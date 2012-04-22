Image 1 of 4 Elite women's podium in Lugano/Tesserete (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 4 Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins a round of the Swiss BMC Cup (Image credit: Moritz Milatz) Image 3 of 4 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) wins the elite women's race (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 4 Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team) corners on a downhill (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Moritz Milatz (BMC) and Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) won the BMC Swiss Cup in Lugano/Tesserete on Sunday. Milatz's win came after he finished second last year behind Nino Schurter. This year, he finished ahead of marathon world champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) and Martin Fanger (Giant Swiss). In the women's race, Stirnemann surprised many to take her first elite victory.

The forecasts had not been good, but the race was held in glorious weather nonetheless. It had rained overnight, which made the course soaked and slippery, but riders generally praised the technically demanding course.

Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing) suffered a puncture early in the men's six-lap race and dropped back to 12th. German champion Milatz set the pace from the start with BMC teammate Patrick Gallati.

"This race naturally fell to me," said Milatz, who noticed that Gallati struggled to follow him. "I had to go, I could not wait for Patrick, so that others did not get closer."

Behind Milatz, Sauser and Fanger fought for second place while Lukas Flückiger tried to make up ground.

In the last two laps, Milatz took fewer risks and rode safely to his win. "This is important for the team and the Cup," said Milatz. "A successful test of my form too. Tactically, it was a good choice to use my full suspension bike on this course."

Sauser was happy with the course although he wished he might have picked some different tires. "In the last lap, I crashed three times since I was using my dry tires. I can be happy with the race."

The best U23 rider Bryan Falaschi (Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL), who finished ahead of former junior Swiss champion Mirco Widmer and Lars Forster.

Celebrating her first-ever elite women's victory, Kathrin Stirnemann had gone to the front early and set a blistering pace. In the end, she had 47 seconds on Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch) and a half a minute on Esther Süss (iXS-Wheeler).

"I'm obviously very happy and this gives further confidence for the next race," said Stirnemann.

The U23 competition was won by Michelle Hediger (Fischer-BMC), who placed ahead of last year's junior champion Jolanda Neff (iXS-Wheeler), who was sixth in her first elite race in Switzerland.

"Things are looking up," said Neff, who had struggled with health problems.

Andrea Waldis (VC Gersau / Colnago) clearly won the junior women's race while Swiss champion Dominik Zumstein (Scott Swisspower) took the junior men's race. Florian Chenaux (VC Fribourg/ Cycles Pache) won the amateur/masters contest.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:45:01 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:01:05 3 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:01:08 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 0:01:55 5 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:02:38 6 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:36 7 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:46 8 Jérémy Huguenin (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:04:35 9 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL 0:05:29 10 Jürg Graf (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team 0:06:19 11 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:06:32 12 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Goldwurst-Power/Trek 0:07:19 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:07:57 14 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:59 15 Hansueli Stauffer (Swi) Swiss Weehler Team 0:10:44 16 Lars Forster (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:11:14 17 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Trek 0:11:22 18 Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler_iXS Team 0:11:58 19 Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam 0:12:26 20 Yamamoto Kazuhiro (Jpn) Cannondale Racing Team 0:12:43 21 Patrick Tresch (Swi) GU+ thomik. / VMC Silenen 0:12:43 22 Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:13:36 23 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:14:37 24 Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil 0:14:58 25 Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam 0:15:54 26 Marco Arnold (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:15:59 27 Matthias Lauk (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:16:07 28 Stefan Peter (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:17:37 29 Dirk Peters (NZl) 0:18:04 30 Mike Schuler (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:18:32 31 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:19:06 32 Claude Koster (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:19:28 33 Guillaume Payot (Swi) MACS TeamWork Frenetic 0:19:40 34 Severin Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:20:17 35 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:21:12 -1lap Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Factory Team -2laps Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam -2laps Samuel Shaw (NZl) Avanti Plus -2laps Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam DNF Matthias Rupp (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer DNF Kevin Krieg (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team DNF Damian Perrin (Swi) Free Mountain-Scott DNF Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal /FreeMountain Scott Racing Team DNF Benoit Beaud (Swi) Dom-Cycle Merida

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 1:27:46 2 Marielle Saner Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch 0:00:47 3 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Pro Team 0:01:31 4 Karen Hanlen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:57 5 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:03:26 6 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Wheeler iXS Pro Team 0:03:41 7 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:03:55 8 Jane Nüssli (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:04:04 9 Sarah Koba (Swi) Simplon 0:05:20 10 Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:07:09 11 Virginie Pointet (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:08:25 12 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team 0:10:58 13 Lorraine Truong (Swi) BH Suntour Peisey-Vallandry 0:11:49 14 Linda Indergand (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:12:44 15 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) KTM-Stihl-3Valli Biasca 0:13:21 16 Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:14:49 17 Marine Groccia (Swi) CCM-Alouettes.ch/RACE 0:16:36 18 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil 0:17:15 19 Tanja Starkermann (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:18:21 20 Fabienne Andres (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team /VMC Hägglingen 0:21:10 21 Romaine Wenger (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:22:49 22 Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:23:20 23 Celine Ernst (Swi) TST Troehler Sport Team 0:24:39 DNF Michelle Vollenweider (Swi) Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 1:42:02 2 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:01:26 3 Enea Vetsch (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team 0:02:10 4 Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team 0:03:01 5 Maurus Dürr (Swi) Merida Liechtenstein RV Buchs VC Ruggell 0:03:39 6 Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:03:59 7 Manuel Boog (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:04:32 8 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo/ VC Maur 0:05:12 9 Andrin Beeli (Swi) BskGraf-Rollmat-KobaMTB Team 0:05:20 10 Joel Koller (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:05:59 11 Andreas Mündle (Lie) Merida Liechtenstein 0:06:53 12 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:08:18 13 Paul Schmidt (Ger) Lindi Bike Race Team / VC Vaduz 0:09:50 14 Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn 0:11:02 15 Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:11:14 16 Romain Corti (Swi) Team dom cycle merida 0:11:41 17 Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Orbea Suisse Team 0:11:45 18 Romain Bannwart (Swi) Prof-Raiffeisen-CCL 0:12:30 19 Joël Haubensak (Swi) RV Bürglen-Märwil 0:13:32 20 Fabian Bucher (Swi) Team Greenhope-biking against cancer 0:13:35 21 Bruno Vitali (Swi) VTT Club Jura 0:14:35 22 Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur 0:14:46 23 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) RV Altenrhein / Team bischibikes/kopierpapier.ch 0:15:55 24 Sebastian Egger (Swi) Bike Sport Simplon 0:15:59 25 Eliot Olivier (Swi) Bikepark.ch 0:19:51 26 Silvan Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri 0:21:45 27 Nicolas Allenspach (Swi) KOBA / RV Buchs 0:23:39 -1lap Jannick Guler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Patrick Gisler (Swi) VMC Silenen IG Radsport Uri -1lap Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Thomas Kunz (Swi) Goldwurst- Power -1lap Bastian Juillerat (Swi) Alouettes.ch -1lap Tom Scyboz (Swi) O2 Mountain Bike -1lap Fabio Conrad (Swi) DNF Florian Recht (Swi) VCReinach

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Waldis (Swi) VC Gersau / Colnago 1:11:36 2 Ramona Forchini (Swi) MTB Kader Zentralschweiz 0:02:47 3 Viola Albin (Swi) Tropical Solothurn Pro Team/ Bike 4 Fun/ VC Surselva 0:03:58 4 Mallory Barth (Swi) Alouettes.ch / VC Jurassia 0:06:28 5 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam 0:07:07 6 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Pro Team 0:07:17 7 Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:08:38 8 Eliane Müggler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racingteam 0:11:42 9 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) MACS Teamwork Frenetic 0:14:13 10 Sonja Schmid (Swi) Küttel Radsport Team / VMC Hägglingen 0:18:30 11 Tina Siegrist (Swi) MTB Racing VMC Hägglingen 0:24:44