Johansson wins third national title

Fahlin, Söderberg make up podium

Image 1 of 7

Emma Johansson reclaimed her third consecutive championships jersey

Emma Johansson reclaimed her third consecutive championships jersey
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 2 of 7

The podium: Emma Johansson (winner) with Emilia Fahlin on her left and Isabelle Söderberg

The podium: Emma Johansson (winner) with Emilia Fahlin on her left and Isabelle Söderberg
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 3 of 7

Emma Johansson with a big smile after passing the line

Emma Johansson with a big smile after passing the line
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 4 of 7

A disappointed Fahlin had to finish the race on a sparebike

A disappointed Fahlin had to finish the race on a sparebike
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 5 of 7

Isabelle Söderberg was the best placed U23-rider with a bronze medal to keep

Isabelle Söderberg was the best placed U23-rider with a bronze medal to keep
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 6 of 7

The trio that dominated the championships

The trio that dominated the championships
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)
Image 7 of 7

The women leaving the startgrid for a 120 km race

The women leaving the startgrid for a 120 km race
(Image credit: Cyclesport.se)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Härnösands CK)3:12:27
2Emilia Fahlin (Örebrocyklisterna)0:00:47
3Isabelle Söderberg (Ramnäs CK)0:02:31
4Linéa Fredäng (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)0:08:23
5Jennie Stenerhag (Falu CK)
6Hanna Nilsson (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
7Marie Lindberg (Åstorps CK)0:08:26
8Malin Rydlund (Åhus Cykelklubb)0:08:31
9Emmy Thelberg (Härnösands CK)0:10:26
10Linnea Sjöblom (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)0:11:36
11Jessica Kihlbom (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
12Beata Sandström (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
13Lisa Ström (Falu CK)
14Tilina Levin (Svanesunds GIF)
15Elisabet Hökerberg (CK Ringen)
16Sara Olsson (Uddevalla CK)
17Cecilia Jessen (Falköpings CK)
18Susanne Nystrand (Svanesunds GIF)
DNFEdit Wilson (Borås CA)
DNFGabriella Nordin (CK Säfflecyklisterna)
DNFMajken Lidén (Fredrikshofs IF CK)
DNFHanna Bodin (Spårvägen CF)
DNFCarolin Gustafsson (Svanesunds GIF)
DNFMadeleine Jacobsson (Svanesunds GIF)
DNFMarie Emilsson (Värnamo CK)
DNFJohanna Nilsson (Örebrocyklisterna)
DNSMarie Kallfeldt (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
DNSMirella Ehrin (CK Cykelcity.se)
DNSMartina Thomasson (CK Master)
DNSEmma Ahlstrand (Ramnäs CK)

