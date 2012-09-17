Trending

Morel Petitgirard prevails in Switzerland

Achermann and Chainel-Lefevre complete podium

Full Results
1Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM0:42:18
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus0:00:40
3Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) CC Etupes0:01:03
4Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team0:01:36
5Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus0:02:15
6Deborah Inauen (Swi) RMC Appenzell/Pink Gili's Swiss Racingteam0:02:32
7Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa0:03:22
8Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans0:03:42
9Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLS Ladies Crossteam0:04:03
10Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)0:04:17
11Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil0:04:44
12Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes0:04:59
13Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com0:06:04
14Melanie Guerrin (Fra)0:06:07
15Rita Imstepf (Swi) VC Susten0:06:55
16Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team0:07:26
17Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
18Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Singen
19Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino

