Image 1 of 10 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) is at home on the mud (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 2 of 10 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) takes the win (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 3 of 10 It was tough out there (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 4 of 10 Dan Chabanov ( RSCX House Ind DWR HM Rides well any conditions (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 5 of 10 Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart) Had an Amazing ride today and finished it with a podium (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 6 of 10 Adam Myseron (Cycle/Smart) turns onto the straightaway. One of the few sections that you could ride (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 7 of 10 Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld)Takes a nice lead on lap one (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 8 of 10 Cooper Willsey (Furman University) Navigates a muddy section (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 9 of 10 The men take off (Image credit: marcoquezada.com) Image 10 of 10 Podium L-R Kerry werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart) (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) settled a score from 2018 and won the elite men’s Day 1 Supercross race. White extended his lead to 250 points after sweeping the first five Series races, with three remaining.

The snow and cold made for another hard race, with just eight of the 28-rider field completing the eight laps, and two riders fighting at the front.

White would make the initial selection with ProCX points leader Kerry Werner (Kona Maxxis Shimano) going with him before relenting on the final lap, unable to respond to White’s big push.

“Kerry and I went back and for during the first few laps,” said White. “At one point, I made a mistake and he got a gap. Then he made a mistake and I got the gap back on him. He kept me within arms reach. It seemed like 10 to 15 seconds for a while. Getting two to go, he was right there with me.”





White had a 14-second advantage after five laps. It was in the final lap where White would seal the deal, with Werner finishing 1:32 behind.“Just before one lap to go, he was pretty close and then I went all-in on that last lap. I opened the gap and sealed it for the win,” said White, who claimed his fifth consecutive Vittoria Series victory of the season. His white and light blue leader’s jersey was almost indistinguishable with all the mud covering the Vittoria brand.

Merwin Davis (Cycle-Smart) took his first ProCX podium of the season, close to three minutes behind White.

“You know, my number one thing today was to just try to minimize any and all mistakes. Everyone’s making mistakes on a day like today, it’s impossible not to,” said Davis.

“I saw myself right there with Curtis and Kerry on the first lap. I could tell they were both going to ride away from me eventually. But I just wanted to hang on for as long as I could.”

Davis was in an early group that included 18-year-old Sam Noel (UVM Cycling/Cannondale Cyclocross) and 21-year-old Cooper Willsey (Furman University). Davis said he pulled ahead of the group, but dropped his chain about the middle of the race and Noel was able to catch up.

“I could tell he had worked pretty hard to get back to me, so I just made sure to jump back in front in a couple of key spots and open up small gaps here and there,” Davis explained about making a move in the final lap to break free of Noel.

“It was enough to break him, I think. I was able to ride in from there. This is my first podium in a UCI race, so there might have been a little bit of extra power in the legs when I realized that was happening.”Noel would finish a minute behind Davis for fourth, and Willsey would claim fifth.

Results