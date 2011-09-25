Trending

Stybar wins Supercross Baden

Mouray in second ahead of Lukas Flückiger in third

Image 1 of 14

The men's field is strung out early in the race.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 2 of 14

Frenchman Francis Mourey (FDJ) crosses the line in second place.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 3 of 14

Elite men's winner Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) takes in the applause.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 4 of 14

Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti) uses some body english to get around a turn.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 5 of 14

Italian U23 champion Elia Silvestri (Selle Italia Guerciotti)

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 6 of 14

French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ)

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 7 of 14

Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) run the stairs.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 8 of 14

The start of the elite men's race.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 9 of 14

World champion Zdenek Stybar at the front.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 10 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 11 of 14

Top-three at Süpercross Baden (l-r): Francis Mourey (FDJ), Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) and Lukas Flückiger (Trek World Racing Team)

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 12 of 14

Süpercross Baden men's podium (l-r): Francis Mourey, Zdenek Stybar, Lukas Flückiger

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 13 of 14

World champion Zdenek Stybar and French champion Francis Mourey on the run-up.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)
Image 14 of 14

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step) in action at Süpercross Baden.

(Image credit: radsportphoto.net/Steffen Müssiggang)

Full Results
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:57:21
2Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:00:15
3Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:00:24
4Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:00:57
5Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:06
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team0:01:09
7Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
8Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing0:01:23
9Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:01:38
10Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:01:49
11Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito0:02:01
12Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:02:08
13Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team0:02:14
14Jürg Graf (Swi) bsk Graf0:02:18
15Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg0:02:24
16René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal0:03:30
17Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line0:03:39
18Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine0:03:48
19Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo0:03:49
20Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing0:04:12
21Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino0:04:42
22Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:04:52
23Marc Stutzmann (Swi) RSC Aaretal Munsingen-FreeMountain Scott0:04:57
24Severin Disch (Swi) Thomus Racing Team0:05:26
25Marc Metzler (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss RV0:05:31
26Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj0:05:39
27Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control0:05:45
28Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:05:51
29Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau0:06:00
30Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani0:06:05
31Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec0:06:54
32Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thomus Racing Team
33Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
34Dario Stauble (Swi) Team Fixtrager
35Michele Turri (Ita) Team Gragnano
36Markus Kuriger (Swi) TowerSports-VC Eschenbach
37Daniele Giustina (Ita) a.s.d. Trisports.it Bike
DNFJulien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme
DNFLorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
DNFLoris Tursi (Ita) Palazzago Elledent Rad
DNFAnthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle

