Image 1 of 5 The day's break would not succeed (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix) Image 2 of 5 The peloton fly by during the 2011 Tallinn-Tartu Grand Prix (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix) Image 3 of 5 Christina Watches at the front of the bunch (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix) Image 4 of 5 Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) takes the win (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix) Image 5 of 5 Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) takes the win (Image credit: Karli Saul / Scanpix)

Italian Angelo Furlan (Christina Watches) has won the Tallinn – Tartu Grand Prix, in a bunch sprint ahead of Jonas Ahlstrand from Sweden (Team Cykelcity.se) and in third Alexandre Blain from France (Endura Racing). The best Estonian rider race was Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion Systems) who was fourth.

Right in the beginning of the race five riders broke away and managed to hold their position until the last quarter of the competition. In the very end the leaders were caught by the main group and the best one was sorted out in the group finish.

"Of course I am very happy about the results today. Our team did a very good job. I believe we have a successful future ahead of us," Furlan said following his win.

"The competition was very strong. I believe I got the best possible place, I did not have strength to compete Angelo Furlan," said Ahlstrand.

Blain confirmed that it was a very high level competition and he is satisfied with the results. "We supposed there will be a group finish. Christina Watches – Onfone did a good job during the whole race," he added.

Both of the intermediate sprints were won by Estonians, the first one in 79.7 km by Martin Puusepp (National Team of Estonia) and the second one in 129.1 km by Erki Pütsep (Alpha Baltics – Unitymarathons.com).

There were 116 riders signed for the competition, out of which 106 finished the race.

Tomorrow the second competition, SEB Tartu Grand Prix 2011 (UCI 1.1), is held in the framework of the Estonian Cycling Weekend. The competition starts at 13.30.

Full Results