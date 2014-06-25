Trending

Cancellara repeats as Swiss time trial champion

Indergand wins women's title

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite not being in top condition following an allergic reaction to a bee sting sustained during the time trial at the Tour de Suisse last Friday, Fabian Cancellara retained his Swiss national time trial title as he won the 44.6km race ahead of the young BMC duo Stefan Küng (Development team) and Silvan Dillier.

"I felt okay, but not really special," said Cancellara after claiming his ninth national time trial title. "After my bee sting and the hard Tour de Suisse I still did not feel 100% recovered. But that is also normal — when you are allergic to bee venom, you have to take care and rest. I felt pretty tired the last few days.

Cancellara praised the organisers for a safe course which included two-laps of a technical course

"It was a hard parcours, quite technical and on small roads. But the organization provided 100% safety on this course and that for me was very important. It's not always easy to have this in Switzerland.

In second place, 20-year-old Küng impressed with his second place finish, just 49 behind Cancellara having been given special dispensation to race in the senior ranks.

"I was having some technical problems so I lost a lot of time and then it was also in my head," Küng said.

"I felt very good despite what happened at the start. These things can happen. It is not the fault of the mechanic or anybody, and really, I can take a lot of good things out of it."

Coming off the back of the Tour de Suisse, third place finisher Diller — who is a three time U23 Swiss national time trial champion — was pleased with his first senior podium in the race against the clock

"I am pretty happy with the way I performed because the Tour de Suisse was really tough," Dillier

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:57:55.00
2Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Development Team0:00:49.22
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:07.52
4Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:03:11.31
5Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:40.15
6Christian Rutschmann (Swi) Team Hörmann0:04:59.05
7Claudio Imhof (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli0:05:03.36
8Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:10.04
9Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:05:19.52
10Kevin Jost (Swi) Bikecenter Radsport / RC Steffisburg0:06:25.80
11Friedrich Dähler (Swi) Goldwurst-Power Vitaliscenter BiXS0:06:41.93
12Ueli Rhyner (Swi) Team Hörmann0:06:48.06
13Nicolas Fischer (Swi) SPARTACO CYCLING GENEVE0:06:50.20
14Till Dreier (Swi) Team Hörmann0:06:55.08
15Kilian Moser (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:08:37.70
16Tristan Marguet (Swi) Samsung / Meier & Partner immobilien0:09:11.49
17Loic Perizzolo (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt0:09:16.02
18Franz Hürlimann (Swi) RMV Cham-Hagendorn0:09:20.47
19Daniel Vatter (Swi) Team Gadola-Wetzikon0:09:38.16
20Marcel Lattmann (Swi) Haibike by Wolfcycling0:10:10.82
21Jonas Weiss (Swi) Team Hörmann0:15:25.73
22Lorenzo PIioletti (Swi) PMU Raspou team v.c Chailly0:17:25.73
DNSPatric Kottmann (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
DNSLukas Jaun (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt
DNSReto Gut (Swi) VC Pfaffnau-Pneuhaus Frank
DNSAlexandre Mercier (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt
DNSCyrille Thièry (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli
DNSAdrien Chenaux (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
DNSMartin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSNicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
DNSMarcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSReto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNSMathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Indergand (Swi) Stru¨by Bixs Team0:34:11.17
2Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Women Team / VC Pfaffnau0:00:20.81
3Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:33.27
4Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:00:58.30
5Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby BiXS Team0:01:01.58
6Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team TIBCO/ To the Top0:01:07.22
7Maja Frey (Swi) Staempfligym.ch 4512 bellach0:01:15.31
8Denise Breu (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling0:01:18.88
9Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team0:01:22.78
10Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:31.92
11Pascale Iavarone (Swi) Fearless Femme0:01:32.82
12Jutta Stienen (Swi) Stevens Hytera0:01:35.67
13Esther Schmidmeister (Swi) sportequipment.ch0:02:05.60
14Ricarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Roth Felt0:02:15.36
15Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling0:02:19.60
16Caroline Baur (Swi) Elgg0:02:21.57
17Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:25.90
18Ladina Buss (Swi) Triteam Oensingen0:02:52.63
19Crystel Matthey (Swi) VC Vignoble Colombier0:03:02.56
20Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Stevens Hytera / VC Mendrisio / S.Pietro0:03:16.99
21Virginie Pointet (Swi) Vélo Club Saint Julien0:03:17.07
22Diana Rast (Swi) 4 Cycle, Velo + Sport Rast, Vordemwald0:03:27.36
23Corinne Overney (Swi) BH Cycling Team0:03:36.10
24Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) BH Cycling Team0:03:41.37
25Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:04:33.67
26Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:08.81
27Carmen Bucher (Swi) Triteam Oensingen0:05:23.84
28Desirée Winterberg (Swi) VC Pfaffnau Roggliswil Pneuhaus Frank0:05:37.78
29Marietta Knitsch (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling0:06:07.20
30Janine Hanselmann (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling0:06:28.93
31Andrea Rudin (Swi) RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest0:07:01.53
32Laura Mäder (Swi) BH Cycling Team0:11:31.84
DNSEmilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team

 

