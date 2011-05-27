Trending

Furlan fastest in Tallinn-Tartu

Christina Watches gets a win with Italiain speedster

The day's break would not succeed

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)
The peloton fly by during the 2011 Tallinn-Tartu Grand Prix

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)
Christina Watches at the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)
Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) takes the win

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)
Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) takes the win

(Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)

Italian Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) has won the Tallinn – Tartu Grand Prix, in a bunch sprint ahead of Jonas Ahlstrand from Sweden (Team Cykelcity.se) and in third Alexandre Blain from France (Endura Racing). The best Estonian rider race was Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion Systems) who was fourth.

Right in the beginning of the race five riders broke away and managed to hold their position until the last quarter of the competition. In the very end the leaders were caught by the main group and the best one was sorted out in the group finish.

"Of course I am very happy about the results today. Our team did a very good job. I believe we have a successful future ahead of us," Furlan said following his win.

"The competition was very strong. I believe I got the best possible place, I did not have strength to compete Angelo Furlan," said Ahlstrand.

Blain confirmed that it was a very high level competition and he is satisfied with the results. "We supposed there will be a group finish. Christina Watches – Onfone did a good job during the whole race," he added.

Both of the intermediate sprints were won by Estonians, the first one in 79.7 km by Martin Puusepp (National Team of Estonia) and the second one in 129.1 km by Erki Pütsep (Alpha Baltics – Unitymarathons.com).

There were 116 riders signed for the competition, out of which 106 finished the race.

Tomorrow the second competition, SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2011 (UCI 1.1), is held in the framework of the Estonian Cycling Weekend. The competition starts at 13.30.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Ofone4:41:40
2Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
4Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
5Alo Jakin (Est) Estonia
6Victor Manakov (Rus) Russian Federation
7Erki Pütsep (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
8Toms Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
9Gert Joeaar (Est) Estonia
10Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
11Mateusz Nowak (Pol) Poland
12Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
13Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia
14Sander Maasing (Est) Estonia
15Reijo Puhm (Est) Estonia
16Nikita Zharoven (Blr) Belarus
17Viktor Shmalko (Rus) Russian Federation
18Artis Pujats (Lat) Latvia
19Emils Liepins (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
20Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
21Andris Vosekalns (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
22Roman Kolstov (Rus) Russian Federation
23Konrad Tomasiak (Pol) Poland
24Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia
25Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
26Risto Aaltio (Fin) Finland
27Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
28Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
29Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
30Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
31Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Sami Tiainen (Fin) Finland
33Silver Schultz (Est) Estonia
34Armands Becis (Lat) Latvia
35Raivis Skujinš (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
36Jimmy Ronn (Swe) Team Cykelcity
37Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
38Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
39Bartusevics Rihards (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
40Ingus Eislers (Lat) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com
41Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Finland
43Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Pol) Poland
44Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
45Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
46Ivars Prokofjevs (Lat) Latvia
47Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
48Toms Flaksis (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
49Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
50Daniel Lundvall (Swe) Sweden
51Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
52Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Sweden
53Mikhail Besaha (Blr) Belarus
54Petter Persson (Swe) Sweden
55Gabriel Leppik (Est) Estonia
56Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus
57Aleksey Velikanov (Rus) Russian Federation
58Jaroslaw Kowalczyk (Pol) Poland
59Kaspars Kupriss (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
60Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
61Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Endura Racing
62Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol) Poland
63Mikko Paajanen (Fin) Finland
64Pavel Podoliak (Blr) Belarus
65Rudy Lesschaeve (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
66Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
67Lucas Persson (Swe) Sweden
68Marc Hester (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
69Matti Manninen (Fin) Finland
70Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Russian Federation
71Dawid Glowacki (Pol) Poland
72Joel Zangerle (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
73Aliaksandr Ananich (Blr) Belarus
74Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System
75Vladzislu Patskevich (Blr) Belarus
76Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) Latvia
77Kimmo Kananen (Fin) Finland
78Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Sweden
79Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
80Rene Mandri (Est) Endura Racing
81Vadim Maslennikov (Rus) Russian Federation
82Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
83Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity
84René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
85Jukka Heinikainen (Fin) Finland
86Rigo Räim (Est) Estonia
87Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System
88Mats Andersson (Swe) Sweden
89Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Latvia
90Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
91Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
92Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
93Victor Sudeykin (Rus) Russian Federation
94Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Russian Federation
95Martti Alesmaa (Est) Alpha Baltic - Unitymarathons.com0:00:24
96Martin Puusepp (Est) Estonia
97Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System0:00:36
98Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) Belarus0:00:41
99Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden0:00:46
100Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland
101Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
102Guytan Lilholt (Den) Christina Watches - Ofone
103Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
104Jack Anderson (Aus) Endura Racing
105Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
106Pawel Kister (Pol) Poland

 

