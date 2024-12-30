Lucinda Brand powers to victory in Superprestige Diegem women's race

Alvarado holds onto series lead, Van der Heijden third

Dutch Lucinda Brand pictured in action during the women elite race of Diegem Cross cyclocross cycling event, Monday 30 December 2024 in Diegem, stage 6/8 in the Superprestige cyclocross cycling competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek)
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek) powered to victory in the nighttime Superprestige round in Diegem on Monday, surging away from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado on the penultimate lap.

Charging through lapped riders, Brand never looked back on the final trip around the artificially lit circuit. Alvarado finished second while Inge van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon) overcame a late mechanical to hold onto the final podium spot.

