Iserbyt wins junior men's race at Francorchamps
Driesen second and Haley third
Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) continued his dominance of the junior men's category this season after taking another victory at the Francorchamps on Sunday. The Belgian rider won the race ahead of his teammate Jarne Driesen and American rider Gavin Haley.
Iserbyt had a slower start but soon opened a gap on his competitors during the first lap, and continued to gain time throughout the race.
"My start was not brilliant," he said in a post-race interview with the race organization. "It was difficult to assess how best to start here. On the first descent they rushed me on both sides. Fortunately, you can move around well on this track. I made up the difference on the steep run-up.
"The run-up was not ideal with my short legs but I never panicked. Lap after lap, I could extend my lead without going over my own speed. That was important on a hard course like this."
Driesen was pleased with his second place on the day. "Second was the highest I could get today," he said after the race. "I think it is a very difficult course. The last time up the hill was really too much. I think Koksijde is still felt in the legs. Therefore, I'm certainly happy with this result."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|2
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|3
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|0:01:31
|4
|Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.
|0:01:43
|5
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden
|0:01:52
|6
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|0:01:58
|7
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|0:02:03
|8
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:08
|9
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:18
|10
|Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|0:02:22
|11
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:27
|12
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:02:31
|13
|Raphael Schröder (Ger)
|0:02:39
|14
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|15
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|16
|Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:03:13
|17
|Robbert Wagenmakers (Ned)
|18
|Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|19
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|20
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|21
|Cameron Beard (USA)
|0:03:42
|22
|Cameron Biddle (GBr)
|0:03:59
|23
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:04:21
|24
|Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny
|0:04:31
|25
|Václav Sirucek (Cze)
|0:04:53
|26
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:06:03
|27
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:06:12
|28
|Thijs Kool (Ned)
|0:06:16
|29
|Gianni Van Havermaet (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|30
|Anthony Neave (GBr)
|31
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|32
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
|0:06:41
|33
|Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof
|0:06:47
|34
|Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg
|0:07:23
|35
|Adrien Houbben (Bel) Ardennes Mountain Bike
|36
|Spencer Petrov (USA)
|37
|Michael Owens (USA)
|38
|Ayton Muys (Bel)
