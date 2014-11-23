Trending

Van Aert strikes again at Francorchamps

Vanthourenhout and Aerts round out podium

Wout van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)

Wout van Aert (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After winning the elite men's race at the UCI World Cup in Koksijde on Saturday, Wout Van Aert (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team) claimed the under-23 men's victory at the Superprestige Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in Belgium. He won the race ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team) and Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea Cycling Team).

Van Aert flatted during the crucial final laps of the race but recovered from the mechanical and then jumped on the circuit's final climb in pursuit of the lone escapee, Vanthourenhout. 

"At one point I was 40 seconds behind Michael," Van Aert said in a post-race interview with the race organisation. "I had a flat tire three laps from the end, just after the pit. Double bad luck. Triple actually, because it was both a front and rear puncture.

"For a moment I thought it was over, but two laps from the end I had gained back 10 seconds. I knew that I could close the gap systematically and when riding up the final climb, I threw in my last effort."

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:51:59
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:00:19
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:23
4Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:58
5Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:02:00
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:09
7Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.0:02:18
8Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:02:30
9Jonas Degroote (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:02:40
10Diether Sweeck (Bel) Corendon - KwadrO Cycling Team0:02:57
11Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:03:00
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)0:03:07
13Braam Merlier (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. Poorten - Indulek Cycling Team0:03:13
14Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:32
15Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:43
16Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) CCN - Metalac Cycling team0:04:01
17Felix Drumm (Ger)0:04:08
18Sieben Wouters (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:04:31
19Ward Van Laer (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:06:19
20Richard Jansen (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:06:40
DNFGosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
DNFPaul Lindenau (Ger)
DNFGrant Ellwood (USA)
DNFLawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
DNFYannick Gruner (Ger)
DNFBjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
DNFJens Couckuyt (Bel) Trust MTB Team VZW
DNFMaxx Chance (USA)
DNFIan Mcpherson (USA)
DNFNiels Buysen (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
DNFYelle Leaerts (Bel) WSC Hand In Hand Baal

Latest on Cyclingnews