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|29
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|30
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|31
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Sami Tiainen (Fin) Finland
|33
|Silver Schultz (Est) Estonia
|34
|Armands Becis (Lat) Latvia
|35
|Raivis Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|36
|Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|37
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|38
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
|39
|Bartusevics Rihards (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|40
|Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|41
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland
|43
|Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Pol) Poland
|44
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|45
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|46
|Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Latvia
|47
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|48
|Toms Flaksis (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|49
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|50
|Daniel Lundvall (Swe) Sweden
|51
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|52
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Sweden
|53
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
|54
|Petter Persson (Swe) Sweden
|55
|Gabriel Leppik (Est) Estonia
|56
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
|57
|Aleksey Velikanov (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Poland
|59
|Kaspars Kupriss (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|60
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|61
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
|62
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Poland
|63
|Mikko Paajanen (Fin) Finland
|64
|Pavel Podoliak (Blr) Belarus
|65
|Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|66
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|67
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Sweden
|68
|Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|69
|Matti Manninen (Fin) Finland
|70
|Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Russian Federation
|71
|Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Poland
|72
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|73
|Aliaksandr Ananich (Blr) Belarus
|74
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System
|75
|Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr) Belarus
|76
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) Latvia
|77
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin) Finland
|78
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Sweden
|79
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|80
|Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
|81
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Russian Federation
|82
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|83
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|84
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|85
|Jukka Heinikainen (Fin) Finland
|86
|Rigo Räim (Est) Estonia
|87
|Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System
|88
|Mats Andersson (Swe) Sweden
|89
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
|90
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|91
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|92
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|93
|Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russian Federation
|94
|Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
|95
|Martti Alesmaa (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
|0:00:24
|96
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Estonia
|97
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System
|0:00:36
|98
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus
|0:00:41
|99
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:46
|100
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland
|101
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|102
|Guytan Lilholt (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
|103
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|104
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
|105
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|106
|Pawel Kister (Pol) Poland
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy