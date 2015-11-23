Dodge, Anthony double up in Supercross Cup
Timmerman falls short in sprint
Day 2: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|0:59:44
|2
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan's Notubes Elite CX
|0:00:02
|3
|Scott Smith (USA)
|0:00:29
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:00:57
|5
|Ben Frederick (USA) BeyondCX
|0:01:00
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) Jam/Ncc/Vittoria
|0:01:04
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:02:10
|9
|Sam O'Keefe (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:02:19
|10
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|11
|Derrick St John (Can)
|0:02:44
|12
|Jordan Snyder (USA)
|0:03:06
|13
|Christian Favata (USA) Trt Bicycles
|0:03:23
|14
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:28
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:56
|16
|Michael Mihalik (USA)
|0:04:28
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Hudson/Ludwig & Larsen Racing
|0:04:38
|18
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:14
|19
|Michael Landry (USA)
|0:05:30
|20
|Jeremy Burkhardt (USA)
|0:05:56
|21
|Austin Skomra (USA)
|0:06:09
|22
|Aaron Oakes (USA)
|0:06:21
|23
|Andrew Lints (USA)
|0:06:28
|24
|Charles Berhtram (USA)
|0:07:36
|25
|Greg Whitney (USA)
|0:08:15
|26
|Matt Perreault (USA)
|27
|Jesse Stauffer (USA)
|28
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|29
|Peter Striegel (USA)
|30
|David Berg (USA)
|31
|Preston Buehrer (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:43:05
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Racing
|0:00:50
|3
|Jena Greaser (USA)
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challenge
|0:01:04
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:01:42
|6
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA)
|0:01:58
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:02:24
|8
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:02:31
|9
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
|0:02:43
|10
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:02:56
|11
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Midatlantic Colavita Women's Team
|0:03:17
|12
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Ind/Withings/Simplehuman
|0:03:34
|13
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing Co -- Stanridge CX
|0:03:48
|14
|Leslie Timm (USA) Ladies First Racing
|0:04:03
|15
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA)
|0:04:09
|16
|Jenny Ives (USA) Verge Test Pilot/Jamis
|0:04:13
|17
|Avanell Schmitz (USA)
|0:05:02
|18
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:27
|19
|Rachel Rubino (USA) Level Eleven Racing p/b PB2
|0:05:52
|20
|Bryna Blanchard (USA)
|0:05:59
|21
|Regina Legge (USA)
|0:06:07
|22
|Jauron Vetter (USA) State 9 Racing p/b Vittoria
|0:06:08
|23
|Julie Van Der Hoop (Can)
|0:06:19
|24
|Melissa Seib (USA) Barker Mountain Bikes
|0:06:36
|25
|Natasja Brooijmans (USA) Green Line Velo Driven By Zipca
|0:06:42
|26
|Anna Milton (USA)
|0:06:51
|27
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Next-BMB
|0:07:41
|28
|Nina Baum (USA)
|0:08:39
|29
|Jessica Duppler (USA) Colonial Bicycle company
|0:08:41
|30
|Hannah Rossi (USA) Team Averica
|0:08:52
|31
|Lydia Hausle (USA)
