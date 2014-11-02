Trending

Pauwels claims Superprestige in Zonhoven

Nys and van der Haar on the podium

Image 1 of 52

Kevin Pauwels on the run up

Kevin Pauwels on the run up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Of course beer and food was available for the fans

Of course beer and food was available for the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team)

Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) descends

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) descends
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) coming out of a sandy corner

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) coming out of a sandy corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) leads Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) up the hill

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) leads Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) up the hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Niels Wubben (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)

Niels Wubben (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team) sneaks through the gap as Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) decides to carry his bike over the sand

Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team) sneaks through the gap as Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) decides to carry his bike over the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) on the sand

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) on the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) crashes as Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) rides past

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) crashes as Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) rides past
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Japan's Yu Takenouchi

Japan's Yu Takenouchi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)

Jens Adams (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

There was plenty of different viewing locations for the race

There was plenty of different viewing locations for the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Bart Barkhuis (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)

Bart Barkhuis (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

The rider running up the sand hill

The rider running up the sand hill
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) picks his line on the sandy descent

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) picks his line on the sandy descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) leads on the descent

Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) leads on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

A popular spot to watch the race from

A popular spot to watch the race from
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

There was no single line chosen by the men on the descent

There was no single line chosen by the men on the descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team) crosses the line in third place

Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team) crosses the line in third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team)

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)

Gianni Vermeersch (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

The sand descent was a popular spot to watch the race from

The sand descent was a popular spot to watch the race from
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Riders trying to stay up right on the sand

Riders trying to stay up right on the sand
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

A single line of riders head down the sandy descent

A single line of riders head down the sandy descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

Julien Taramarcaz (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)

Julien Taramarcaz (Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

Joeri Adams (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)

Joeri Adams (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)

Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) leads out of a corner

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) leads out of a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) buries himself in the sprint

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) buries himself in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) loses the sprint to

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) loses the sprint to
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

The Superprestige podium

The Superprestige podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Zonhoven podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team), Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team)

Zonhoven podium (l-r): Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team), Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Sven Nys takes second on the day

Sven Nys takes second on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Nys and Pauwels shake hands on the podium

Nys and Pauwels shake hands on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

Kevin Pauwels wins Superprestige in Zonhoven

Kevin Pauwels wins Superprestige in Zonhoven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) carries his bike up the climb

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) carries his bike up the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) on the run-up

Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) on the run-up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development)

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) sprint to the finish line

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) sprint to the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games) and Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) tops the podium in Zonhoven

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) tops the podium in Zonhoven
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won a two-man sprint to the line against Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) to take the win at the Superprestige’s second round in Zonhoven on Sunday. Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) crossed the line 13 seconds behind the two leaders and placed third.

It was a weekend of second places for the Belgian champion, who lost the two-man sprint to Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) during the previous day’s Bpost Bank Trofee Koppenbergcross.

A few of the same key players shaped the Superprestige race with Nys, Pauwels, van der Haar and Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) taking the reins.

Nys made a late-race move that looked to have the race sewn up if it weren’t for a determined Pauwels, who dug deep to regain contact with the front rider at the end of the last lap.

Pauwels was the strongest of the pair during the sprint on the pavement to the finish line and he took a well-deserved victory. Although it was another second place for Nys this weekend, he didn’t leave the Superprestige round two event empty handed because he moved into the overall series lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:58:04
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
3Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Shimano Development Team0:00:13
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:33
5Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:58
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:12
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:01:15
8Niels Wubben (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:22
9Corné Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:38
10Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:44
11Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:07
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:14
13Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Team
14Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
15Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:19
16Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:02:28
17Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:02:34
18Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:48
19Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:54
20Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:45
21Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
22Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continentaal Team
23Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
24Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
25Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Veranclassic-Doltcini Cycling Team
26Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
27Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
28Niels Koyen (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
29Bart Barkhuis (Ned)

 

