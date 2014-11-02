Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won a two-man sprint to the line against Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) to take the win at the Superprestige’s second round in Zonhoven on Sunday. Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) crossed the line 13 seconds behind the two leaders and placed third.
It was a weekend of second places for the Belgian champion, who lost the two-man sprint to Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) during the previous day’s Bpost Bank Trofee Koppenbergcross.
A few of the same key players shaped the Superprestige race with Nys, Pauwels, van der Haar and Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) taking the reins.
Nys made a late-race move that looked to have the race sewn up if it weren’t for a determined Pauwels, who dug deep to regain contact with the front rider at the end of the last lap.
Pauwels was the strongest of the pair during the sprint on the pavement to the finish line and he took a well-deserved victory. Although it was another second place for Nys this weekend, he didn’t leave the Superprestige round two event empty handed because he moved into the overall series lead.
Full Results
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
0:58:04
2
Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
3
Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team
0:00:13
4
Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
0:00:33
5
Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
0:00:58
6
Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
0:01:12
7
Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
0:01:15
8
Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
0:01:22
9
Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
0:01:38
10
Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
0:01:44
11
Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
0:02:07
12
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
0:02:14
13
Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
14
Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
15
Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
0:02:19
16
Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
0:02:28
17
Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
0:02:34
18
Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
0:02:48
19
Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
0:02:54
20
Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
0:03:45
21
Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
22
Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team
23
Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
24
Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
25
Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
26
Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team