Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) continued his dominance of the junior men's category this season after taking another victory at the Francorchamps on Sunday. The Belgian rider won the race ahead of his teammate Jarne Driesen and American rider Gavin Haley.

Iserbyt had a slower start but soon opened a gap on his competitors during the first lap, and continued to gain time throughout the race.

"My start was not brilliant," he said in a post-race interview with the race organization. "It was difficult to assess how best to start here. On the first descent they rushed me on both sides. Fortunately, you can move around well on this track. I made up the difference on the steep run-up.

"The run-up was not ideal with my short legs but I never panicked. Lap after lap, I could extend my lead without going over my own speed. That was important on a hard course like this."

Driesen was pleased with his second place on the day. "Second was the highest I could get today," he said after the race. "I think it is a very difficult course. The last time up the hill was really too much. I think Koksijde is still felt in the legs. Therefore, I'm certainly happy with this result."

