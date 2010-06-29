Ruzafa races to victory ahead of Lejarreta
Villar fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|1:27:17
|2
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa)
|0:00:25
|3
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:03:39
|4
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)
|0:04:35
|5
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|0:06:01
|6
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:07:08
|7
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:07:23
|8
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:08:07
|9
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:08:59
|10
|Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)
|0:09:05
|11
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:09:48
|12
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:10:14
|13
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|0:10:24
|14
|Alejandro Diaz De La Pena Lopez (Spa)
|0:11:05
|15
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:11:07
|16
|Adelino Moll Mut (Spa)
|0:11:24
|17
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:11:32
|18
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:11:42
|19
|Ismael Ruiz De Loizaga (Spa)
|0:11:47
|20
|Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)
|0:12:05
|21
|Alexander Ordenana (Spa)
|0:12:06
|22
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|0:12:39
|23
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:12:58
|24
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:13:31
|25
|Xavier Bosch (Spa)
|0:13:55
|26
|Jody Burnett (Spa)
|0:14:58
|27
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:15:23
|28
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|0:16:05
|29
|Jose Luis Arce Ballesteros (Spa)
|0:17:01
|30
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:17:18
|31
|Jose Anton Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:17:56
|32
|Raul Mena (Spa)
|0:18:49
|33
|Jose Angel Gonzalez (Spa)
|0:20:04
|34
|Jose Antonio Lopez (Spa)
|0:22:11
|35
|Jesus Bacaicoa (Spa)
|36
|Yago Sardina Carrillo (Spa)
|37
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|38
|Salvador Moll (Spa)
|39
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|40
|Daniel Perez (Spa)
|41
|Javier Lopez (PuR)
|DNF
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|DNF
|Arnau Planas (Spa)
|DNF
|Sergio Martinez (Spa)
|DNF
|Antonio Serrano (Spa)
|DNF
|Ruben Morcillo (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|2
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|3
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|4
|Joana Barbosa (Por)
|5
|Muriel Bouhet (Fra)
|6
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|7
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|8
|Estela Beida Lozano (Spa)
|9
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|10
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|11
|Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
|DNF
|Beatriz Gallego Carbajo (Spa)
