Dodge, Anthony prevail in Supercross Cup opening day
Werner, Timmerman round out podium
Day 1: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|1:01:29
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:17
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:00:21
|4
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:01:45
|6
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:02:00
|7
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:11
|8
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:23
|9
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|10
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:03:52
|11
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|12
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:04:03
|13
|Alec Donahue (USA) JAM/NCC/Vittoria
|0:04:13
|14
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:04:42
|15
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:05:53
|16
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:05:55
|17
|Jonathan Schottler (USA) Cannondale R&D
|18
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:06:49
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:06:52
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:06:54
|21
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Twisted Cog Bicycle Shop
|0:08:07
|22
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|0:08:36
|23
|Austin Skomra (USA) Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team
|24
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling Co.
|25
|Nicolas Catlin (USA) Sherpa
|26
|Greg Whitney (USA) Arrow Racing
|27
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|28
|Andrew Lints (USA) RIT Cycling
|29
|Michael Landry (USA) Yale
|30
|Peter Striegel (USA) UVM Cycling
|31
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|32
|David Berg (USA) Dartmouth College
|33
|Preston Buehrer (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|34
|Christopher Niesen (USA) JAM fund/NCC/vittoria
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:44:48
|2
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:00:46
|3
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:01:03
|4
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|0:01:09
|5
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:02:22
|6
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge
|0:02:29
|7
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:02:45
|8
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:02:52
|9
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:03
|10
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:03:11
|11
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:03:16
|12
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:03:25
|13
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX
|0:03:47
|14
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:04:35
|15
|Katina Walker (USA) Park Ave. Bike Shop
|0:04:43
|16
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:05:22
|17
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|0:05:48
|18
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:06:17
|19
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:06:24
|20
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB
|0:06:37
|21
|Anna Dingman (USA)
|0:06:47
|22
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:07:18
|23
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:07:29
|24
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:07:35
|25
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)
|0:07:40
|26
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company
|27
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:07:45
|28
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:08:05
|29
|Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:11:22
|30
|Nina Baum (USA)
|0:11:40
|31
|Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
|32
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3 Twenty20 Cycling
|33
|Stacey Beneke (USA)
|34
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
