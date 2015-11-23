Trending

Dodge, Anthony double up in Supercross Cup

Timmerman falls short in sprint

Image 1 of 27

Dodge managed to take the win and the weekend and makes it look so easy.

Dodge managed to take the win and the weekend and makes it look so easy.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 27

The day was a bit cloudy as the women take off at a furious pace.

The day was a bit cloudy as the women take off at a furious pace.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 27

Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles) has his sights on the upcoming hill.

Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles) has his sights on the upcoming hill.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 27

Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria) demonstrates good form for barrier hopping.

Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria) demonstrates good form for barrier hopping.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 27

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team) takes the corner with skill and his very own lighting expert.

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart Grassroots Team) takes the corner with skill and his very own lighting expert.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 27

Kerry Werner (Raleigh-Clement Professional Cycling Team) falls off the podium today.

Kerry Werner (Raleigh-Clement Professional Cycling Team) falls off the podium today.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 27

Cameron Dodge (Unattached) has a perennial following on the course.

Cameron Dodge (Unattached) has a perennial following on the course.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 27

Showing us a few tricks on the steps, Todd Wells (Specialized Facory Racing) climbs ahead.

Showing us a few tricks on the steps, Todd Wells (Specialized Facory Racing) climbs ahead.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 27

Daniel Timmerman (Stanâ€™s NoTubes Elite CX) rides the walk up.

Daniel Timmerman (Stanâ€™s NoTubes Elite CX) rides the walk up.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 27

Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing) keeps his socks clean by riding the mud pit.

Kyle Murphy (Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing) keeps his socks clean by riding the mud pit.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 27

Dan Chabanov (House Industries-Withings-Simplehuman) descends through the mud.

Dan Chabanov (House Industries-Withings-Simplehuman) descends through the mud.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 27

Cameron Dodge got rid of his companions on the last lap.

Cameron Dodge got rid of his companions on the last lap.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 27

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) settles in.

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing) settles in.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 27

Menâ€™s field starts the second ronde.

Menâ€™s field starts the second ronde.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 27

Womenâ€™s podium: 2nd place, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation), winner, Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) 3rd place, Jena Greaser (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria

Womenâ€™s podium: 2nd place, Rebecca Fahringer (Amy D. Foundation), winner, Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) 3rd place, Jena Greaser (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 27

Clio Dinan (NCVC/UnitedHealthCare) focuses on her strategy.

Clio Dinan (NCVC/UnitedHealthCare) focuses on her strategy.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 27

Team Handmadeâ€™s Meghan Korbol, makes a push to stay with the top group.

Team Handmadeâ€™s Meghan Korbol, makes a push to stay with the top group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 27

Canadaâ€™s Natasha Elliott (Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cycling) tries to keep her eye on the prize.

Canadaâ€™s Natasha Elliott (Red Truck Garneau p/b Easton Cycling) tries to keep her eye on the prize.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 27

Kathleen Lysakowski (Joeâ€™s Garage CX p/b BIKEREG) makes this an easy turn.

Kathleen Lysakowski (Joeâ€™s Garage CX p/b BIKEREG) makes this an easy turn.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 27

Jena Greaser (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria) takes in some oxygen at the little incline.

Jena Greaser (Jam Fund/NCC/Vittoria) takes in some oxygen at the little incline.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 27

A rider moves through a quiet spot in the back course and takes a breath to think.

A rider moves through a quiet spot in the back course and takes a breath to think.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 22 of 27

Three riders demonstrate the various approaches to â€œgetting up the hillâ€ -ride, lift and push.

Three riders demonstrate the various approaches to â€œgetting up the hillâ€ -ride, lift and push.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 23 of 27

Jennifer Malik (Granville Brewing-Stanridge CX Team) giving a push on the second chase group.

Jennifer Malik (Granville Brewing-Stanridge CX Team) giving a push on the second chase group.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 24 of 27

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel Factory Team) had a better day today, and managed to top ten.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers p/b Van Dessel Factory Team) had a better day today, and managed to top ten.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 25 of 27

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) has a huge lead and the muscles to show for it-with one lap to go on the way to day two victory.

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo) has a huge lead and the muscles to show for it-with one lap to go on the way to day two victory.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 26 of 27

Furious trying to catch her, the JAM Fund and Amy D. riders make a last effort.

Furious trying to catch her, the JAM Fund and Amy D. riders make a last effort.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 27 of 27

Menâ€™s podium: 2nd place, Daniel Timmerman (Stanâ€™s Notubes Elite CX) 1st place, Cameron Dodge , 3rd place, Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)

Menâ€™s podium: 2nd place, Daniel Timmerman (Stanâ€™s Notubes Elite CX) 1st place, Cameron Dodge , 3rd place, Scott Smith (Jam/NCC/Vittoria)
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Dodge (USA)0:59:44
2Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX0:00:02
3Scott Smith (USA)0:00:29
4Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement0:00:57
5Ben Frederick (USA) BeyondCX0:01:00
6Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria0:01:04
7Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team0:01:10
8Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:02:10
9Sam O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:02:19
10Tristan Cowie (USA)
11Derrick St John (Can)0:02:44
12Jordan Snyder (USA)0:03:06
13Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles0:03:23
14Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:28
15Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:56
16Michael Mihalik (USA)0:04:28
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing0:04:38
18Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:05:14
19Michael Landry (USA)0:05:30
20Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)0:05:56
21Austin Skomra (USA)0:06:09
22Aaron Oakes (USA)0:06:21
23Andrew Lints (USA)0:06:28
24Charles Berhtram (USA)0:07:36
25Greg Whitney (USA)0:08:15
26Matt Perreault (USA)
27Jesse Stauffer (USA)
28Christopher Niesen (USA)
29Peter Striegel (USA)
30David Berg (USA)
31Preston Buehrer (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:43:05
2Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing0:00:50
3Jena Greaser (USA)
4Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge0:01:04
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:01:42
6Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)0:01:58
7Natasha Elliott (Can)0:02:24
8Laura Van Gilder (USA)0:02:31
9Katherine Northcott (USA)0:02:43
10Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:02:56
11Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team0:03:17
12Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman0:03:34
13Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX0:03:48
14Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing0:04:03
15Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)0:04:09
16Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis0:04:13
17Avanell Schmitz (USA)0:05:02
18Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica0:05:27
19Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB20:05:52
20Bryna Blanchard (USA)0:05:59
21Regina Legge (USA)0:06:07
22Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria0:06:08
23Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)0:06:19
24Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes0:06:36
25Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca0:06:42
26Anna Milton (USA)0:06:51
27Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB0:07:41
28Nina Baum (USA)0:08:39
29Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company0:08:41
30Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica0:08:52
31Lydia Hausle (USA)

