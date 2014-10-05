Cant wins Memorial Radomir Simunek
Belgian champ beats Val Loy and De Boer
Women's Elite: Gieten - Gieten
Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the Memorial Radomir Simunek in Gieten, Netherlands on a redesigned course on Sunday afternoon. Belgian champion Cant was joined by compatriot Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Dutch rider Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF). There is no Superprestige classification in the Women’s category.
“It’s a fast course with running sections too. I seized my moment but it’s wasn’t easy,” Cant told Vier after her win.
De Boer and Van Loy got off with the best start in Gieten but Cant quickly managed to get to the front. The trio quickly gapped the rest of the field, including Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF) and Sanne van Paassen (Boels-Dolmans).
In the closing lap Van Loy got stuck at a sharp corner in one of the multiple sand sections. Somehow she managed to pass De Boer and fight her way back to Cant in the finishing straight. The Belgian champion narrowly held off Van Loy.
“It’s always nice to win. It’s proof that you prepared well towards the start of the season. I can be confident about the next couple of weeks,” Cant said on Superprestigecyclocross.be.
Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) called off her participation in Gieten, citing that she was still ‘getting over a virus’ that hindered her over the last couple of weeks.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm BKCP
|0:41:16
|2
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea
|3
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:12
|4
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|5
|Elle Anderson (Usa) CX USA
|0:01:32
|6
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA-drink
|0:02:57
|7
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Woningbouw
|0:03:03
|8
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies
|0:03:05
|9
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|10
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|11
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:57
|12
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:06
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) van de Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:15
|14
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA-drink
|15
|Julia Boschker (Ned) WTC Woerden
|0:04:17
|16
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA-drink
|0:04:19
|17
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) WRV de Peddelaars
|0:04:47
|18
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Hoornse Ren en Toerclub
|0:04:59
|19
|Floor Weerink (Ned) WSV Emmen
|0:05:12
|20
|Alvarado Carmen (Ned) Ceylin del RWC Ahoy
|0:05:35
|21
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Team
|-1Lap
|22
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) WV Uden
|-1Lap
|23
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|-1Lap
|24
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA-drink
|-1Lap
|25
|Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Team Stevens-Hytera
|-1Lap
|26
|Eva Bijwaard (Ned) RTV de Bollenstreek
|-2Lap
|27
|Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV de Valleirenners AXA
|-2Lap
|28
|Lorena Peterman (Ned) MTB Het Twentse Ros
|-2Lap
|29
|Gaby Gieskens (Ned) RRC de Pedaalridders
|-3Lap
|30
|Laura Krans (Ned) WV WoonExpo Kapenga
|-3Lap
|31
|Claudie Peels (Ned) TWC de Kempen
|-3Lap
|32
|Lina Rausch (Ger) Team Stevens-Hytera
|-3Lap
|33
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) WV Uden
|-3Lap
|34
|Sabine Snoeijer (Ned) WV Noord-Westhoek
|-3Lap
|35
|Iris Van Der Pol (Ned) Vv GIANT dt Benelux
|-3Lap
|36
|Aniek Muskens (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg
|-3Lap
