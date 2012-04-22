Milatz wins Lugano round of Swiss Cup
Stirnemann rides to her first elite women's victory
Moritz Milatz (BMC) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) won the BMC Swiss Cup in Lugano/Tesserete on Sunday. Milatz's win came after he finished second last year behind Nino Schurter. This year, he finished ahead of marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss). In the women's race, Stirnemann surprised many to take her first elite victory.
The forecasts had not been good, but the race was held in glorious weather nonetheless. It had rained overnight, which made the course soaked and slippery, but riders generally praised the technically demanding course.
Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) suffered a puncture early in the men's six-lap race and dropped back to 12th. German champion Milatz set the pace from the start with BMC teammate Patrick Gallati.
"This race naturally fell to me," said Milatz, who noticed that Gallati struggled to follow him. "I had to go, I could not wait for Patrick, so that others did not get closer."
Behind Milatz, Sauser and Fanger fought for second place while Lukas Flückiger tried to make up ground.
In the last two laps, Milatz took fewer risks and rode safely to his win. "This is important for the team and the Cup," said Milatz. "A successful test of my form too. Tactically, it was a good choice to use my full suspension bike on this course."
Sauser was happy with the course although he wished he might have picked some different tires. "In the last lap, I crashed three times since I was using my dry tires. I can be happy with the race."
The best U23 rider Bryan Falaschi (Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL), who finished ahead of former junior Swiss champion Mirco Widmer and Lars Forster.
Celebrating her first-ever elite women's victory, Kathrin Stirnemann had gone to the front early and set a blistering pace. In the end, she had 47 seconds on Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch) and a half a minute on Esther Süss (iXS-Wheeler).
"I'm obviously very happy and this gives further confidence for the next race," said Stirnemann.
The U23 competition was won by Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC), who placed ahead of last year's junior champion Jolanda Neff (iXS-Wheeler), who was sixth in her first elite race in Switzerland.
"Things are looking up," said Neff, who had struggled with health problems.
Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) clearly won the junior women's race while Swiss champion Dominik Zumstein (Scott Swisspower) took the junior men's race. Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateur/masters contest.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1:45:01
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:01:05
|3
|Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:01:08
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:01:55
|5
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:02:38
|6
|Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:36
|7
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:46
|8
|Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:04:35
|9
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:05:29
|10
|Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team
|0:06:19
|11
|Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:06:32
|12
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek
|0:07:19
|13
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:07:57
|14
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:59
|15
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Swiss Weehler Team
|0:10:44
|16
|Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:11:14
|17
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek
|0:11:22
|18
|Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team
|0:11:58
|19
|Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam
|0:12:26
|20
|Yamamoto Kazuhiro (Jpn) Cannondale Racing Team
|0:12:43
|21
|Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen
|0:12:43
|22
|Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|0:13:36
|23
|Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:14:37
|24
|Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil
|0:14:58
|25
|Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam
|0:15:54
|26
|Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:15:59
|27
|Matthias Lauk (Swi) BH-Biketeam
|0:16:07
|28
|Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:17:37
|29
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|0:18:04
|30
|Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:18:32
|31
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:19:06
|32
|Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|0:19:28
|33
|Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic
|0:19:40
|34
|Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:20:17
|35
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:21:12
|-1lap
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team
|-2laps
|Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam
|-2laps
|Samuel Shaw (NZl) Avanti Plus
|-2laps
|Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam
|DNF
|Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|DNF
|Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|DNF
|Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team
|DNF
|Damian Perrin (Swi) Free Mountain-Scott
|DNF
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team
|DNF
|Benoit Beaud (Swi) Dom-Cycle Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|1:27:46
|2
|Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch
|0:00:47
|3
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Karen Hanlen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:57
|5
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:03:26
|6
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team
|0:03:41
|7
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:03:55
|8
|Jane Nüssli (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:04:04
|9
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Simplon
|0:05:20
|10
|Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|0:07:09
|11
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:08:25
|12
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team
|0:10:58
|13
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry
|0:11:49
|14
|Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:12:44
|15
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) KTM-Stihl-3Valli Biasca
|0:13:21
|16
|Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:14:49
|17
|Marine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE
|0:16:36
|18
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil
|0:17:15
|19
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:18:21
|20
|Fabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen
|0:21:10
|21
|Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|0:22:49
|22
|Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam
|0:23:20
|23
|Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team
|0:24:39
|DNF
|Michelle Vollenweider (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|1:42:02
|2
|Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team
|0:02:10
|4
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team
|0:03:01
|5
|Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell
|0:03:39
|6
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team
|0:03:59
|7
|Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:04:32
|8
|Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur
|0:05:12
|9
|Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team
|0:05:20
|10
|Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:05:59
|11
|Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein
|0:06:53
|12
|Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn
|0:08:18
|13
|Paul Schmidt (Ger) Lindi Bike Race Team / VC Vaduz
|0:09:50
|14
|Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn
|0:11:02
|15
|Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing
|0:11:14
|16
|Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida
|0:11:41
|17
|Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:11:45
|18
|Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:12:30
|19
|Joël Haubensak (Swi) RV Bürglen-Märwil
|0:13:32
|20
|Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|0:13:35
|21
|Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura
|0:14:35
|22
|Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur
|0:14:46
|23
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch
|0:15:55
|24
|Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon
|0:15:59
|25
|Eliot Olivier (Swi) Bikepark.ch
|0:19:51
|26
|Silvan Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri
|0:21:45
|27
|Nicolas Allenspach (Swi) KOBA / RV Buchs
|0:23:39
|-1lap
|Jannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Patrick Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri
|-1lap
|Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|-1lap
|Thomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst- Power
|-1lap
|Bastian Juillerat (Swi) Alouettes.ch
|-1lap
|Tom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike
|-1lap
|Fabio Conrad (Swi)
|DNF
|Florian Recht (Swi) VCReinach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago
|1:11:36
|2
|Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:02:47
|3
|Viola Albin (Swi) Tropical Solothurn Pro Team/ Bike 4 Fun/ VC Surselva
|0:03:58
|4
|Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia
|0:06:28
|5
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam
|0:07:07
|6
|Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team
|0:07:17
|7
|Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:08:38
|8
|Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam
|0:11:42
|9
|Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic
|0:14:13
|10
|Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen
|0:18:30
|11
|Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen
|0:24:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Chenaux (Swi) VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache
|1:39:15
|2
|Adrien Buntschu (Swi) Team Zimmermann BMC New Work
|0:01:14
|3
|Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:02:30
|4
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam
|0:03:01
|5
|Tobias Hollenstein (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:04:09
|6
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:05:05
|7
|Fabian Paumann (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|0:05:43
|8
|Michael Frei (Swi) BH-Biketeam
|0:06:37
|9
|Andreas Zünd (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam
|0:06:41
|10
|Dylan Page (Swi) Dom cycle Merida
|0:06:44
|11
|Valentin Berset (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida
|0:06:54
|12
|Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach
|0:07:08
|13
|Michael Moelbaek (Den) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour
|0:07:29
|14
|Ronny Koller (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:08:00
|15
|Simeon Niederer (Swi) Sherpa Tensing Pedalerie
|0:08:06
|16
|Valentin Revaux (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Compétition
|0:09:31
|17
|Ueli Schädler (Swi) Energie MTB-Team
|0:09:38
|18
|Tristan Blanchard (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic
|0:10:05
|19
|Rémy Bourdon (Swi) Annecy Cyclisme Compétition
|0:10:09
|20
|Severin Nowak (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team
|0:11:21
|21
|Tobias Spescha (Swi) Imholz Bike Racing
|0:11:35
|22
|Joël Niederberger (Swi) Stöckli Swiss Team
|0:11:49
|23
|Thomas Schmid (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat MTB Team
|0:12:13
|24
|Nick Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
|0:12:26
|25
|Samuel Reichen (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|0:13:12
|26
|Markus Hochstrasser (Swi) Credo-Bike.com
|0:13:17
|27
|Yannick Sarret (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:13:31
|28
|Joel Graf (Swi) Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch
|0:13:38
|29
|Nicholas Birchler (Swi) Puls Bike/Tranova
|0:13:38
|30
|Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:13:39
|31
|Adam Ferrari (Swi) Caminada Sementi - Base Bike
|0:13:46
|32
|Silvan Kälin (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|0:14:20
|33
|Michael Wicki (Swi) Team bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch
|0:15:26
|34
|Jan Gafner (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|0:15:45
|35
|Christoph Rytz (Swi) Kraftwerk-rockthisbike.ch
|0:15:55
|36
|Pim Heinrich (Swi) Stöckli Team
|0:16:11
|37
|Sandro Kessler (Swi) biketeam.gr
|0:16:23
|38
|Marcus Derungs (Swi) Imholz bike racing
|0:16:58
|39
|Thomas Weber (Swi) biketeam.gr
|0:18:20
|-1lap
|Bryan Allemann (Swi) CCMoutier / L'AlexMoos
|-1lap
|Yannik Brischle (Ger) JB Felt Team
|-1lap
|Silvan Casutt (Swi) biketeam.gr
|-1lap
|Elia Omodei (Swi) VC Wohlen / dapp-putzi-team.ch
|-1lap
|Cyrill Meier (Swi) Pro Cycling Aarau
|-1lap
|Niculin Just (Swi) biketeam.gr
|-1lap
|Ralph Federer (Swi) Team Gätzi / RMC Gossau
|-1lap
|Manuele Onofri (Ita) Rampi Club Brianza
|-1lap
|Jeremias Marti (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
|-1lap
|Kilian Oertli (Swi) Team Gätzi / RMC Gossau
|-1lap
|Sébastien Angiolini (Swi) Team MSC Swiss
|-1lap
|Jan Schär (Swi) Thömus Racing Team
|-1lap
|Benno Heussi (Swi) GU - Plus / thomyk Team
|-1lap
|Mauro Carabotti (Swi) alouettes.ch / ccm
|-1lap
|Marcel Bader (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team
|-1lap
|Nico Tambarikas (Swi) Koba
|-1lap
|Pascal Nay (Swi) Thömus Bike Team GR / RMV Chur
|-1lap
|Yves Albrecht (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
|-1lap
|Hugo Armand (Fra) mb race
|-1lap
|Patrick Gobat (Swi) TEAM alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia
|-1lap
|Piero Carlo Colombo (Ita) Forum Racing Team
|DNF
|Roger Jenny (Swi) Bike4Fun
|DNF
|Sylvain Engelmann (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL
|DNF
|Claudio Andenmatten (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer
|DNF
|Luca Formoso (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch
|DNF
|Rafael Ruiz Del Portal (Swi) PEV - Genève
|DNF
|Dominik Risi (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy