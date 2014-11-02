Image 1 of 52 Kevin Pauwels on the run up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 52 Of course beer and food was available for the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 52 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 52 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 52 Lars Van Der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 52 Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) descends (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 52 Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) coming out of a sandy corner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 52 Sven Nys (Crelan - AA Drink Team) leads Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) up the hill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 52 Niels Wubben (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 52 Mathieu Van der Poel (BKCP - Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) won a two-man sprint to the line against Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) to take the win at the Superprestige’s second round in Zonhoven on Sunday. Lars van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) crossed the line 13 seconds behind the two leaders and placed third.

It was a weekend of second places for the Belgian champion, who lost the two-man sprint to Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) during the previous day’s Bpost Bank Trofee Koppenbergcross.

A few of the same key players shaped the Superprestige race with Nys, Pauwels, van der Haar and Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) taking the reins.

Nys made a late-race move that looked to have the race sewn up if it weren’t for a determined Pauwels, who dug deep to regain contact with the front rider at the end of the last lap.

Pauwels was the strongest of the pair during the sprint on the pavement to the finish line and he took a well-deserved victory. Although it was another second place for Nys this weekend, he didn’t leave the Superprestige round two event empty handed because he moved into the overall series lead.

Full Results