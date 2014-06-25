Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite not being in top condition following an allergic reaction to a bee sting sustained during the time trial at the Tour de Suisse last Friday, Fabian Cancellara retained his Swiss national time trial title as he won the 44.6km race ahead of the young BMC duo Stefan Küng (Development team) and Silvan Dillier.

"I felt okay, but not really special," said Cancellara after claiming his ninth national time trial title. "After my bee sting and the hard Tour de Suisse I still did not feel 100% recovered. But that is also normal — when you are allergic to bee venom, you have to take care and rest. I felt pretty tired the last few days.

Cancellara praised the organisers for a safe course which included two-laps of a technical course

"It was a hard parcours, quite technical and on small roads. But the organization provided 100% safety on this course and that for me was very important. It's not always easy to have this in Switzerland.

In second place, 20-year-old Küng impressed with his second place finish, just 49 behind Cancellara having been given special dispensation to race in the senior ranks.

"I was having some technical problems so I lost a lot of time and then it was also in my head," Küng said.

"I felt very good despite what happened at the start. These things can happen. It is not the fault of the mechanic or anybody, and really, I can take a lot of good things out of it."

Coming off the back of the Tour de Suisse, third place finisher Diller — who is a three time U23 Swiss national time trial champion — was pleased with his first senior podium in the race against the clock

"I am pretty happy with the way I performed because the Tour de Suisse was really tough," Dillier



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:55.00 2 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Development Team 0:00:49.22 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07.52 4 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:03:11.31 5 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:40.15 6 Christian Rutschmann (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:04:59.05 7 Claudio Imhof (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli 0:05:03.36 8 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:10.04 9 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:05:19.52 10 Kevin Jost (Swi) Bikecenter Radsport / RC Steffisburg 0:06:25.80 11 Friedrich Dähler (Swi) Goldwurst-Power Vitaliscenter BiXS 0:06:41.93 12 Ueli Rhyner (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:06:48.06 13 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) SPARTACO CYCLING GENEVE 0:06:50.20 14 Till Dreier (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:06:55.08 15 Kilian Moser (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:08:37.70 16 Tristan Marguet (Swi) Samsung / Meier & Partner immobilien 0:09:11.49 17 Loic Perizzolo (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt 0:09:16.02 18 Franz Hürlimann (Swi) RMV Cham-Hagendorn 0:09:20.47 19 Daniel Vatter (Swi) Team Gadola-Wetzikon 0:09:38.16 20 Marcel Lattmann (Swi) Haibike by Wolfcycling 0:10:10.82 21 Jonas Weiss (Swi) Team Hörmann 0:15:25.73 22 Lorenzo PIioletti (Swi) PMU Raspou team v.c Chailly 0:17:25.73 DNS Patric Kottmann (Swi) EKZ Racing Team DNS Lukas Jaun (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt DNS Reto Gut (Swi) VC Pfaffnau-Pneuhaus Frank DNS Alexandre Mercier (Swi) Team ROTH-Felt DNS Cyrille Thièry (Swi) Velo Club Mendrisio-PL Valli DNS Adrien Chenaux (Swi) Team Vorarlberg DNS Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling DNS Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Vorarlberg DNS Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling DNS Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling DNS Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling