Van Aert strikes again at Francorchamps
Vanthourenhout and Aerts round out podium
U23 Men: -
After winning the elite men's race at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde on Saturday, Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) claimed the under-23 men's victory at the Superprestige Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in Belgium. He won the race ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).
Van Aert flatted during the crucial final laps of the race but recovered from the mechanical and then jumped on the circuit's final climb in pursuit of the lone escapee, Vanthourenhout.
"At one point I was 40 seconds behind Michael," Van Aert said in a post-race interview with the race organisation. "I had a flat tire three laps from the end, just after the pit. Double bad luck. Triple actually, because it was both a front and rear puncture.
"For a moment I thought it was over, but two laps from the end I had gained back 10 seconds. I knew that I could close the gap systematically and when riding up the final climb, I threw in my last effort."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:51:59
|2
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|5
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|7
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
|0:02:18
|8
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|9
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|11
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:03:00
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|0:03:07
|13
|Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|14
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|15
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|16
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team
|0:04:01
|17
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|0:04:08
|18
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:04:31
|19
|Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:06:19
|20
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:06:40
|DNF
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|DNF
|Paul Lindenau (Ger)
|DNF
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|DNF
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yannick Gruner (Ger)
|DNF
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|DNF
|Jens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
|DNF
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|DNF
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|DNF
|Niels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|DNF
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy