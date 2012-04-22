Trending

Milatz wins Lugano round of Swiss Cup

Stirnemann rides to her first elite women's victory

Image 1 of 4

Elite women's podium in Lugano/Tesserete

Elite women's podium in Lugano/Tesserete
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 2 of 4

Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins a round of the Swiss BMC Cup

Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins a round of the Swiss BMC Cup
(Image credit: Moritz Milatz)
Image 3 of 4

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the elite women's race

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the elite women's race
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)
Image 4 of 4

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) corners on a downhill

Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) corners on a downhill
(Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Moritz Milatz (BMC) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) won the BMC Swiss Cup in Lugano/Tesserete on Sunday. Milatz's win came after he finished second last year behind Nino Schurter. This year, he finished ahead of marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss). In the women's race, Stirnemann surprised many to take her first elite victory.

The forecasts had not been good, but the race was held in glorious weather nonetheless. It had rained overnight, which made the course soaked and slippery, but riders generally praised the technically demanding course.

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) suffered a puncture early in the men's six-lap race and dropped back to 12th. German champion Milatz set the pace from the start with BMC teammate Patrick Gallati.

"This race naturally fell to me," said Milatz, who noticed that Gallati struggled to follow him. "I had to go, I could not wait for Patrick, so that others did not get closer."

Behind Milatz, Sauser and Fanger fought for second place while Lukas Flückiger tried to make up ground.

In the last two laps, Milatz took fewer risks and rode safely to his win. "This is important for the team and the Cup," said Milatz. "A successful test of my form too. Tactically, it was a good choice to use my full suspension bike on this course."

Sauser was happy with the course although he wished he might have picked some different tires. "In the last lap, I crashed three times since I was using my dry tires. I can be happy with the race."

The best U23 rider Bryan Falaschi (Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL), who finished ahead of former junior Swiss champion Mirco Widmer and Lars Forster.

Celebrating her first-ever elite women's victory, Kathrin Stirnemann had gone to the front early and set a blistering pace. In the end, she had 47 seconds on Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch) and a half a minute on Esther Süss (iXS-Wheeler).

"I'm obviously very happy and this gives further confidence for the next race," said Stirnemann.

The U23 competition was won by Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC), who placed ahead of last year's junior champion Jolanda Neff (iXS-Wheeler),  who was sixth in her first elite race in Switzerland.

"Things are looking up," said Neff, who had struggled with health problems.

Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) clearly won the junior women's race while Swiss champion Dominik Zumstein (Scott Swisspower) took the junior men's race. Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateur/masters contest.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team1:45:01
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing0:01:05
3Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:01:08
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:01:55
5Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:02:38
6Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:36
7Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:46
8Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:04:35
9Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:05:29
10Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team0:06:19
11Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:06:32
12Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek0:07:19
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:07:57
14Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:09:59
15Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Swiss Weehler Team0:10:44
16Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:11:14
17Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek0:11:22
18Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team0:11:58
19Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam0:12:26
20Yamamoto Kazuhiro (Jpn) Cannondale Racing Team0:12:43
21Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen0:12:43
22Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:13:36
23Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:14:37
24Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil0:14:58
25Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam0:15:54
26Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:15:59
27Matthias Lauk (Swi) BH-Biketeam0:16:07
28Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:17:37
29Dirk Peters (NZl)0:18:04
30Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:18:32
31Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:19:06
32Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:19:28
33Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic0:19:40
34Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:20:17
35Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:21:12
-1lapKohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team
-2lapsLucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam
-2lapsSamuel Shaw (NZl) Avanti Plus
-2lapsFlorian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam
DNFMatthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
DNFKevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
DNFPascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
DNFDamian Perrin (Swi) Free Mountain-Scott
DNFMarc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team
DNFBenoit Beaud (Swi) Dom-Cycle Merida

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team1:27:46
2Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch0:00:47
3Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team0:01:31
4Karen Hanlen (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:57
5Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:03:26
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team0:03:41
7Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:03:55
8Jane Nüssli (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:04:04
9Sarah Koba (Swi) Simplon0:05:20
10Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:07:09
11Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team0:08:25
12Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team0:10:58
13Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry0:11:49
14Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:12:44
15Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) KTM-Stihl-3Valli Biasca0:13:21
16Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team0:14:49
17Marine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE0:16:36
18Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil0:17:15
19Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:18:21
20Fabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen0:21:10
21Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team0:22:49
22Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:23:20
23Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team0:24:39
DNFMichelle Vollenweider (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing1:42:02
2Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:01:26
3Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team0:02:10
4Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team0:03:01
5Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell0:03:39
6Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team0:03:59
7Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:04:32
8Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur0:05:12
9Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team0:05:20
10Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:05:59
11Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein0:06:53
12Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn0:08:18
13Paul Schmidt (Ger) Lindi Bike Race Team / VC Vaduz0:09:50
14Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn0:11:02
15Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing0:11:14
16Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida0:11:41
17Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:11:45
18Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:12:30
19Joël Haubensak (Swi) RV Bürglen-Märwil0:13:32
20Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer0:13:35
21Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura0:14:35
22Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur0:14:46
23Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch0:15:55
24Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon0:15:59
25Eliot Olivier (Swi) Bikepark.ch0:19:51
26Silvan Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri0:21:45
27Nicolas Allenspach (Swi) KOBA / RV Buchs0:23:39
-1lapJannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-1lapPatrick Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri
-1lapFabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
-1lapThomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst- Power
-1lapBastian Juillerat (Swi) Alouettes.ch
-1lapTom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike
-1lapFabio Conrad (Swi)
DNFFlorian Recht (Swi) VCReinach

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago1:11:36
2Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:02:47
3Viola Albin (Swi) Tropical Solothurn Pro Team/ Bike 4 Fun/ VC Surselva0:03:58
4Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia0:06:28
5Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam0:07:07
6Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team0:07:17
7Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:08:38
8Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam0:11:42
9Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic0:14:13
10Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen0:18:30
11Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen0:24:44

Amateurs & Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Chenaux (Swi) VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache1:39:15
2Adrien Buntschu (Swi) Team Zimmermann BMC New Work0:01:14
3Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:02:30
4Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam0:03:01
5Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:04:09
6Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:05:05
7Fabian Paumann (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer0:05:43
8Michael Frei (Swi) BH-Biketeam0:06:37
9Andreas Zünd (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam0:06:41
10Dylan Page (Swi) Dom cycle Merida0:06:44
11Valentin Berset (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida0:06:54
12Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:07:08
13Michael Moelbaek (Den) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour0:07:29
14Ronny Koller (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:08:00
15Simeon Niederer (Swi) Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie0:08:06
16Valentin Revaux (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Compétition0:09:31
17Ueli Schädler (Swi) Energie MTB-Team0:09:38
18Tristan Blanchard (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic0:10:05
19Rémy Bourdon (Swi) Annecy Cyclisme Compétition0:10:09
20Severin Nowak (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team0:11:21
21Tobias Spescha (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing0:11:35
22Joël Niederberger (Swi) Stöckli Swiss Team0:11:49
23Thomas Schmid (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat MTB Team0:12:13
24Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch0:12:26
25Samuel Reichen (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team0:13:12
26Markus Hochstrasser (Swi) Credo-Bike.com0:13:17
27Yannick Sarret (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:13:31
28Joel Graf (Swi) Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch0:13:38
29Nicholas Birchler (Swi) Puls Bike/Tranova0:13:38
30Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:13:39
31Adam Ferrari (Swi) Caminada Sementi - Base Bike0:13:46
32Silvan Kälin (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz0:14:20
33Michael Wicki (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch0:15:26
34Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL0:15:45
35Christoph Rytz (Swi) Kraftwerk-rockthisbike.ch0:15:55
36Pim Heinrich (Swi) Stöckli Team0:16:11
37Sandro Kessler (Swi) biketeam.gr0:16:23
38Marcus Derungs (Swi) Imholz bike racing0:16:58
39Thomas Weber (Swi) biketeam.gr0:18:20
-1lapBryan Allemann (Swi) CCMoutier / L'AlexMoos
-1lapYannik Brischle (Ger) JB Felt Team
-1lapSilvan Casutt (Swi) biketeam.gr
-1lapElia Omodei (Swi) VC Wohlen / dapp-putzi-team.ch
-1lapCyrill Meier (Swi) Pro Cycling Aarau
-1lapNiculin Just (Swi) biketeam.gr
-1lapRalph Federer (Swi) Team Gätzi / RMC Gossau
-1lapManuele Onofri (Ita) Rampi Club Brianza
-1lapJeremias Marti (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
-1lapKilian Oertli (Swi) Team Gätzi / RMC Gossau
-1lapSébastien Angiolini (Swi) Team MSC Swiss
-1lapJan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
-1lapBenno Heussi (Swi) GU - Plus / thomyk Team
-1lapMauro Carabotti (Swi) alouettes.ch / ccm
-1lapMarcel Bader (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
-1lapNico Tambarikas (Swi) Koba
-1lapPascal Nay (Swi) Thömus Bike Team GR / RMV Chur
-1lapYves Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
-1lapHugo Armand (Fra) mb race
-1lapPatrick Gobat (Swi) TEAM alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia
-1lapPiero Carlo Colombo (Ita) Forum Racing Team
DNFRoger Jenny (Swi) Bike4Fun
DNFSylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
DNFClaudio Andenmatten (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
DNFLuca Formoso (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
DNFRafael Ruiz Del Portal (Swi) PEV - Genève
DNFDominik Risi (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz

 

