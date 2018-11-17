Image 1 of 14 Ruby West (Specialized-tenspeed Hero) U23 Canadian Champion carries her bike threw some puddles (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 2 of 14 West (Specialized-tenspeed Hero) U23 Canadian Champion Take the win (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 3 of 14 Ruby West (Specialized-tenspeed Hero) was down 20 secs with one lap to go and is abuot to catch Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) with just a ¼ lap to go (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 4 of 14 Leslie Lupien (Velocio NECX) concentrates at the task ahead. (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 5 of 14 Anna Sofie Larsen (AMK) All the way from Denmark Has been spending some time in the US (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 6 of 14 Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) Is just like the energizer bunny. Just never stops (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 7 of 14 Jane Rossi (Rhode Island School of design) know how to corner like a F1 car (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 8 of 14 Rebecca Gross (zero D Racing) Pushes threw and up the climb (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 9 of 14 Cassie Maximenko (Van Dessel) Looks relaxed under these conditions (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 10 of 14 Kathryn Cummings (Jalapeno Cycling) Pushes the bike up the climb (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 11 of 14 Magdaleine Vallieres. Looks determent to catch the lead riders (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 12 of 14 Calorine Nolan (voler-Clif-Rocklobster) Navigates the single-track with ease (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 13 of 14 Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) Jump out of the filed and established a nice lead (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 14 of 14 Podium L-R Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano) Ruby West (Specialized-tenspeed Hero) Magdaleine Vallieres (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Ruby West (Specialized-Tenspeed Hero) battled the No. 2-ranked ProCX rider, Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano), to take the win on day one in the elite women’s race after a snow storm dumped more than six inches of frozen precipitation on Suffern, N.Y. two days prior to the 16th edition of Rockland County Supercross Cup.

Elite athletes were greeted by cold, sloppy, slushy mud on the course at Rockland Community College. It is the third year Supercross Cup has been held in Suffern, with day two on Sunday.

“It was just a crazy day out there,” said West of the mud that developed from melted snow. “The conditions were changing every lap. There were really no lines to follow, just everyone fighting themselves on the course more than each other.”

West lead the elite women’s race early, then struggled on the course on the middle laps, falling 21 seconds behind Rebecca Fahringer (Kona Maxxis Shimano).

“I got the hole shot on lap one, and then just as soon as we went into the mud I panicked. The first lap was really rough for me, I was just not riding well,” said the Canadian, who hasn’t competed in ProCX events since Rochester Cyclocross in early September.

“I dropped my chain, and Becca (Fahringer) got a gap. I was just losing my mind. Then the second lap I kind of recollected, got into a rhythm, started riding my own race and not worrying about her. As the laps went on, I got more and more comfortable with the course and was able to kind of find my own lines and make up some time with some running sections.”

It wasn’t until the final lap that West was able to close the gap to Fahringer, who currently sits second overall in ProCX points and seventh in the Vittoria Series standings.

“I didn’t think I would close that gap, but coming into the finish here, I got right on her wheel,” West explained.

“I was sprinting as hard as I could. Then I got on (my bike) and rode a section and she got a little ahead. But once I got my momentum back, I was able to pass her, get off, run, then it’s all a blur. That last bit was just instinct and it worked out. I’m really happy,” West concluded, after finishing the four-lap event in 40 minutes, 17 seconds.

Fahringer couldn’t hold off the charging 19-year-old and finished seven seconds behind West.

“I sort of knew that a smooth race would win. I rode really smooth from the start,” said Fahringer, who scored her sixth ProCX podium of the season. She is still missing a win.

“Maybe halfway through the first lap I ended up taking the lead. I held a pretty solid gap until the last half of the last lap. Lost the gap to Ruby (West), and she nipped me right at the line.”

Magdeleine Vallieres, who turned 17 in October, would come in third, 1:27 seconds after the winner.

“I was trying to catch them since the beginning,” said Vallieres. “It was like this for all of the race. It was really muddy. I like riding in the mud, so it was fun.”

Ellen Noble (Trek Factory Racing CX) remained in the Vittoria Series leader’s jersey for the Elite Women’s competition with 150 points.

The second day of ProCX racing will continue Sunday for Supercross Cup in New York and Major Taylor ‘Cross Cup in Indiana. Elite events each afternoon are part of USA Cycling’s Pro Cyclocross Calendar (ProCX).

