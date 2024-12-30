Laurens Sweeck takes a memorable victory in Superprestige Diegem after battle with Vandeputte, Nys

By
published

Nys fails to clip in after run-up and can't contest the victory

Belgian Laurens Sweeck and pictured at the finish line of the men&#039;s elite race of the Exact Cross Essen, stage 2 (out of 6) in the Exact Cross cyclocross competition, Saturday 19 October 2024, in Essen. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Laurens Sweeck (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Laurens Sweeck (Crelan-Corendon) prevailed in a fantastic last-lap battle to claim the victory in the Superprestige in Diegem.

Niels Vandeputte extended his lead in the series with second place while European champion Thibau Nys (Baloise Trek) couldn't clip in after the run-up just before the sprint and faded to third.

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews