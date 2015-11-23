Trending

Dodge, Anthony prevail in Supercross Cup opening day

Werner, Timmerman round out podium

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)1:01:29
2Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement0:00:17
3Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:00:21
4Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team0:00:30
5Tristan Cowie (USA)0:01:45
6Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:02:00
7Sam O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:11
8Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:23
9Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team0:03:49
10Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:03:52
11Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
12Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:04:03
13Alec Donahue (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria0:04:13
14Jordan Snyder (USA)0:04:42
15Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:05:53
16Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:05:55
17Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale R&D
18Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:06:49
19Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:06:52
20Michael Mihalik (USA)0:06:54
21Ryan Fawley (USA) Twisted Cog Bicycle Shop0:08:07
22Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft0:08:36
23Austin Skomra (USA) Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team
24Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
25Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
26Greg Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
27Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
28Andrew Lints (USA) RIT Cycling
29Michael Landry (USA) Yale
30Peter Striegel (USA) UVM Cycling
31Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
32David Berg (USA) Dartmouth College
33Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
34Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM fund/NCC/vittoria

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:44:48
2Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:00:46
3Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:01:03
4Jena Greaser (USA)0:01:09
5Natasha Elliott (Can)0:02:22
6Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge0:02:29
7Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:02:45
8Katherine Northcott (USA)0:02:52
9Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:03
10Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:03:11
11Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:03:16
12Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:03:25
13Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX0:03:47
14Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:04:35
15Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop0:04:43
16Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:05:22
17Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:05:48
18Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:06:17
19Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:06:24
20Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB0:06:37
21Anna Dingman (USA)0:06:47
22Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:07:18
23Regina Legge (USA)0:07:29
24Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica0:07:35
25Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)0:07:40
26Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company
27Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:07:45
28Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:08:05
29Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes0:11:22
30Nina Baum (USA)0:11:40
31Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
32Frances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling
33Stacey Beneke (USA)
34Lydia Hausle (USA)

