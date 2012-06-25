Johansson wins third national title
Fahlin, Söderberg make up podium
Elite Women's road race: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Härnösands CK)
|3:12:27
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Örebrocyklisterna)
|0:00:47
|3
|Isabelle Söderberg (Ramnäs CK)
|0:02:31
|4
|Linéa Fredäng (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|0:08:23
|5
|Jennie Stenerhag (Falu CK)
|6
|Hanna Nilsson (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|7
|Marie Lindberg (Åstorps CK)
|0:08:26
|8
|Malin Rydlund (Åhus Cykelklubb)
|0:08:31
|9
|Emmy Thelberg (Härnösands CK)
|0:10:26
|10
|Linnea Sjöblom (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|0:11:36
|11
|Jessica Kihlbom (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|12
|Beata Sandström (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|13
|Lisa Ström (Falu CK)
|14
|Tilina Levin (Svanesunds GIF)
|15
|Elisabet Hökerberg (CK Ringen)
|16
|Sara Olsson (Uddevalla CK)
|17
|Cecilia Jessen (Falköpings CK)
|18
|Susanne Nystrand (Svanesunds GIF)
|DNF
|Edit Wilson (Borås CA)
|DNF
|Gabriella Nordin (CK Säfflecyklisterna)
|DNF
|Majken Lidén (Fredrikshofs IF CK)
|DNF
|Hanna Bodin (Spårvägen CF)
|DNF
|Carolin Gustafsson (Svanesunds GIF)
|DNF
|Madeleine Jacobsson (Svanesunds GIF)
|DNF
|Marie Emilsson (Värnamo CK)
|DNF
|Johanna Nilsson (Örebrocyklisterna)
|DNS
|Marie Kallfeldt (Alrikssons Go:Green CK)
|DNS
|Mirella Ehrin (CK Cykelcity.se)
|DNS
|Martina Thomasson (CK Master)
|DNS
|Emma Ahlstrand (Ramnäs CK)
