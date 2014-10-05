Trending

Cant wins Memorial Radomir Simunek

Belgian champ beats Val Loy and De Boer

Image 1 of 8

Sanne Cant (Belgium) finished fourth

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 8

American Elle Anderson (Kalas Nnof)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 8

Ellen val Loy (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 8

Reza Hormes Ravenstijn (ZZPR.nl)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 8

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) heads to victory in GIeten

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 8

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 8

Sanne van Paassen (Boels Dolmans)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 8

Sophie De Boer

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sanne Cant (Enertherm-BKCP) won the Memorial Radomir Simunek in Gieten, Netherlands on a redesigned course on Sunday afternoon. Belgian champion Cant was joined by compatriot Ellen Van Loy (Young Telenet-Fidea) and Dutch rider Sophie de Boer (Kalas-NNOF). There is no Superprestige classification in the Women’s category.

“It’s a fast course with running sections too. I seized my moment but it’s wasn’t easy,” Cant told Vier after her win.

De Boer and Van Loy got off with the best start in Gieten but Cant quickly managed to get to the front. The trio quickly gapped the rest of the field, including Elle Anderson (Kalas-NNOF) and Sanne van Paassen (Boels-Dolmans).

In the closing lap Van Loy got stuck at a sharp corner in one of the multiple sand sections. Somehow she managed to pass De Boer and fight her way back to Cant in the finishing straight. The Belgian champion narrowly held off Van Loy.

“It’s always nice to win. It’s proof that you prepared well towards the start of the season. I can be confident about the next couple of weeks,” Cant said on Superprestigecyclocross.be.

Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) called off her participation in Gieten, citing that she was still ‘getting over a virus’ that hindered her over the last couple of weeks.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm BKCP0:41:16
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Young Telenet-Fidea
3Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:12
4Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:24
5Elle Anderson (Usa) CX USA0:01:32
6Laura Verdonschot (Bel) AA-drink0:02:57
7Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Woningbouw0:03:03
8Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies0:03:05
9Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:03:16
10Lizzy Witlox (Ned) Kleur Op Maat Cycling Team0:03:44
11Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:57
12Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:06
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned) van de Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:15
14Esmee Oosterman (Ned) AA-drink
15Julia Boschker (Ned) WTC Woerden0:04:17
16Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) AA-drink0:04:19
17Fleur Nagengast (Ned) WRV de Peddelaars0:04:47
18Manon Bakker (Ned) Hoornse Ren en Toerclub0:04:59
19Floor Weerink (Ned) WSV Emmen0:05:12
20Alvarado Carmen (Ned) Ceylin del RWC Ahoy0:05:35
21Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Team-1Lap
22Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) WV Uden-1Lap
23Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden-1Lap
24Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned) AA-drink-1Lap
25Liv-Susanne Bachmann (Ger) Team Stevens-Hytera-1Lap
26Eva Bijwaard (Ned) RTV de Bollenstreek-2Lap
27Maaike De Heij (Ned) WV de Valleirenners AXA-2Lap
28Lorena Peterman (Ned) MTB Het Twentse Ros-2Lap
29Gaby Gieskens (Ned) RRC de Pedaalridders-3Lap
30Laura Krans (Ned) WV WoonExpo Kapenga-3Lap
31Claudie Peels (Ned) TWC de Kempen-3Lap
32Lina Rausch (Ger) Team Stevens-Hytera-3Lap
33Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) WV Uden-3Lap
34Sabine Snoeijer (Ned) WV Noord-Westhoek-3Lap
35Iris Van Der Pol (Ned) Vv GIANT dt Benelux-3Lap
36Aniek Muskens (Ned) TWC Pijnenburg-3Lap

