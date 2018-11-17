West wins Supercross Cup opener in New York
Fahringer and Vallieres round out elite women's podium
Elite Women - Day 1: -
Ruby West (Specialized-Tenspeed Hero) battled the No. 2-ranked ProCX rider, Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), to take the win on day one in the elite women’s race after a snow storm dumped more than six inches of frozen precipitation on Suffern, N.Y. two days prior to the 16th edition of Rockland County Supercross Cup.
Elite athletes were greeted by cold, sloppy, slushy mud on the course at Rockland Community College. It is the third year Supercross Cup has been held in Suffern, with day two on Sunday.
“It was just a crazy day out there,” said West of the mud that developed from melted snow. “The conditions were changing every lap. There were really no lines to follow, just everyone fighting themselves on the course more than each other.”
West lead the elite women’s race early, then struggled on the course on the middle laps, falling 21 seconds behind Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano).
“I got the hole shot on lap one, and then just as soon as we went into the mud I panicked. The first lap was really rough for me, I was just not riding well,” said the Canadian, who hasn’t competed in ProCX events since Rochester Cyclocross in early September.
“I dropped my chain, and Becca (Fahringer) got a gap. I was just losing my mind. Then the second lap I kind of recollected, got into a rhythm, started riding my own race and not worrying about her. As the laps went on, I got more and more comfortable with the course and was able to kind of find my own lines and make up some time with some running sections.”
It wasn’t until the final lap that West was able to close the gap to Fahringer, who currently sits second overall in ProCX points and seventh in the Vittoria Series standings.
“I didn’t think I would close that gap, but coming into the finish here, I got right on her wheel,” West explained.
“I was sprinting as hard as I could. Then I got on (my bike) and rode a section and she got a little ahead. But once I got my momentum back, I was able to pass her, get off, run, then it’s all a blur. That last bit was just instinct and it worked out. I’m really happy,” West concluded, after finishing the four-lap event in 40 minutes, 17 seconds.
Fahringer couldn’t hold off the charging 19-year-old and finished seven seconds behind West.
“I sort of knew that a smooth race would win. I rode really smooth from the start,” said Fahringer, who scored her sixth ProCX podium of the season. She is still missing a win.
“Maybe halfway through the first lap I ended up taking the lead. I held a pretty solid gap until the last half of the last lap. Lost the gap to Ruby (West), and she nipped me right at the line.”
Magdeleine Vallieres, who turned 17 in October, would come in third, 1:27 seconds after the winner.
“I was trying to catch them since the beginning,” said Vallieres. “It was like this for all of the race. It was really muddy. I like riding in the mud, so it was fun.”
Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) remained in the Vittoria Series leader’s jersey for the Elite Women’s competition with 150 points.
The second day of ProCX racing will continue Sunday for Supercross Cup in New York and Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup in Indiana. Elite events each afternoon are part of USA Cycling’s Pro Cyclocross Calendar (ProCX).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:40:17
|2
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:00:07
|3
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:01:27
|4
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:03:18
|5
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:03:34
|6
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:03:49
|7
|Kathryn Cumming (USA)
|0:04:12
|8
|Stacey Barbossa (USA)
|0:04:58
|9
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:05:16
|10
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:05:44
|11
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|0:06:36
|12
|Meghan Owens (USA)
|0:06:57
|13
|Leslie Lupien (USA)
|0:07:09
|14
|Elizabeth Sheldon (USA)
|0:07:18
|15
|Emily Curley (USA)
|0:07:36
|16
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:08:02
|17
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA)
|0:08:04
|18
|Alexandra Campbellforte (USA)
|0:08:45
|19
|Anna Sofie Larsen (Den)
|0:09:08
|20
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:10:34
|21
|Jenny Wojewoda (USA)
|0:10:52
|22
|Kelly Paduch (USA)
|0:11:35
|23
|Elizabeth Huuki (USA)
|0:12:07
|-1 Lap
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|-1 Lap
|Anna Savage (USA)
|-1 Lap
|Kelli Montgomery (USA)
|DNF
|Shane Ferro (USA)
|DNF
|Sara Melikian (USA)
|DNS
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|DNS
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA)
|DNS
|Katherine Northcott (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy