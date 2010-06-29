Trending

Ruzafa races to victory ahead of Lejarreta

Villar fastest among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)1:27:17
2Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)0:00:25
3Marc Colom (Fra)0:03:39
4Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:04:35
5Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)0:06:01
6Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:07:08
7Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:07:23
8David Lozano Riba (Spa)0:08:07
9Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:08:59
10Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)0:09:05
11Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:09:48
12Josep Betalu (Spa)0:10:14
13Martin Clement (Fra)0:10:24
14Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)0:11:05
15Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:11:07
16Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)0:11:24
17Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:11:32
18Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:11:42
19Ismael Ruiz De Loizaga (Spa)0:11:47
20Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)0:12:05
21Alexander Ordenana (Spa)0:12:06
22Pierre Pous (Fra)0:12:39
23Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:12:58
24Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:13:31
25Xavier Bosch (Spa)0:13:55
26Jody Burnett (Spa)0:14:58
27Jordi Martorell (Spa)0:15:23
28Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)0:16:05
29Jose Luis Arce Ballesteros (Spa)0:17:01
30Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:17:18
31Jose Anton Rodriguez (Spa)0:17:56
32Raul Mena (Spa)0:18:49
33Jose Angel Gonzalez (Spa)0:20:04
34Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)0:22:11
35Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa)
36Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
37Oriol Domenech (Spa)
38Salvador Moll (Spa)
39Vincent Thomas (Fra)
40Daniel Perez (Spa)
41Javier Lopez (PuR)
DNFIsmael Rosillo (Spa)
DNFArnau Planas (Spa)
DNFSergio Martinez (Spa)
DNFAntonio Serrano (Spa)
DNFRuben Morcillo (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
2Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
3Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
4Joana Barbosa (Por)
5Muriel Bouhet (Fra)
6Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
7Merce Petit (Spa)
8Estela Beida Lozano (Spa)
9Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
10Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
11Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
DNFBeatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)

Latest on Cyclingnews