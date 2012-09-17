Morel Petitgirard prevails in Switzerland
Achermann and Chainel-Lefevre complete podium
|1
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VCCMM
|0:42:18
|2
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:40
|3
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:01:03
|4
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) BSK Graf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team
|0:01:36
|5
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Rapha-Focus
|0:02:15
|6
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) RMC Appenzell/Pink Gili's Swiss Racingteam
|0:02:32
|7
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Team Pro Region Renfersa
|0:03:22
|8
|Eva Colin (Fra) VC Ornans
|0:03:42
|9
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLS Ladies Crossteam
|0:04:03
|10
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|0:04:17
|11
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil
|0:04:44
|12
|Laura Perry (Fra) CC Etupes
|0:04:59
|13
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|0:06:04
|14
|Melanie Guerrin (Fra)
|0:06:07
|15
|Rita Imstepf (Swi) VC Susten
|0:06:55
|16
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott Racing Team
|0:07:26
|17
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|18
|Lydia Bernhard (Ger) VC Singen
|19
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy