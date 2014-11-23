Trending

Iserbyt wins junior men's race at Francorchamps

Driesen second and Haley third

Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) finished 4th at the junior men's World Cup 'cross race in Valkenburg

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea) continued his dominance of the junior men's category this season after taking another victory at the Francorchamps on Sunday. The Belgian rider won the race ahead of his teammate Jarne Driesen and American rider Gavin Haley.

Iserbyt had a slower start but soon opened a gap on his competitors during the first lap, and continued to gain time throughout the race. 

"My start was not brilliant," he said in a post-race interview with the race organization. "It was difficult to assess how best to start here. On the first descent they rushed me on both sides. Fortunately, you can move around well on this track. I made up the difference on the steep run-up.

"The run-up was not ideal with my short legs but I never panicked. Lap after lap, I could extend my lead without going over my own speed. That was important on a hard course like this."

Driesen was pleased with his second place on the day. "Second was the highest I could get today," he said after the race. "I think it is a very difficult course. The last time up the hill was really too much. I think Koksijde is still felt in the legs. Therefore, I'm certainly happy with this result."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:39:46
2Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
3Gavin Haley (USA)0:01:31
4Briek Hermans (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers V.Z.W.0:01:43
5Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) WV Uden0:01:52
6Mart Muskens (Ned)0:01:58
7Per Wiggers (Ned)0:02:03
8Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:08
9Mitch Groot (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:18
10Han Devos (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW0:02:22
11Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:27
12Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:02:31
13Raphael Schröder (Ger)0:02:39
14Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:03:02
15Wesley Floren (Ned)
16Dorian De Maeght (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:03:13
17Robbert Wagenmakers (Ned)
18Thijs Wolsink (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
19Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:03:29
20Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:03:36
21Cameron Beard (USA)0:03:42
22Cameron Biddle (GBr)0:03:59
23Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:04:21
24Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Team Verandas Willems CC Chevigny0:04:31
25Václav Sirucek (Cze)0:04:53
26Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:06:03
27Gage Hecht (USA)0:06:12
28Thijs Kool (Ned)0:06:16
29Gianni Van Havermaet (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team0:06:18
30Anthony Neave (GBr)
31Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
32Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)0:06:41
33Laurens Couckuyt (Bel) VZW Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker Geldhof0:06:47
34Diede Mortier (Bel) Sport En Steun - Leopoldsburg0:07:23
35Adrien Houbben (Bel) Ardennes Mountain Bike
36Spencer Petrov (USA)
37Michael Owens (USA)
38Ayton Muys (Bel)

