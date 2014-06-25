Cancellara repeats as Swiss time trial champion
Indergand wins women's title
Time trial: Roggliswil -
Despite not being in top condition following an allergic reaction to a bee sting sustained during the time trial at the Tour de Suisse last Friday, Fabian Cancellara retained his Swiss national time trial title as he won the 44.6km race ahead of the young BMC duo Stefan Küng (Development team) and Silvan Dillier.
"I felt okay, but not really special," said Cancellara after claiming his ninth national time trial title. "After my bee sting and the hard Tour de Suisse I still did not feel 100% recovered. But that is also normal — when you are allergic to bee venom, you have to take care and rest. I felt pretty tired the last few days.
Cancellara praised the organisers for a safe course which included two-laps of a technical course
"It was a hard parcours, quite technical and on small roads. But the organization provided 100% safety on this course and that for me was very important. It's not always easy to have this in Switzerland.
In second place, 20-year-old Küng impressed with his second place finish, just 49 behind Cancellara having been given special dispensation to race in the senior ranks.
"I was having some technical problems so I lost a lot of time and then it was also in my head," Küng said.
"I felt very good despite what happened at the start. These things can happen. It is not the fault of the mechanic or anybody, and really, I can take a lot of good things out of it."
Coming off the back of the Tour de Suisse, third place finisher Diller — who is a three time U23 Swiss national time trial champion — was pleased with his first senior podium in the race against the clock
"I am pretty happy with the way I performed because the Tour de Suisse was really tough," Dillier
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:55.00
|2
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Development Team
|0:00:49.22
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07.52
|4
|Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:03:11.31
|5
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:40.15
|6
|Christian Rutschmann (Swi) Team Hörmann
|0:04:59.05
|7
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli
|0:05:03.36
|8
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:10.04
|9
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:05:19.52
|10
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Bikecenter Radsport / RC Steffisburg
|0:06:25.80
|11
|Friedrich Dähler (Swi) Goldwurst-Power Vitaliscenter BiXS
|0:06:41.93
|12
|Ueli Rhyner (Swi) Team Hörmann
|0:06:48.06
|13
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) SPARTACO CYCLING GENEVE
|0:06:50.20
|14
|Till Dreier (Swi) Team Hörmann
|0:06:55.08
|15
|Kilian Moser (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:08:37.70
|16
|Tristan Marguet (Swi) Samsung / Meier & Partner immobilien
|0:09:11.49
|17
|Loic Perizzolo (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt
|0:09:16.02
|18
|Franz Hürlimann (Swi) RMV Cham-Hagendorn
|0:09:20.47
|19
|Daniel Vatter (Swi) Team Gadola-Wetzikon
|0:09:38.16
|20
|Marcel Lattmann (Swi) Haibike by Wolfcycling
|0:10:10.82
|21
|Jonas Weiss (Swi) Team Hörmann
|0:15:25.73
|22
|Lorenzo PIioletti (Swi) PMU Raspou team v.c Chailly
|0:17:25.73
|DNS
|Patric Kottmann (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|DNS
|Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt
|DNS
|Reto Gut (Swi) VC Pfaffnau-Pneuhaus Frank
|DNS
|Alexandre Mercier (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt
|DNS
|Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli
|DNS
|Adrien Chenaux (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|DNS
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|DNS
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Stru¨by Bixs Team
|0:34:11.17
|2
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Astana Bepink Women Team / VC Pfaffnau
|0:00:20.81
|3
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:33.27
|4
|Larissa Brühwiler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:00:58.30
|5
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) Strüby BiXS Team
|0:01:01.58
|6
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|0:01:07.22
|7
|Maja Frey (Swi) Staempfligym.ch 4512 bellach
|0:01:15.31
|8
|Denise Breu (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling
|0:01:18.88
|9
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team
|0:01:22.78
|10
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:31.92
|11
|Pascale Iavarone (Swi) Fearless Femme
|0:01:32.82
|12
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Stevens Hytera
|0:01:35.67
|13
|Esther Schmidmeister (Swi) sportequipment.ch
|0:02:05.60
|14
|Ricarda Mazzotta (Swi) Team Roth Felt
|0:02:15.36
|15
|Mirjam Gysling (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling
|0:02:19.60
|16
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Elgg
|0:02:21.57
|17
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:25.90
|18
|Ladina Buss (Swi) Triteam Oensingen
|0:02:52.63
|19
|Crystel Matthey (Swi) VC Vignoble Colombier
|0:03:02.56
|20
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Stevens Hytera / VC Mendrisio / S.Pietro
|0:03:16.99
|21
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Vélo Club Saint Julien
|0:03:17.07
|22
|Diana Rast (Swi) 4 Cycle, Velo + Sport Rast, Vordemwald
|0:03:27.36
|23
|Corinne Overney (Swi) BH Cycling Team
|0:03:36.10
|24
|Jennifer Sägesser (Swi) BH Cycling Team
|0:03:41.37
|25
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:04:33.67
|26
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:08.81
|27
|Carmen Bucher (Swi) Triteam Oensingen
|0:05:23.84
|28
|Desirée Winterberg (Swi) VC Pfaffnau Roggliswil Pneuhaus Frank
|0:05:37.78
|29
|Marietta Knitsch (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling
|0:06:07.20
|30
|Janine Hanselmann (Swi) Haibike by Wolf Cycling
|0:06:28.93
|31
|Andrea Rudin (Swi) RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest
|0:07:01.53
|32
|Laura Mäder (Swi) BH Cycling Team
|0:11:31.84
|DNS
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
