Stybar wins Supercross Baden
Mouray in second ahead of Lukas Flückiger in third
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:57:21
|2
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:15
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:00:57
|5
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:06
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:23
|9
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:01:38
|10
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:01:49
|11
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|0:02:01
|12
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:02:08
|13
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|0:02:14
|14
|Jürg Graf (Swi) bsk Graf
|0:02:18
|15
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|0:02:24
|16
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|0:03:30
|17
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|0:03:39
|18
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|0:03:48
|19
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo
|0:03:49
|20
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|0:04:12
|21
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|0:04:42
|22
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|0:04:52
|23
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal Munsingen-FreeMountain Scott
|0:04:57
|24
|Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
|0:05:26
|25
|Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RV
|0:05:31
|26
|Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj
|0:05:39
|27
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|0:05:45
|28
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:05:51
|29
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|0:06:00
|30
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|0:06:05
|31
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:06:54
|32
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
|33
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|34
|Dario Stauble (Swi) Team Fixtrager
|35
|Michele Turri (Ita) Team Gragnano
|36
|Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
|37
|Daniele Giustina (Ita) a.s.d. Trisports.it Bike
|DNF
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme
|DNF
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|DNF
|Loris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
|DNF
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
